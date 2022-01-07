https://sputniknews.com/20220107/farage-fires-shot-across-bojos-bow-on-channel-migrants-and-net-zero-taxes-1092098044.html

Farage Fires Shot Across BoJo’s Bow on Channel Migrants and 'Net Zero' Taxes

"Mr Brexit" Nigel Farage has warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson of a "revolt on the Right" that could see him lose his governing majority.Writing in the conservative newspaper the Daily Telegraph on Friday, the GB News star and Reform UK party founder said the issues of inflation, tax hikes, massive people trafficking across the channel and unrealistic zero CO2 emission targets.And Farage cautioned that campaigns his previous political parties had brought down the last two Tory PMs before Johnson.He pointed to two polls the previous weekend. One showed the main opposition Labour Party leading Johnson's Conservatives by 16 points in the northern formerly-safe 'Red Wall' seats across the north of England that the Tories snatched from Labour in the 2019 general election.The man behind the 2016 vote to leave the European Union (EU) warned the established parties could no longer rely on automatic support from a "very mobile electorate in Red Wall areas".He recalled the 2011 by-election in the safe Labour seat of Barnsley Central, where the Eurosceptic UK Independence Party he led at the time won 12 per cent of the vote — jumping from fifth-place to second, ahead of the ruling Tories."That by-election marked the beginning of the insurgency that led to the EU referendum and the ousting of David Cameron from Downing Street," Farage stressed.A Focal Data seat-by-seat poll gave Reform UK, now led by Richard Tice with Farage as president, on 15 points in the same Barnsley constituency, with a similar trend of double-digit polling across the Red Wall.When, in Johnson's own words, lifelong Labour supporters "lent him their votes" in order to break the "Brexit logjam" and "take back control of our borders because the immigration issue still matters to them." But two years on "the volume of illegal Channel crossings has enraged these voters."Reform UK is a re-branding of the Brexit Party, founded by Farage and others in November 2018 to contest the May 2019 European Parliament elections in order to put pressure on then-PM Theresa May, who was attempting to negotiate a "soft Brexit" with the EU.May resigned under pressure from her party before election day after it became clear that the six-month-old party would come first and the Conservatives fifth.Farage pointed out that while households face sharp hikes in their energy bills this spring when regulator Ofgem reassesses its cap on bill tariffs, Johnson's 'Net Zero' emissions target means that "25 per cent of people's electricity bills is spent on green subsidies" — while the promised abolition of the five per cent VAT on fuel has not been delivered. The TV presenter warned that he would soon take a more active role in Reform UK than his non-executive office demands to press for the full benefits of leaving the EU and its one-size-fits-all regulations to be realised.

