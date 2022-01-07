Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Video: NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting
https://sputniknews.com/20220107/democratic-strategists-praise-biden-for-attacking-trump-in-6-jan-speech-as-presidential-ratings-1092094914.html
Democratic Strategists Praise Biden for Attacking Trump in 6 Jan Speech as Presidential Ratings Sink
Democratic Strategists Praise Biden for Attacking Trump in 6 Jan Speech as Presidential Ratings Sink
Several Democratic strategists have praised the speech of US President Joe Biden delivered on the first anniversary of 6 January 2020
2022-01-07T16:46+0000
2022-01-07T16:46+0000
joe biden
donald trump
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092071644_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_900929fa6549de20516833bd3814b441.jpg
Several Democratic strategists have praised the speech US President Joe Biden delivered on the first anniversary of 6 January 2021, when pro-Trump protesters rushed into the Capitol demanding to prevent the 2020 election results' certification. The strategists told The Hill that it was high time Biden openly accused Trump of playing a role in the events, which Democrats see as an "insurrection", and called out the latter's claims of election fraud.Some Democrat strategists said they had long been waiting for POTUS to respond to Trump's efforts to question the results of the last presidential election. The speech that Biden delivered was thus reportedly important in terms of 2022 being a midterm election year. Many Democrats are afraid that the president's disapproval ratings, which had hit 56% due to surging inflation, spiking COVID cases, and the Afghanistan withdrawal fiasco last year, might lead to the party losing control over Congress.Eddie Vale, a Dem strategist, praised Biden's 6 January speech as one of the strongest that POTUS has given so far. Vale noted the "perfect balance" that the president kept between attacking Trump and paying tribute to the "tragedies of the day".Another strategist for the party, Adrienne Elrod, went as far as to call the president's speech one for the history books.'Political Speech' That Doesn't Solve Any Pressing IssuesNaturally, his speech was criticised by the person he targeted the most in it – former President Donald Trump. The ex-POTUS slammed the Democrat for referring to him "to try to further divide America" instead of working on numerous issues plaguing his administration, such as inflation, open borders, energy policies, and "corrupt elections".Republican strategist Doug Heye, in turn, pointed out that Biden's message will resonate with supporters of his party. However, it will hardly win the president, who has been suffering from low ratings for over half a year, new fans among Republicans and independents – even if they recognise the 2020 election results, Heye said. The strategist lamented that Biden's 6 January speech ended up being divisive for the US, while POTUS vowed to "heal" during his election campaign.One Democrat strategist, Christy Setzer, also took issue with Biden's address at the Capitol. She noted that Biden's speech looked "strong-on-rhetoric, light-on-action". Setzer pointed out that even though the attack on Trump was "clear and effective", questions remain as to why the speech was delivered a year late and included no signs that those responsible would be held accountable. The strategist suggested that POTUS won't be able to stick to this anti-Trump rhetoric for long in the absence of actions to back it up.
https://sputniknews.com/20220106/biden-accuses-trump-of-pursuing-power-over-principle-calls-capitol-riot-armed-insurrection-1092067951.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092071644_301:0:3032:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef5bbd883f1080b7a345bd9ac1e5b7d4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, donald trump, us

Democratic Strategists Praise Biden for Attacking Trump in 6 Jan Speech as Presidential Ratings Sink

16:46 GMT 07.01.2022
© REUTERS / POOLU.S. President Joe Biden attends events at the U.S. Capitol to commemorate first anniversary of Capitol attack in Washington
U.S. President Joe Biden attends events at the U.S. Capitol to commemorate first anniversary of Capitol attack in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2022
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The US president accused his predecessor of spreading a "web of lies" about the results of the 2020 presidential election and labelled the events of 6 January 2021 an "armed insurrection" in an emotional speech on the anniversary of the event.
Several Democratic strategists have praised the speech US President Joe Biden delivered on the first anniversary of 6 January 2021, when pro-Trump protesters rushed into the Capitol demanding to prevent the 2020 election results' certification. The strategists told The Hill that it was high time Biden openly accused Trump of playing a role in the events, which Democrats see as an "insurrection", and called out the latter's claims of election fraud.
Some Democrat strategists said they had long been waiting for POTUS to respond to Trump's efforts to question the results of the last presidential election. The speech that Biden delivered was thus reportedly important in terms of 2022 being a midterm election year. Many Democrats are afraid that the president's disapproval ratings, which had hit 56% due to surging inflation, spiking COVID cases, and the Afghanistan withdrawal fiasco last year, might lead to the party losing control over Congress.

