https://sputniknews.com/20220107/harris-new-communications-chief-rags-on-her--biden-in-old-posts-1092102249.html

Harris' New Communications Chief Rags on Her & Biden in Old Posts

Harris' New Communications Chief Rags on Her & Biden in Old Posts

New Kamala Harris’ Communication Director Rag on Her & Biden in Outdated Posts

2022-01-07T22:32+0000

2022-01-07T22:32+0000

2022-01-07T22:32+0000

us

communications

staff

kamala harris

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092079334_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b8818c335e83d582797fde332ed4fa0d.jpg

Jamal Simmons, earlier announced by Kamala Harris as her new communications director, criticized Biden and Kamala in earlier comments and called the COVID-19 vaccines “janky science.”The former host also doubted the efficiency of the vaccines against COVID-19 back when the Trump administration was seeking emergency use approval for one of them in 2020. He called it a “janky science vaccine,” while also describing the Trump administration's pandemic response as “ill-managed.”Simmons responded on Friday, saying that he has “tweeted a lot and spoken out on public issues” throughout his career and at times has been “sarcastic, unclear, or just plainly missed the mark.”Harris' new communications director had also previously warned that then-presidential candidate Joe Biden shouldn’t get "too comfortable" with the Black vote, as he didn’t gain such credibility “on his own.”Among other things, Simmons described then-Sen. Harris’ presidential campaign in 2019 as “listless, unfocused.”“Prior to the debate I had been having bad feelings about the Harris campaign,“ he posted. “It seemed listless, unfocused. These lackluster fundraising totals are not a surprise. I’m curious to see how this changes over the summer, now that Kamala’s poll numbers have increased and Biden seems more like a winged bird than the inevitable nominee.“Simmons was also apparently unhappy with illegal immigrants back in 2010, calling for the US borders to be strengthened. He tweeted about two “undocumented folks talking on MSNBC“ and asked, “why is ICE not picking them up?“Simmons, who previously worked as a political strategist for more than 20 years in several presidential campaigns and for a number of lawmakers, is to replace Ashley Etienne, who announced in November that she would be leaving her post in December.Other important members of Kamala’s public relations staff have recently left her office, which has been dubbed a “staff exodus.”Among the members who have vacated their positions are Harris’ chief spokesperson Symone Sanders, who resigned last month, and Vincent Evans, the vice president’s deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs. Peter Velz, the director of Harris’ press operations, also announced his departure from the White House this week, according to Fox News.Earlier, reports have been focused on the vice president's staff changes since July, speculating that a ”toxic atmosphere” prevails in her office. All of Harris’ representatives have denied these rumors, but analysts have noticed that the staffing problem is not new and similar ones have reportedly previously occurred throughout her political career.Sources told the media that only two of Harris' senior team members brought to the White House worked for her before last year, while Biden is surrounded by people who have been with him for most of his 50-year political career.Meanwhile, Harris’ approval ratings remain a concern for her political future, currently standing at 32 percent in comparison with 40 percent in late December and 28 percent in November.

https://sputniknews.com/20211231/watch-kamala-harris-stumble-on-inflation-question-amid-reports-she-neglects-staff-briefings-1091934944.html

Call Girls Call Girls 7 Start now earning every week more than $5,000 by doing very simple and easy home based job online. Last month i have made $19735 by doing this online job just in my part time for only 2 hrs. a day using my laptop. This job is just awesome and easy to do in part time. Everybody can now get this and start earning more dollars online just by follow instructions here just copy and paste____________ www.cash46.com 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

us, communications, staff, kamala harris