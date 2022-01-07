https://sputniknews.com/20220107/australias-border-force-detains-czech-player-renata-voracova-ahead-of-australian-open-1092090771.html

Australia's Border Force Detains Czech Player Renata Voracova Ahead of Australian Open

Australia's Border Force Detains Czech Player Renata Voracova Ahead of Australian Open

After the authorities approved her visa last month, the Czech player played a warm-up match in Australia. On Wednesday night, the Australian border force also... 07.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-07T12:03+0000

2022-01-07T12:03+0000

2022-01-07T12:03+0000

tennis

visa

australian open tennis championship

novak djokovic

melbourne

vaccine

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092090893_0:49:220:173_1920x0_80_0_0_b6c8ba438f7402087ecfadd539c123c4.png

Two days after Novak Djokovic was detained at the Melbourne Airport, the Australian border force has also revoked the visa of female tennis player Renata Voracova and put her in the same immigration hotel as the Serbian star.A government source familiar with the case has confirmed to ABC News that the border protection authority informed Voracova about the decision to deport her from the country. Renata Voracova has been in Australia since December and already played in a warm-up tournament in Melbourne. The Australian media reported that the Czech player is believed to have entered Australia with a vaccine exemption granted by Tennis Australia because she had recently contracted and recovered from COVID-19.The 38-year-old female tennis player has won 11 doubles titles on the WTA Tour and three in WTA 125 tournaments.Non-citizens, who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa cancelled, will be detained and removed from Australia, the border force said.On Wednesday, the Australian authorities cancelled the visa of nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic amid an outcry over a controversial "medical exemption" agreed upon by the tournament's organisers.Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the world's No. 1 tennis player failed to provide appropriate medical evidence to meet the requirements to enter the country.Djokovic had claimed that he possessed medical evidence to receive COVID vaccine exemption for participation in the tournament.The Australian Open is set to begin on 17 January. The Morrison government has imposed strict border controls to protect Australia from the COVID pandemic.

melbourne

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

tennis, visa, australian open tennis championship, novak djokovic, melbourne, vaccine, covid-19