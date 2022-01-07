Registration was successful!
DHS Reportedly Warns US Law Enforcement of Extremist Calls Online on Jan. 6 Riot Anniversary
DHS Reportedly Warns US Law Enforcement of Extremist Calls Online on Jan. 6 Riot Anniversary
DHS Reportedly Warns US Law Enforcement of Extremist Calls Online on Jan. 6 Riot Anniversary

03:03 GMT 07.01.2022
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINGator, a therapy dog that comforts people dealing with trauma, visits the United States Capitol Police on the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2022.
Gator, a therapy dog that comforts people dealing with trauma, visits the United States Capitol Police on the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2022
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Kirill Kurevlev
In light of the one year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol building, the news is shedding light on how federal law enforcement agencies are striving to detect real-life threats from extremism online.
A top Department of Homeland Security official cautioned law enforcement agencies across the US about suspicious online activity advocating violence on the anniversary of the January 6 riot, but said no specific or serious plot had been identified, Axios reported Thursday.
Citing an obtained memo, the outlet noted that it was sent on behalf of John Cohen, the acting undersecretary of the DHS for intelligence and analysis. It reportedly reveals an uptick in alarming online behavior in the last two days.
"While we still have no indication of a specific and credible plot, DHS and FBI have identified new content online that could inspire violence, particularly by lone offenders, and could be directed against political and other government officials," the message read.
Moreover, according to the report, another two instances are given in the memo, such as this week, a video on a forum called for a list of 93 members of Congress to be hung outside the White House. According to the video, the targeted members were involved in certifying "false" 2020 election results. It has reportedly received over 60,000 views across multiple media.
Another online post calls for the death of Democratic officials, including President Joe Biden, on January 6, citing bogus election fraud charges.
According to the memo, the Secret Service, Capitol Police, and DC police "are aware of this online activity, and investigations have been initiated, as appropriate."
"In light of this reporting, the Federal Protective Service has also expanded patrols in and around federal facilities across the country," the document noted.
Around the time of the January 6 mayhem, multiple conspiracy theories were forged, mostly regarding the 2020 presidential elections, including the "Big Lie" theory and allegations that the FBI was behind the Capitol riot.
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2021
QAnon Conspiracy Theories of Trump Becoming President in August Really Worry DHS - Report
25 June 2021, 00:52 GMT
According to research by the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab, alt-right groups actively promoted allegations over the past year that "undercover FBI" agents will be "looking to create false narratives" about candlelight vigils for those imprisoned for taking part in the riots, dubbed "political prisoners."
On Tuesday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters that they are witnessing a stronger link between social media misinformation and domestic violent extremism threats. However, during a conference call, he noted that the department is "not aware of any specific, credible threats at this point related to January 6, 2022."
