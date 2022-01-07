https://sputniknews.com/20220107/guessing-right-wapo-fact-checker-backtracks-on-sen-tom-cotton-as-boston-bomber-gets-covid-money-1092088728.html

Guessing Right: WaPo Fact-Checker Backtracks on Sen. Tom Cotton as Boston Bomber Gets COVID Money

The journo accused the lawmaker of "scaremongering", as Tom Cotton said the terrorist would get a COVID check, but it turns out that the senator's assumption was correct.

Washington Post fact-checker Gern Kessler had to apologise and update his statement on Republican Senator Tom Cotton, who predicted that convicted murderers like Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev would receive a COVID stimulus check.In March 2021, Kessler ran the headline "Murderers, undocumented immigrants: Hyped-up claims about who’s getting stimulus checks". Back then, the fact-checker said that the claims, made by Tom Cotton and fellow Republican Sen. John Barrasso "lack significant context".He awarded them a rating of "Two Pinocchios", meaning, they are not completely false, but there are "Significant omissions and/or exaggerations".But the journalist had to backtrack when reports suggested that Tsarnaev, in fact, had received his $1,400 check.He confessed that dubbing Cotton's remark as "scaremongering" was inappropriate and changed the rating on the claim to One Pinocchio, which means "mostly true".In the meantime, The Wall Street Journal reported that the money Tsarnaev received would be used to help pay the immense compensation he owes to the victims of his terror attack, in accordance with a court decision.Tsarnaev, who was originally sentenced to death for killing three people and injuring approximately 280 others, is now serving a life term in Florence, Colorado. He owes around $101 million in criminal restitution. So far, the terrorist has paid a little more than $2,200 of that, all toward the assessment, according to the court filing - but he was also able to use his inmate account to pay his siblings for "gifts", "support", and "books".

vot tak Usual neocon spin seen at newmax or regurgitated by limbaugh's deciples. Part of their republicans ("good guys") vs democrats ("bad guys") zionist/Nazi propaganda. The Boston bomber got checks under the trump regime, well, but the propagandist writing this toss somehow forgot to mention that. The author blames Biden instead, in typical neocon practice, but Biden didn't write the law, aipac congress quislings did and the joint rep/dem bureaucracy implemented it. Thumbs down, limbaugh wannabe. 0

