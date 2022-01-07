Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220107/former-us-secretary-of-states-reveals-how-he-managed-to-lose-90-pounds-in-half-a-year-1092088878.html
Former US Secretary of States Reveals How He Managed to Lose 90 Pounds in Half a Year
Former US Secretary of States Reveals How He Managed to Lose 90 Pounds in Half a Year
Pompeo is not the only official from the Trump administration, who focused on his health following their departure from the White House. The ex-president himself has lost 15 pounds since last spring.
2022-01-07T10:29+0000
2022-01-07T10:29+0000
us
mike pompeo
secretary of state
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/16/1083687700_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3af40cde12089c678e4d1fac9d3a16e4.jpg
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has opened up about his dramatic weight loss, which left him nearly unrecognisable. Speaking to the New York Post, the ex-official said that he decided to work on his weight last summer after he stepped on the scales and saw that he was getting closer to 300 pounds (136 kg). "Today is the day", the Harvard graduate told his wife.He then built a gym in his basement and started exercising "nearly every day". A change in diet was the next step to losing weight – the ex-director of CIA had to bid adieu to cheeseburgers, sugary treats, and food containing a lot of carbohydrates. The weight started to come off and six months later the official lost 90 pounds (40 kg)."I tried to get down [to the gym] five, six times a week and stay at it for a half-hour or so. And that was nothing scientific. There was no trainer, there was no dietician. It was just me".The ex-secretary of state said the dramatic weight loss prompted many speculation online, with users wondering whether he is suffering from cancer. "The posts were pretty nasty or just inaccurate", he said.Pompeo says he hopes his story will inspire Americans struggling with obesity to lose weight. The official confessed that he used his foot ailment as an excuse to not lose weight. The politician himself was inspired by his family, in particular, the prospect of becoming a grandfather.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/16/1083687700_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e19a4f456f4c1800e7b02702339ee12.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, mike pompeo, secretary of state

Former US Secretary of States Reveals How He Managed to Lose 90 Pounds in Half a Year

10:29 GMT 07.01.2022
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonIn this Nov. 26, 2019 file photo, then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo smiles as he speaks with reporters at the State Department in Washington.
In this Nov. 26, 2019 file photo, then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo smiles as he speaks with reporters at the State Department in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2022
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
Pompeo is not the only official from the Trump administration, who's focused on his health since their departure from the White House. The ex-president himself has lost 15 pounds since last spring after he overcame stress eating and took on a healthy diet.
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has opened up about his dramatic weight loss, which left him nearly unrecognisable. Speaking to the New York Post, the ex-official said that he decided to work on his weight last summer after he stepped on the scales and saw that he was getting closer to 300 pounds (136 kg). "Today is the day", the Harvard graduate told his wife.

He then built a gym in his basement and started exercising "nearly every day". A change in diet was the next step to losing weight – the ex-director of CIA had to bid adieu to cheeseburgers, sugary treats, and food containing a lot of carbohydrates. The weight started to come off and six months later the official lost 90 pounds (40 kg).

"I tried to get down [to the gym] five, six times a week and stay at it for a half-hour or so. And that was nothing scientific. There was no trainer, there was no dietician. It was just me".


The ex-secretary of state said the dramatic weight loss prompted many speculation online, with users wondering whether he is suffering from cancer. "The posts were pretty nasty or just inaccurate", he said.

Pompeo says he hopes his story will inspire Americans struggling with obesity to lose weight. The official confessed that he used his foot ailment as an excuse to not lose weight.

"I put on almost a hundred pounds over the course of 10, 11 years — years that coincided with my foot injury — so I told myself that was the reason I gained so much weight", he said.


The politician himself was inspired by his family, in particular, the prospect of becoming a grandfather.

"My son's getting married in July, and I wanted to be healthier and be around for what I hope the Lord will bless us with as grandkids before too terribly long. I'm not supposed to talk about that, I'm told", Pompeo said.

000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:29 GMTFormer US Secretary of States Reveals How He Managed to Lose 90 Pounds in Half a Year
10:18 GMTFrance's Le Drian Says Putin Trying to 'Bypass' EU by Talking Exclusively With US
10:13 GMTDemocrats Want to Keep Trump From Holding Office Again Amid 6 January House Panel Probe: Report
10:08 GMTFugitive Ex-Banker 'Sees Himself as Leader of Opposition' in Kazakhstan
09:22 GMT'Novax, Djokovid': Twitter Users Troll Novak Djokovic Over Australian Visa Fiasco
09:20 GMTKamala Harris Has Reportedly Chosen New Communications Director as Staff Exodus Continues
08:36 GMTKazakh President Tokayev Orders to Open Fire on Terrorists Without Any Warning
08:11 GMTStudy: India May See 1 Million COVID Cases Daily by End of January
08:10 GMT200 British Troops Sent to London Hospitals to Help NHS Tackle 'Staffing Crisis'
07:37 GMTDakar Rally Incident May Have Been Terror Attack, French Foreign Minister Says
07:30 GMTOnline Troll Arrested for Reportedly Sending Death Threats to Piers Morgan and His Son
07:01 GMTPutin Wishes Orthodox Christians a Merry Christmas
06:44 GMT'We Are Bathing in Syphilis Right Now': Sweden Sees Spike in Disease Once Forgotten
06:36 GMTThere Are No Medical Documents to Prove Prince Andrew's 'Inability to Sweat', Lawyers Reportedly Say
06:25 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Mulls Leaving Man Utd With Future Linked to Club's Next Managerial Pick - Report
06:07 GMTBritish Warship Collided With Russian 'Hunter-Killer' Submarine, Claims UK Defence Ministry
05:49 GMTNorwegian Vaccine Researcher Says Pandemic 'Over for Most', Health Authorities Beg to Differ
05:10 GMTSweden Talks NATO With Finland as Supreme Commander Slams Russian Security Proposals
04:33 GMTLive Updates: Kazakh Security Officers and Russian Peacekeepers Take Full Control of Almaty Airport
04:31 GMTTed Cruz Tells Tucker Carlson It Was 'Frankly Dumb' to Call 6 January a 'Violent Terrorist Attack'