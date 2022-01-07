Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220107/democrats-want-to-keep-trump-from-holding-office-again-amid-6-january-house-panel-probe-report-1092088219.html
Democrats Want to Keep Trump From Holding Office Again Amid 6 January House Panel Probe: Report
Democrats Want to Keep Trump From Holding Office Again Amid 6 January House Panel Probe: Report
Over the past year, a host of Democratic lawmakers, pro-democracy activists, and scholars "have been quietly exploring" the possibility of using Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution to disqualify former President Trump from holding office again in light of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot, The Hill reports.
2022-01-07T10:13+0000
2022-01-07T10:13+0000
probe
us
constitution
lawmakers
us capitol
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091389123_0:91:3072:1819_1920x0_80_0_0_aeee2aff1262a0c6cf3557efcc4a70b2.jpg
Over the past year, a host of Democratic lawmakers, pro-democracy activists, and scholars "have been quietly exploring" the possibility of using Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution to disqualify former President Trump from holding office again in light of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot, The Hill reports.Part of the 14th Amendment, Section 3 was ratified after the Civil War and stipulates that officeholders who "have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same" are disqualified from future office. President Joe Biden described the 6 January 2021 events as an insurrection during his speech to mark the first anniversary of the Capitol riot on Thursday.Tribe argued that whether a push for Trump's disqualification under the 14th Amendment gains more support or wider legislative traction may depend on what the 6 January House Select Committee ultimately reveals about the 45th president's alleged role in the events of that day.The Hill referred to its analysis, which revealed that about a dozen Democratic lawmakers have spoken "either publicly or privately" with Tribe about the use of Section 3, including Jamie Raskin, who sits on the 6 January House Select Committee, Jerry Nadler, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, and Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz.Raskin told ABC News last February that legal the mechanics "to keep people exactly like Donald Trump and other traitors to the union from holding public office [again]" would require "more research".She was echoed by John Bonifaz, head of the pro-democracy group Free Speech for People, who told The Hill that they "intend to litigate this question", adding, "if a secretary of state does not follow the mandate of Section 3, the 14th Amendment, we will bring this matter in court".Gerard Magliocca, a law professor at Indiana University, was not as certain, saying in an interview with The Hill that "if a secretary of state declines to find Trump ineligible, it is far from clear who could challenge that determination".At the time, scores of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building to stop lawmakers from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election from several states that the former president claimed were fraudulent. Five people died during the riots, and dozens more were injured, including at least 138 police officers.Trump first called on his supporters to fight "like hell" but then urged them to go home. He was then impeached for an unprecedented second time over accusations of "incitement of insurrection", but managed to evade conviction in the Senate.
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/us-house-committee-subpoenas-former-trump-aides-miller-mcenany-in-capitol-riot-probe-1090604682.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211106/ex-justice-dept-official-refuses-to-comply-with-house-panel-probing-capitol-riot---letter-1090517647.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091389123_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_09c5f9d74efdb76141e18de7ace4cd6f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
probe, us, constitution, lawmakers, us capitol

Democrats Want to Keep Trump From Holding Office Again Amid 6 January House Panel Probe: Report

10:13 GMT 07.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / ANNA MONEYMAKER The dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is seen on November 16, 2021 in Washington, DC.
The dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is seen on November 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / ANNA MONEYMAKER
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Thursday marked the first anniversary of the US Capitol riot, which is now being investigated by the 6 January House Select Committee. The probe has been slammed by former President Donald Trump as a political sideshow and continuation of a "witch hunt" against him by Democrats.
Over the past year, a host of Democratic lawmakers, pro-democracy activists, and scholars "have been quietly exploring" the possibility of using Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution to disqualify former President Trump from holding office again in light of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot, The Hill reports.

The news outlet quoted Laurence Tribe, a constitutional expert at Harvard Law School, as saying that "if anything, the idea has waxed and waned", but he "hears it being raised with considerable frequency these days both by media commentators and by members of Congress and their staffs, some of whom have sought my advice on how to implement Section 3".

Part of the 14th Amendment, Section 3 was ratified after the Civil War and stipulates that officeholders who "have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same" are disqualified from future office. President Joe Biden described the 6 January 2021 events as an insurrection during his speech to mark the first anniversary of the Capitol riot on Thursday.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany arrives to deliver a statement at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
US House Committee Subpoenas Former Trump Aides Miller, McEnany in Capitol Riot Probe
9 November 2021, 21:01 GMT
Tribe argued that whether a push for Trump's disqualification under the 14th Amendment gains more support or wider legislative traction may depend on what the 6 January House Select Committee ultimately reveals about the 45th president's alleged role in the events of that day.

