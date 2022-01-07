https://sputniknews.com/20220107/british-warship-collided-with-russian-hunter-killer-submarine-claims-uk-defence-ministry-1092084076.html

British Warship Collided With Russian 'Hunter-Killer' Submarine, Claims UK Defence Ministry

British Warship Collided With Russian 'Hunter-Killer' Submarine, Claims UK Defence Ministry

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has claimed that a Russian "hunter-killer" submarine collided with a Royal Navy warship, which was on a patrol mission in the North Atlantic a couple of years ago.

2022-01-07T06:07+0000

2022-01-07T06:07+0000

2022-01-07T06:07+0000

royal navy

russia

warship

collision

submarine

incident

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092083836_0:131:2501:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_bb2c3f53dc4832cac114584f5588033d.jpg

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has claimed that a Russian "hunter-killer" submarine collided with a Royal Navy warship, which was on a patrol mission in the North Atlantic a couple of years ago.The Defence Ministry released a comment on the incident after a video emerged allegedly showing the moment. It was caught on camera by a Channel 5 TV crew who were shooting for the show "Warship: Life At Sea", which airs on Monday evenings.The footage also showed the warship's commander, Thom Hobbs, saying that his vessel was "very close to the submarine" and that "if they were on the surface we would definitely see faces".The Sun cited an unnamed Royal Navy source as saying that "[the sonar device] was badly chewed up and unusable" as a result of the incident, arguing that "the crew of the submarine would have sh*t themselves".The source described the collision as a "million-to-one chance event", which they claimed must have been an accident that reportedly occurred 200 miles (321 kilometres) north of Scotland.Last year, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace warned that Russian submarines are allegedly "circling Britain's entire coastline", a claim that was preceded by then-US Second Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis asserting in 2020 that the US Navy no longer feels uncontested in the Atlantic.As for the "collision" incident, it comes amid ongoing tensions between Russia and the West, who accuse Moscow of preparing "an invasion" of Ukraine. The Kremlin denies the accusations as unsubstantiated, pointing to NATO's increased military activity near Russia's borders.

https://sputniknews.com/20211202/possible-russia-uk-dialogue-hampered-by-londons-remarks-on-russian-threat-1091200501.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

royal navy, russia, warship, collision, submarine, incident, uk