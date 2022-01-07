Registration was successful!
Helicopter Hard Lands in Russia's Bashkortostan, Leaving 1 Person Dead - Video
2022-01-07T03:10+0000
bashkortostan
russia
helicopter
accident
The incident took place in the Blagoveshchensky District of Bashkortostan. Causes remain unknown.The accident occurred at about 11:20 pm Moscow time with an AS350 helicopter, tail number RA-07219.
bashkortostan
bashkortostan, russia, helicopter, accident

Helicopter Hard Lands in Russia's Bashkortostan, Leaving 1 Person Dead - Video

03:10 GMT 07.01.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey VenyavskyMil Mi-2 Hoplite helicopter
Mil Mi-2 Hoplite helicopter - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Venyavsky
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A helicopter has made a hard landing in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan on Thursday, leaving 1 person dead and two more injured, the regional transport investigators department said.
The incident took place in the Blagoveshchensky District of Bashkortostan. Causes remain unknown.
"A private helicopter was making a flight from Ufa to the village of Pavlovka. There were three people on board, two of them sustained injuries, one died," the department said in a statement.
The accident occurred at about 11:20 pm Moscow time with an AS350 helicopter, tail number RA-07219.
© 2022 Sputnik.
