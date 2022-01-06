Registration was successful!
Whoopi Goldberg Says Was Surprised to Test Positive for COVID-19 Despite Following All Safety Rules
2022-01-06T03:40+0000
2022-01-06T04:01+0000
Whoopi Goldberg appeared remotely on the show on Wednesday to share her feelings after the test result. The actress said that she was following all safety guidelines, so she was very surprised.According to Goldberg, she "left a couple of weeks ago, just before the break, because somebody I had been around tested positive for coronavirus".The 66-year-old actress was earlier vaccinated and received a booster vaccine and "her symptoms have been very, very mild", according to Goldberg's colleague, 79-year-old TV host Joy Behar.Goldberg is expected to return to the show next week.
Whoopi Goldberg Says Was Surprised to Test Positive for COVID-19 Despite Following All Safety Rules

03:40 GMT 06.01.2022 (Updated: 04:01 GMT 06.01.2022)
American actress Whoopi Goldberg poses for photographers at the 2020 Pirelli Calendar event in Verona, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
American actress Whoopi Goldberg poses for photographers at the 2020 Pirelli Calendar event in Verona, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
© AP Photo / Antonio Calanni
Alexandra Kashirina
Actress and TV host Whoopi Goldberg missed the first episode of "The View" in 2022 after she caught coronavirus during the show's break for the Christmas and New Year holidays.
Whoopi Goldberg appeared remotely on the show on Wednesday to share her feelings after the test result. The actress said that she was following all safety guidelines, so she was very surprised.
According to Goldberg, she "left a couple of weeks ago, just before the break, because somebody I had been around tested positive for coronavirus".

"So, I've been gone a long time, I feel", Goldberg said. "And I was all excited and, you know, they have to test us, and so they sent people to test me, and they tested me, and it was like, 'Oh no you're not coming back. We're not sending anybody to your house. You have corona'. And it was like, wait what?"

The 66-year-old actress was earlier vaccinated and received a booster vaccine and "her symptoms have been very, very mild", according to Goldberg's colleague, 79-year-old TV host Joy Behar.
Goldberg is expected to return to the show next week.
