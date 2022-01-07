https://sputniknews.com/20220107/200-british-troops-sent-to-london-hospitals-to-help-nhs-tackle-staffing-crisis-1092085961.html

200 British Troops Sent to London Hospitals to Help NHS Tackle 'Staffing Crisis'

Around 200 personnel from the armed forces are being deployed to hospitals across London to help the National Health Service (NHS) England tackle its workforce shortages.

Around 200 personnel from the armed forces are being deployed to hospitals across London to help the National Health Service (NHS) England cope with its workforce shortages.The Ministry of Defence pledged in a statement on Thursday that it would provide 40 defence medics and 160 general duty personnel over the next three weeks. The deployment aims to fill gaps caused by the absence of NHS staff who are ill or have to self-isolate due to the spread of Omicron, the new coronavirus variant.Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, for his part, said that the armed forces would again be working "hand-in-hand" with NHS staff "to protect the nation from COVID-19". Exactly a year ago, army personnel were sent to London amid the peak in coronavirus-related hospital admissions. Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told Sky News about London's request "for support for hospitals that are struggling with winter pressures and Omicron", stressing that the military is "able to help by sending personnel in to help with both clinical and administrative tasks".Jane Clegg, the regional chief nurse for the NHS in London, said that they were "thankful for the support of the armed forces alongside thousands of NHS staff, as they respond to the increased demands brought by COVID - ensuring continued high-quality care and treatment for the many Londoners being looked after by the NHS this winter".She spoke as the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) argued the deployment of military personnel indicates a "staffing crisis" within the NHS.The remarks came a few days after the PM said that he hopes England can "ride out" the current wave of the coronavirus without imposing further restrictions, but admitted that parts of the NHS would feel "temporarily overwhelmed" by the Omicron variant.Nationwide, the number of confirmed COVID cases in the last seven days (1,272,131) has increased by nearly 30% as compared to the previous week, while the death toll (1,094) is up more than 56%, according to the UK Health Security Agency's estimates.

