https://sputniknews.com/20220107/democrats-disrespect-911-and-compare-it-to-the-january-6th-capitol-riot-1092078719.html
Democrats Disrespect 9/11 and Compare It to the January 6th Capitol Riot
Democrats Disrespect 9/11 and Compare It to the January 6th Capitol Riot
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including tennis star Novak Djokovic Visa being denied entry into Australia, and Democrats remembering the January 6th events.
2022-01-07T11:22+0000
2022-01-07T11:22+0000
Democrats Disrespect 9/11 and Compare it to the January 6th Capitol Riot
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including tennis star Novak Djokovic Visa being denied entry into Australia, and Democrats remembering the January 6th events.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Kazakhstan Protests, Civil Unrest, and Oil in Kazakhstan
Jason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | Biden's January 6th Speech, Ted Cruz, and Democrats Using Racism
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda about fuel protests in Kazakhstan, the Russian that forces arrived in Kazakhstan, and the police that were murdered in protests. Mark talked about the demands from the insurrectionists and the police officers who were beheaded. Mark discussed the demographics of Kazakhstan and how Russia will handle the violent situation.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jason Goodman about the January 6th riot, how Trump supporters were infiltrated, and COVID-19. Jason spoke about his experience in DC on January 6th and the Democrat's disrespect towards 9/11 victims. Jason spoke about President Biden's speech and his offensive statements towards Republican voters.
Democrats Disrespect 9/11 and Compare It to the January 6th Capitol Riot

11:22 GMT 07.01.2022
Democrats Disrespect 9/11 and Compare it to the January 6th Capitol Riot
Lee Stranahan
John Kiriakou
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including tennis star Novak Djokovic Visa being denied entry into Australia, and Democrats remembering the January 6th events.
GUEST
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Kazakhstan Protests, Civil Unrest, and Oil in Kazakhstan
Jason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | Biden's January 6th Speech, Ted Cruz, and Democrats Using Racism
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda about fuel protests in Kazakhstan, the Russian that forces arrived in Kazakhstan, and the police that were murdered in protests. Mark talked about the demands from the insurrectionists and the police officers who were beheaded. Mark discussed the demographics of Kazakhstan and how Russia will handle the violent situation.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jason Goodman about the January 6th riot, how Trump supporters were infiltrated, and COVID-19. Jason spoke about his experience in DC on January 6th and the Democrat's disrespect towards 9/11 victims. Jason spoke about President Biden's speech and his offensive statements towards Republican voters.
