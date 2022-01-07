Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220107/at-least-3-people-killed-following-canteen-collapse-in-chinas-chongqing-reports-say-1092093042.html
At Least 3 People Killed Following Canteen Collapse in China's Chongqing, Reports Say
At Least 3 People Killed Following Canteen Collapse in China's Chongqing, Reports Say
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Rescuers pulled 13 people (three of whom were dead) out from under the debris of a collapsed canteen in China's Chongqing municipality... 07.01.2022, Sputnik International
chongqing
asia & pacific
china
Earlier in the day, the broadcaster reported an explosion in the Wulong District of Chongqing, elaborating later that the incident occurred on Friday at 12:10 p. m. local time [04:10 GMT], when the building housing the canteen collapsed, trapping at least 20 people under the rubble.As of 6 p.m. local time, rescuers had saved 13 people from the debris, three with no traces of life, the media reported.A search and rescue operation is underway at the site, with the police investigating causes, according to the broadcaster.
chongqing, asia & pacific, china

At Least 3 People Killed Following Canteen Collapse in China's Chongqing, Reports Say

12:57 GMT 07.01.2022
© AP Photo / Dake KangAn ambulance in Wuhan, China
An ambulance in Wuhan, China - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2022
© AP Photo / Dake Kang
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Rescuers pulled 13 people (three of whom were dead) out from under the debris of a collapsed canteen in China's Chongqing municipality, presumably caused by a gas explosion, China Central Television reported on Friday.
Earlier in the day, the broadcaster reported an explosion in the Wulong District of Chongqing, elaborating later that the incident occurred on Friday at 12:10 p. m. local time [04:10 GMT], when the building housing the canteen collapsed, trapping at least 20 people under the rubble.
As of 6 p.m. local time, rescuers had saved 13 people from the debris, three with no traces of life, the media reported.
A search and rescue operation is underway at the site, with the police investigating causes, according to the broadcaster.
