DHS Reportedly Warns US Law Enforcement of Extremist Calls Online on Jan. 6 Riot Anniversary

DHS Reportedly Warns US Law Enforcement of Extremist Calls Online on Jan. 6 Riot Anniversary

A top Department of Homeland Security official cautioned law enforcement agencies across the US about suspicious online activity advocating violence on the anniversary of the January 6 riot, but said no specific or serious plot had been identified, Axios reported Thursday.Citing an obtained memo, the outlet noted that it was sent on behalf of John Cohen, the acting undersecretary of the DHS for intelligence and analysis. It reportedly reveals an uptick in alarming online behavior in the last two days.Moreover, according to the report, another two instances are given in the memo, such as this week, a video on a forum called for a list of 93 members of Congress to be hung outside the White House. According to the video, the targeted members were involved in certifying "false" 2020 election results. It has reportedly received over 60,000 views across multiple media.Another online post calls for the death of Democratic officials, including President Joe Biden, on January 6, citing bogus election fraud charges. According to the memo, the Secret Service, Capitol Police, and DC police "are aware of this online activity, and investigations have been initiated, as appropriate." Around the time of the January 6 mayhem, multiple conspiracy theories were forged, mostly regarding the 2020 presidential elections, including the "Big Lie" theory and allegations that the FBI was behind the Capitol riot.According to research by the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab, alt-right groups actively promoted allegations over the past year that "undercover FBI" agents will be "looking to create false narratives" about candlelight vigils for those imprisoned for taking part in the riots, dubbed "political prisoners."On Tuesday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters that they are witnessing a stronger link between social media misinformation and domestic violent extremism threats. However, during a conference call, he noted that the department is "not aware of any specific, credible threats at this point related to January 6, 2022."