"Hey, White House, more of that please. Way f**king more of that", one Democratic strategist told The Hill.

Eddie Vale, a Dem strategist, praised Biden's 6 January speech as one of the strongest that POTUS has given so far. Vale noted the "perfect balance" that the president kept between attacking Trump and paying tribute to the "tragedies of the day".
Another strategist for the party, Adrienne Elrod, went as far as to call the president's speech one for the history books.
"He rose to the occasion and delivered the passionate and substantive speech our country needed to hear on this day, while forcefully calling out President Trump", Elrod said.

'Political Speech' That Doesn't Solve Any Pressing Issues

Naturally, his speech was criticised by the person he targeted the most in it – former President Donald Trump. The ex-POTUS slammed the Democrat for referring to him "to try to further divide America" instead of working on numerous issues plaguing his administration, such as inflation, open borders, energy policies, and "corrupt elections".
US President Joe Biden speaks at the US Capitol on January 6, 2022, to mark the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol in Washington, DC. - Biden accused his predecessor Donald Trump of attempting to block the democratic transfer of power on January 6, 2021. For the first time in our history, a president not just lost an election; he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol, Biden said. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
'Web of Lies' vs 'Political Theatre': Biden, Trump Exchange Accusations on Capitol Riot Anniversary
Yesterday, 14:28 GMT
Republican strategist Doug Heye, in turn, pointed out that Biden's message will resonate with supporters of his party. However, it will hardly win the president, who has been suffering from low ratings for over half a year, new fans among Republicans and independents – even if they recognise the 2020 election results, Heye said. The strategist lamented that Biden's 6 January speech ended up being divisive for the US, while POTUS vowed to "heal" during his election campaign.
"The less political it is, the better it is for Biden, and this was political. By going after Trump today and doing so as forcefully as he did, it is not clear what Biden was hoping to accomplish or what the strategy was. It certainly doesn’t take down the temperature", Heye said.
One Democrat strategist, Christy Setzer, also took issue with Biden's address at the Capitol. She noted that Biden's speech looked "strong-on-rhetoric, light-on-action". Setzer pointed out that even though the attack on Trump was "clear and effective", questions remain as to why the speech was delivered a year late and included no signs that those responsible would be held accountable. The strategist suggested that POTUS won't be able to stick to this anti-Trump rhetoric for long in the absence of actions to back it up.
610000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:59 GMT'True American Icon': Sidney Poitier, First Black Actor to Win Oscar, Dies at 94
16:46 GMTDemocratic Strategists Praise Biden for Attacking Trump in 6 Jan Speech as Presidential Ratings Sink
16:32 GMTJudge Expected to Drop Cuomo Groping Charge at Virtual Court Hearing
16:17 GMTStoltenberg: NATO Won't Compromise on Principle of Accepting Any Country Into Bloc
16:08 GMTWalloon Court of Appeal in Belgium Rules COVID-19 Safe Passes Legal in Region
16:06 GMTNATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting
15:54 GMTNorwegian Soldiers Forced to Wear Predecessors’ Underwear Due to Crisis Blamed on COVID-19
15:36 GMTIndian Man Called Kovid Becomes Online Sensation
15:32 GMTParler App Rakes in $20 Million in New Funding
15:15 GMTWhy Dems' Use of Civil War-Era Amendment Against Trump Over Capitol Riot Spells Danger to Democracy
14:52 GMTUK Attorney General may Refer ‘Colston 4’ Case to Appeals Court to ‘Clarify’ Vandalism Law
14:15 GMTIran Showcases Short-Range Ballistic Missiles Amid Vienna Talks on JCPOA
13:57 GMTVideo: Protesters Pull Down Statue of Kazakhstan's First President Nazarbayev in Almaty Region
13:56 GMTJuror in Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Didn’t Tell Court He Was Victim of Sexual Abuse, Media Says
13:32 GMTDonald Trump's Niece Says Ex-President May Feel 'Walls Close in' Over Capitol Riot Probe
13:28 GMTSize Matters: Peruvian Fertility Symbol Has Its Phallus Vandalised
13:18 GMTPogba Could Become Premier League's Highest Paid Footballer as Man Utd Offer Him 'Record Salary'
12:57 GMTAt Least 3 People Killed Following Canteen Collapse in China's Chongqing, Reports Say
12:43 GMTIndia Welcomes Joint Statement of Nuclear Five on War and Arms Race Prevention
12:36 GMTFlashbacks: Democratic Michigan Governor Gets Reminded How She Led Her Own 'Insurrection' in 2012