Whoopi Goldberg Says Was Surprised to Test Positive for COVID-19 Despite Following All Safety Rules

2022-01-06T03:40+0000

Whoopi Goldberg appeared remotely on the show on Wednesday to share her feelings after the test result. The actress said that she was following all safety guidelines, so she was very surprised.According to Goldberg, she "left a couple of weeks ago, just before the break, because somebody I had been around tested positive for coronavirus".The 66-year-old actress was earlier vaccinated and received a booster vaccine and "her symptoms have been very, very mild", according to Goldberg's colleague, 79-year-old TV host Joy Behar.Goldberg is expected to return to the show next week.

