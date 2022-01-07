Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220107/farage-fires-shot-across-bojos-bow-on-channel-migrants-and-net-zero-taxes-1092098044.html
Farage Fires Shot Across BoJo’s Bow on Channel Migrants and 'Net Zero' Taxes
Farage Fires Shot Across BoJo’s Bow on Channel Migrants and 'Net Zero' Taxes
Nigel Farage's leadership of the campaign to leave the European Union led to the resignation of Conservative PM David Cameron, while his party' victory in the... 07.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-07T20:44+0000
2022-01-07T20:44+0000
britain
great britain
uk
theresa may
boris johnson
nigel farage
reform party
brexit
brexit party
european union (eu)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/07/1082823137_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6bba146ac67fe4babd27f93bc454f080.jpg
"Mr Brexit" Nigel Farage has warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson of a "revolt on the Right" that could see him lose his governing majority.Writing in the conservative newspaper the Daily Telegraph on Friday, the GB News star and Reform UK party founder said the issues of inflation, tax hikes, massive people trafficking across the channel and unrealistic zero CO2 emission targets.And Farage cautioned that campaigns his previous political parties had brought down the last two Tory PMs before Johnson.He pointed to two polls the previous weekend. One showed the main opposition Labour Party leading Johnson's Conservatives by 16 points in the northern formerly-safe 'Red Wall' seats across the north of England that the Tories snatched from Labour in the 2019 general election.The man behind the 2016 vote to leave the European Union (EU) warned the established parties could no longer rely on automatic support from a "very mobile electorate in Red Wall areas".He recalled the 2011 by-election in the safe Labour seat of Barnsley Central, where the Eurosceptic UK Independence Party he led at the time won 12 per cent of the vote — jumping from fifth-place to second, ahead of the ruling Tories."That by-election marked the beginning of the insurgency that led to the EU referendum and the ousting of David Cameron from Downing Street," Farage stressed.A Focal Data seat-by-seat poll gave Reform UK, now led by Richard Tice with Farage as president, on 15 points in the same Barnsley constituency, with a similar trend of double-digit polling across the Red Wall.When, in Johnson's own words, lifelong Labour supporters "lent him their votes" in order to break the "Brexit logjam" and "take back control of our borders because the immigration issue still matters to them." But two years on "the volume of illegal Channel crossings has enraged these voters."Reform UK is a re-branding of the Brexit Party, founded by Farage and others in November 2018 to contest the May 2019 European Parliament elections in order to put pressure on then-PM Theresa May, who was attempting to negotiate a "soft Brexit" with the EU.May resigned under pressure from her party before election day after it became clear that the six-month-old party would come first and the Conservatives fifth.Farage pointed out that while households face sharp hikes in their energy bills this spring when regulator Ofgem reassesses its cap on bill tariffs, Johnson's 'Net Zero' emissions target means that "25 per cent of people's electricity bills is spent on green subsidies" — while the promised abolition of the five per cent VAT on fuel has not been delivered. The TV presenter warned that he would soon take a more active role in Reform UK than his non-executive office demands to press for the full benefits of leaving the EU and its one-size-fits-all regulations to be realised.
https://sputniknews.com/20220105/johnson-slams-labour-call-for-more-lockdowns-after-rayner-fuel-bill-attack-1092042043.html
I am here to explore the safest and most wonderful herpes cure. I was positive for the deadly virus called Herpes for 5 years, I lost hope. Until I searched online to find out and educate myself on a cure for the herpes virus and saw Dr. Nelson's testimonials online about how he cure so many people of HERPES, HIV, and AIDS. So I decided to contact the doctor, I contacted him to find out how he could help me and he told me that he wIill help me with the natural herbs that he was making. And they recommended it to me, I used medicine as an instrument and I was cured. and I was healed! It really is like a dream, but I am so happy now! This is the reason why I decided to add more comments on this so that more people can be saved like me! And I assured you a cure if you use its natural herbs, it also has herbs that can cure all kinds of ailments. You can contact him @EMAIL; drnelsonodianosen@gmail.com if u have any of these HERPES,HIV/AIDS,CANCER,DIABETES,LASSA FEVER,GONORRHEA, MENOPAUSE.
1
1
britain
great britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/07/1082823137_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_400e0712254d6240922dcd3fc45eef68.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
britain, great britain, uk, theresa may, boris johnson, nigel farage, reform party, brexit, brexit party, european union (eu), uk independence party (ukip)

Farage Fires Shot Across BoJo’s Bow on Channel Migrants and 'Net Zero' Taxes

20:44 GMT 07.01.2022
© REUTERS / LEE SMITHAn inflatable figure of Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen outside Mill House Leisure Centre as ballots are being counted, in Hartlepool, Britain May 7, 2021
An inflatable figure of Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen outside Mill House Leisure Centre as ballots are being counted, in Hartlepool, Britain May 7, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2022
© REUTERS / LEE SMITH
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Nigel Farage's leadership of the campaign to leave the European Union led to the resignation of Conservative PM David Cameron, while his party' victory in the last ever European Parliament elections in the UK spelled the end for Theresa May.
"Mr Brexit" Nigel Farage has warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson of a "revolt on the Right" that could see him lose his governing majority.
Writing in the conservative newspaper the Daily Telegraph on Friday, the GB News star and Reform UK party founder said the issues of inflation, tax hikes, massive people trafficking across the channel and unrealistic zero CO2 emission targets.
And Farage cautioned that campaigns his previous political parties had brought down the last two Tory PMs before Johnson.
"Something significant is happening which has, as yet, gone unnoticed in London," Farage wrote. "A revolt on the Right is brewing, and it poses a huge threat to the Prime Minister."
