International
https://sputniknews.com/20220107/india-welcomes-joint-statement-of-nuclear-five-on-war-and-arms-race-prevention-1092092731.html
India Welcomes Joint Statement of Nuclear Five on War and Arms Race Prevention
India Welcomes Joint Statement of Nuclear Five on War and Arms Race Prevention
India has welcomed a joint statement put out by the five permanent member states of the UN Security Council on avoiding nuclear war and an arms race.
He also reaffirmed India's intention as a nuclear state to follow the doctrine of maintaining a credible minimum deterrence based on the "No First Use" principle and not using nuclear weapons against non-nuclear-weapon states.Bagchi also recalled India's annual resolutions adopted by the UN General Assembly – on Reducing Nuclear Danger, which calls for steps to reduce the risk of unintentional or accidental use of nuclear weapons; and the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use of Nuclear Weapons, which calls for an international convention prohibiting the use or the threat of use of nuclear weapons under any circumstances.India will continue to work toward global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, according to the spokesman.On Monday, China, Russia, the United States, France, the United Kingdom released a joint statement stressing their commitment to the avoidance of war between nuclear-weapon states and the reduction of strategic risks amid current tensions.
nuclear disarmament, nuclear weapons, india

India Welcomes Joint Statement of Nuclear Five on War and Arms Race Prevention

12:43 GMT 07.01.2022
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - India has welcomed a joint statement put out by the five permanent member states of the UN Security Council on avoiding nuclear war and an arms race.

"We welcome the Joint Statement this week, which reaffirms the importance of addressing nuclear threats, and underscores the desire to work towards creating a security environment more conducive to progress on disarmament with the ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons with undiminished security for all," Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

He also reaffirmed India's intention as a nuclear state to follow the doctrine of maintaining a credible minimum deterrence based on the "No First Use" principle and not using nuclear weapons against non-nuclear-weapon states.

"India remains committed to the goal of universal, non-discriminatory and verifiable nuclear disarmament," the spokesman added.

Bagchi also recalled India's annual resolutions adopted by the UN General Assembly – on Reducing Nuclear Danger, which calls for steps to reduce the risk of unintentional or accidental use of nuclear weapons; and the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use of Nuclear Weapons, which calls for an international convention prohibiting the use or the threat of use of nuclear weapons under any circumstances.
India will continue to work toward global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, according to the spokesman.
On Monday, China, Russia, the United States, France, the United Kingdom released a joint statement stressing their commitment to the avoidance of war between nuclear-weapon states and the reduction of strategic risks amid current tensions.
