At Least 3 People Killed Following Canteen Collapse in China's Chongqing, Reports Say

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Rescuers pulled 13 people (three of whom were dead) out from under the debris of a collapsed canteen in China's Chongqing municipality... 07.01.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, the broadcaster reported an explosion in the Wulong District of Chongqing, elaborating later that the incident occurred on Friday at 12:10 p. m. local time [04:10 GMT], when the building housing the canteen collapsed, trapping at least 20 people under the rubble.As of 6 p.m. local time, rescuers had saved 13 people from the debris, three with no traces of life, the media reported.A search and rescue operation is underway at the site, with the police investigating causes, according to the broadcaster.

