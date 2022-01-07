https://sputniknews.com/20220107/democrats-disrespect-911-and-compare-it-to-the-january-6th-capitol-riot-1092078719.html

Democrats Disrespect 9/11 and Compare It to the January 6th Capitol Riot

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including tennis star Novak Djokovic Visa being...

Democrats Disrespect 9/11 and Compare it to the January 6th Capitol Riot On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including tennis star Novak Djokovic Visa being denied entry into Australia, and Democrats remembering the January 6th events.

GUESTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Kazakhstan Protests, Civil Unrest, and Oil in KazakhstanJason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | Biden's January 6th Speech, Ted Cruz, and Democrats Using RacismIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda about fuel protests in Kazakhstan, the Russian that forces arrived in Kazakhstan, and the police that were murdered in protests. Mark talked about the demands from the insurrectionists and the police officers who were beheaded. Mark discussed the demographics of Kazakhstan and how Russia will handle the violent situation.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jason Goodman about the January 6th riot, how Trump supporters were infiltrated, and COVID-19. Jason spoke about his experience in DC on January 6th and the Democrat's disrespect towards 9/11 victims. Jason spoke about President Biden's speech and his offensive statements towards Republican voters.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

