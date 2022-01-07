https://sputniknews.com/20220107/indian-intel-warns-leaders-security-establishments-of-terrorist-attacks-during-elections-report-1092088450.html

Indian Intel Warns Leaders, Security Establishments of Terrorist Attacks During Elections: Report

Indian security forces have sounded a high alert in five poll-bound states after intelligence inputs suggested that some terrorist organisations may target high-profile politicians and the workforce deployed to conduct free and fair elections in these states.

Indian security forces have sounded a high alert in five poll-bound states after intelligence inputs suggested that some terrorist organisations may target high-profile politicians and the workforce deployed to conduct free and fair elections in these states."Terrorists of various groups as well anti-social elements may plan attacks against high profile leaders", the alert, reviewed by News18.com, read.The Ministry of Home Affairs has already started deploying Central Armed Police Forces in states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Manipur.Muslims constitute 20% of the almost 240 million people living in Uttar Pradesh, while Sikhs dominate the bordering state of Punjab. Manipur is a conflict-ridden state near the Myanmar border.The federal Home Ministry is likely to deploy over 27,000 Central Armed Police Force personnel in Uttar Pradesh, which is expected to see multi-phase polling. Over 6,000 security forces will be deployed in Manipur and Punjab during the elections. The intelligence inputs suggest that terrorists or insurgents may attack the campuses of these ground forces.Intel agencies have also issued separate alerts for Punjab, which witnessed a terrorist attack last month at a court premises in Ludhiana city.The alerts mentioned a surge in drone activity near the Pakistan border, where explosives and arms have been dropped in Indian territory.On 20 December, a drone managed to escape five rounds of fire by India's Border Security Force in the Gurdaspur sector of Punjab and returned to the Pakistani side.On Thursday, the National Investigative Agency announced cash rewards for information on 10 militants involved in the killing of seven troops in Manipur last November.The Election Commission of India reviewed the law and order situation on Thursday ahead of a formal announcement of the elections scheduled in the five states.The legislative assembly elections in India are held every five years, in which people vote to elect members of state legislative assemblies. This eventually leads to the selection of a state chief from the political party that has a majority.

