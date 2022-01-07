Registration was successful!
Iranian Commander Vows Hard Revenge for Soleimani's Killing 'From Within US'
Iranian Commander Vows Hard Revenge for Soleimani's Killing 'From Within US'
Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, has warned that Iran will take "hard revenge" for the assassination of the previous head of the force, General Qassem Soleimani, and that the retribution will come "from within the US".
Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, has warned that Iran will take "hard revenge" for the assassination of the previous head of the force, General Qassem Soleimani, and that the retribution will come "from within the US".He added that Tehran will use its own tactics and methods to hold the people responsible for Soleimani's death accountable. Qaani noted that it would be "wiser" for the US to deal with the "criminals" themselves, because otherwise, the "children of the Resistance Front" will take the matter into their own hands. The commander of the Quds Force, IRGC's foreign branch, did not elaborate on what methods Iran plans to use in its revenge, but noted that ejecting American forces from the Middle East region is on that list.Soleimani's DeathGeneral Qassem Soleimani was killed on 3 January 2020 in a US drone strike as he was leaving the Baghdad airport in a car with the second-in-command of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The attack was ordered by then-US President Donald Trump, who claimed that Soleimani was plotting attacks against American "interests" in the region. The White House never presented evidence to support the claim.Tehran responded to the assassination five days later launching a massive missile strike on two Iraqi bases hosting American troops - the Ain al-Asad and Erbil airbases. The US servicemen there managed to get into bunkers in time before the missiles hit, but several troops still received non-fatal injuries as a result of the strike. Iran stressed that it was just the "first slap" and that true revenge will come later.
https://sputniknews.com/20220104/former-uk-envoy-tales-about-hussein-soleimani-part-of-us-record-of-systematic-deception-1092005958.html
us, iran, qasem soleimani

Iranian Commander Vows Hard Revenge for Soleimani's Killing 'From Within US'

12:12 GMT 07.01.2022
© REUTERS / AZIZ TAHER
A member of Lebanon's Hezbollah holds a Lebanese flag as he stands in front of a picture depicting senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis who were killed in a U.S. attack, during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of their killing, in the southern village of Khiam, Lebanon January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2022
© REUTERS / AZIZ TAHER
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
The prominent Iranian general was killed in a drone strike ordered by then-US President Donald Trump on 3 January 2020. Tehran responded with a barrage of rockets aimed at Iraqi bases hosting American troops days later, but noted that it was only the beginning.
Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, has warned that Iran will take "hard revenge" for the assassination of the previous head of the force, General Qassem Soleimani, and that the retribution will come "from within the US".

"We will prepare the ground for the hard revenge against the US from within their homes, as we do not need to be present as supervisors everywhere, wherever is necessary we take revenge against Americans by the help of people on their side and within their own homes without our presence", Qaani said.

He added that Tehran will use its own tactics and methods to hold the people responsible for Soleimani's death accountable. Qaani noted that it would be "wiser" for the US to deal with the "criminals" themselves, because otherwise, the "children of the Resistance Front" will take the matter into their own hands.
The commander of the Quds Force, IRGC's foreign branch, did not elaborate on what methods Iran plans to use in its revenge, but noted that ejecting American forces from the Middle East region is on that list.

Soleimani's Death

General Qassem Soleimani was killed on 3 January 2020 in a US drone strike as he was leaving the Baghdad airport in a car with the second-in-command of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The attack was ordered by then-US President Donald Trump, who claimed that Soleimani was plotting attacks against American "interests" in the region. The White House never presented evidence to support the claim.
In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo provided by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, center, attends a meeting in Tehran, Iran. Iran executed Mahmoud Mousavi Majd convicted of providing information to the United States and Israel about the prominent Revolutionary Guard general later killed by a U.S. drone strike, state TV reported on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2022
Former UK Envoy: Tales About Hussein, Soleimani Part of US Record of 'Systematic Deception'
4 January, 01:53 GMT
Tehran responded to the assassination five days later launching a massive missile strike on two Iraqi bases hosting American troops - the Ain al-Asad and Erbil airbases. The US servicemen there managed to get into bunkers in time before the missiles hit, but several troops still received non-fatal injuries as a result of the strike. Iran stressed that it was just the "first slap" and that true revenge will come later.
