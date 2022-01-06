US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Eight Cuban Officials

The US Department of State introduced on Thursday restrictions on visa issuance for eight Cuban officials over imprisonments that followed after the July 2021 protests, according to Secretary Antony Blinken"The United States took steps to enforce visa restrictions in response to Cuban government attempts to deny Cubans their freedom and rights through continued intimidation tactics, unjust imprisonment, and severe sentences," Blinken said in a statement.He did not specify officials names but noted that all of them were connected to the detention, sentencing, and imprisonment of peaceful July 11 protesters. He also noted that approximately 600 protesters in Cuba remain jailed after the July 11 protests.On 30 November, the Administration of President Joe Biden imposed visa restrictions against nine high-ranked officials after Cuban authorities refused to sanction a mass protest, planned for 15 November.Earlier sets of sanctions was intriduced against other Cuban members of security agencies and police in July and August.On July 11, Cuba faced mass protests that took place in several cities with participants crashing shops and other venues. President Miguel Diaz-Canel called on supporters to take to the streets. The US has accused Cuban law enforcement of gross violations of human rights, while Diaz-Canel blamed Washington for organizing the riots.
Alan Conlan
How lucky they are to have US visa restrictions imposed upon them. Now they'll never even be tempted to visit that hell-hole.
1
Milko Ansah-Johnson
Blinken describes a protest during which arrests were made as peaceful. The article here describes the protest as violent.
In July, large-scale violent protests took place in Cuba due to poor living conditions, caused partly by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the protesters were arrested and the US has imposed sanctions against a number of Cuban police and military officials.
