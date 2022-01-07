At Least 3 People Killed Following Canteen Collapse in China's Chongqing, Reports Say
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Rescuers pulled 13 people (three of whom were dead) out from under the debris of a collapsed canteen in China's Chongqing municipality, presumably caused by a gas explosion, China Central Television reported on Friday.
Earlier in the day, the broadcaster reported an explosion in the Wulong District of Chongqing, elaborating later that the incident occurred on Friday at 12:10 p. m. local time [04:10 GMT], when the building housing the canteen collapsed, trapping at least 20 people under the rubble.
As of 6 p.m. local time, rescuers had saved 13 people from the debris, three with no traces of life, the media reported.
#UPDATE Six people died in a canteen gas #blast in #Chongqing on Friday and fifteen people have been rescued from the site. https://t.co/kVsYxSA1AR— People's Daily app (@PeoplesDailyapp) January 7, 2022
More than 20 people were believed to have been trapped after a blast rocked a canteen of a subdistrict office in Wulong District, #Chongqing Municipality, on Friday noon. The collapse was triggered by suspected gas leakage. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/CVVps3Z0Cr— Catherine chen (@Chen1036108861) January 7, 2022
RT & AFP report— Explosion in #China, that left atleast 20 people trapped at a govt office in Chinese city of Chongqing (AFP citing state media).Cause for explosion remains unknown currently. Rescue underway. Unverified vid posted via RT TG pic.twitter.com/SmDjbDjhar— 🇮🇳deshpremi🇮🇳 (@bharatpremi68) January 7, 2022
A search and rescue operation is underway at the site, with the police investigating causes, according to the broadcaster.