"Once that committee makes clear, as I trust it will, that what took place was indeed an insurrection that triggers Section 3 of the 14th Amendment and that supports criminal prosecution by DOJ [Department of Justice] of those responsible, it is difficult to imagine this not becoming a logical next step", the Harvard Law School expert claimed.

The Hill referred to its analysis, which revealed that about a dozen Democratic lawmakers have spoken "either publicly or privately" with Tribe about the use of Section 3, including Jamie Raskin, who sits on the 6 January House Select Committee, Jerry Nadler, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, and Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
Raskin told ABC News last February that legal the mechanics "to keep people exactly like Donald Trump and other traitors to the union from holding public office [again]" would require "more research".

Speaking to The Hill, Schultz said that she is continuing "to explore all legal paths to ensure that the people who tried to subvert our democracy are not in charge of it".

She was echoed by John Bonifaz, head of the pro-democracy group Free Speech for People, who told The Hill that they "intend to litigate this question", adding, "if a secretary of state does not follow the mandate of Section 3, the 14th Amendment, we will bring this matter in court".
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. U.S. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
Ex-Justice Dept. Official Refuses to Comply With House Panel Probing Capitol Riot - Letter
6 November 2021, 05:14 GMT
Gerard Magliocca, a law professor at Indiana University, was not as certain, saying in an interview with The Hill that "if a secretary of state declines to find Trump ineligible, it is far from clear who could challenge that determination".

The 45th president earlier released a statement calling those in charge of the House panel probe "the Unselect Committee of politically ambitious hacks". The former POTUS added that the Select Committee should instead be studying the allegations of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election that he said sparked the 6 January 2021 riots.

At the time, scores of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building to stop lawmakers from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election from several states that the former president claimed were fraudulent. Five people died during the riots, and dozens more were injured, including at least 138 police officers.
Trump first called on his supporters to fight "like hell" but then urged them to go home. He was then impeached for an unprecedented second time over accusations of "incitement of insurrection", but managed to evade conviction in the Senate.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:29 GMTFormer US Secretary of States Reveals How He Managed to Lose 90 Pounds in Half a Year
10:18 GMTFrance's Le Drian Says Putin Trying to 'Bypass' EU by Talking Exclusively With US
10:13 GMTDemocrats Want to Keep Trump From Holding Office Again Amid 6 January House Panel Probe: Report
10:08 GMTFugitive Ex-Banker 'Sees Himself as Leader of Opposition' in Kazakhstan
09:22 GMT'Novax, Djokovid': Twitter Users Troll Novak Djokovic Over Australian Visa Fiasco
09:20 GMTKamala Harris Has Reportedly Chosen New Communications Director as Staff Exodus Continues
08:36 GMTKazakh President Tokayev Orders to Open Fire on Terrorists Without Any Warning
08:11 GMTStudy: India May See 1 Million COVID Cases Daily by End of January
08:10 GMT200 British Troops Sent to London Hospitals to Help NHS Tackle 'Staffing Crisis'
07:37 GMTDakar Rally Incident May Have Been Terror Attack, French Foreign Minister Says
07:30 GMTOnline Troll Arrested for Reportedly Sending Death Threats to Piers Morgan and His Son
07:01 GMTPutin Wishes Orthodox Christians a Merry Christmas
06:44 GMT'We Are Bathing in Syphilis Right Now': Sweden Sees Spike in Disease Once Forgotten
06:36 GMTThere Are No Medical Documents to Prove Prince Andrew's 'Inability to Sweat', Lawyers Reportedly Say
06:25 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Mulls Leaving Man Utd With Future Linked to Club's Next Managerial Pick - Report
06:07 GMTBritish Warship Collided With Russian 'Hunter-Killer' Submarine, Claims UK Defence Ministry
05:49 GMTNorwegian Vaccine Researcher Says Pandemic 'Over for Most', Health Authorities Beg to Differ
05:10 GMTSweden Talks NATO With Finland as Supreme Commander Slams Russian Security Proposals
04:33 GMTLive Updates: Kazakh Security Officers and Russian Peacekeepers Take Full Control of Almaty Airport
04:31 GMTTed Cruz Tells Tucker Carlson It Was 'Frankly Dumb' to Call 6 January a 'Violent Terrorist Attack'