He pointed to two polls the previous weekend. One showed the main opposition Labour Party leading Johnson's Conservatives by 16 points in the northern formerly-safe 'Red Wall' seats across the north of England that the Tories snatched from Labour in the 2019 general election.
The man behind the 2016 vote to leave the European Union (EU) warned the established parties could no longer rely on automatic support from a "very mobile electorate in Red Wall areas".
He recalled the 2011 by-election in the safe Labour seat of Barnsley Central, where the Eurosceptic UK Independence Party he led at the time won 12 per cent of the vote — jumping from fifth-place to second, ahead of the ruling Tories.
"That by-election marked the beginning of the insurgency that led to the EU referendum and the ousting of David Cameron from Downing Street," Farage stressed.
A Focal Data seat-by-seat poll gave Reform UK, now led by Richard Tice with Farage as president, on 15 points in the same Barnsley constituency, with a similar trend of double-digit polling across the Red Wall.
"It is the attraction of Reform UK’s policies rather than any enthusiasm for Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party that is putting the Tories in such peril," Farage argued.
Weekly question time debate at Parliament in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2022
Omicron COVID Strain
Johnson Slams Labour Call for More Lockdowns After Rayner Fuel Bill Attack
5 January, 17:57 GMT
When, in Johnson's own words, lifelong Labour supporters "lent him their votes" in order to break the "Brexit logjam" and "take back control of our borders because the immigration issue still matters to them."
But two years on "the volume of illegal Channel crossings has enraged these voters."
Reform UK is a re-branding of the Brexit Party, founded by Farage and others in November 2018 to contest the May 2019 European Parliament elections in order to put pressure on then-PM Theresa May, who was attempting to negotiate a "soft Brexit" with the EU.
May resigned under pressure from her party before election day after it became clear that the six-month-old party would come first and the Conservatives fifth.
Farage pointed out that while households face sharp hikes in their energy bills this spring when regulator Ofgem reassesses its cap on bill tariffs, Johnson's 'Net Zero' emissions target means that "25 per cent of people's electricity bills is spent on green subsidies" — while the promised abolition of the five per cent VAT on fuel has not been delivered.
The TV presenter warned that he would soon take a more active role in Reform UK than his non-executive office demands to press for the full benefits of leaving the EU and its one-size-fits-all regulations to be realised.
"Brexit has not been completed properly. The net zero strategy is placing our nation at a significant disadvantage. And the Channel crossings are humiliating Britain," Farage said. "If Johnson wakes up to this, he can still save himself. I suspect, however, that the revolt on the right will cause another prime ministerial casualty."
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
I am here to explore the safest and most wonderful herpes cure. I was positive for the deadly virus called Herpes for 5 years, I lost hope. Until I searched online to find out and educate myself on a cure for the herpes virus and saw Dr. Nelson's testimonials online about how he cure so many people of HERPES, HIV, and AIDS. So I decided to contact the doctor, I contacted him to find out how he could help me and he told me that he wIill help me with the natural herbs that he was making. And they recommended it to me, I used medicine as an instrument and I was cured. and I was healed! It really is like a dream, but I am so happy now! This is the reason why I decided to add more comments on this so that more people can be saved like me! And I assured you a cure if you use its natural herbs, it also has herbs that can cure all kinds of ailments. You can contact him @EMAIL; drnelsonodianosen@gmail.com if u have any of these HERPES,HIV/AIDS,CANCER,DIABETES,LASSA FEVER,GONORRHEA, MENOPAUSE.
A Anthony Thomas
8 January, 00:10 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:44 GMTFarage Fires Shot Across BoJo’s Bow on Channel Migrants and 'Net Zero' Taxes
20:34 GMTUN Spokesperson Says Killing of Police, Protesters in Kazakhstan 'Unacceptable'
20:28 GMT’Coincidence?’ US, Foreign NGOs May Have Played Key Role in Social Unrest in Kazakhstan, Expert Says
20:23 GMTBiden Says COVID-19 Here to Stay But New Normal ‘Does Not Have to Be’
20:19 GMTUS Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Biden Administration COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Cases
20:13 GMTThree Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Black Man Ahmaud Arbery
19:35 GMTCDC Shortens Wait Time to Receive Booster Shot for Moderna Recipients
19:34 GMTChina Announces New Post of Special Envoy to Horn of Africa as US Assigns New Diplomat to Region
19:32 GMTUS FAA Says Disruptions to Flights Still Possible Due to 5G Despite Deal With AT&T, Verizon
19:32 GMTNancy Pelosi Invites Biden to Deliver State of the Union Address on 1 March
19:32 GMTEx-US Envoy Believes American Troops Won't Leave Iraq Anytime Soon Despite Ending 'Combat Mission'
19:13 GMTWinter Weather Wreaks Havoc Across US, With Over 90 Million People Affected by Snowstorms
19:08 GMTThousands of Indian Muslims Protest Against Genocide Calls by Hindu Activists - Video
18:57 GMTMarine Le Pen Blasts Macron as 'Pyromaniac' Who 'Uses' Health Crisis After His Comments on Unvaxxed
18:36 GMTUS Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Cases Challenging Biden Admin's Vaccine Mandates
18:29 GMTCSTO Peacekeepers in Kazakhstan Not Involved in Combat
18:08 GMTA Million People Sign Petition to Strip Tony Blair of Knighthood
17:19 GMTTalks With Russia: US Reportedly Ready to Propose Scaling Back Troop Deployment in Eastern Europe
16:59 GMT'True American Icon': Sidney Poitier, First Black Actor to Win Oscar, Dies at 94
16:46 GMTDemocratic Strategists Praise Biden for Attacking Trump in 6 Jan Speech as Presidential Ratings Sink