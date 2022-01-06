Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220106/us-imposes-visa-restrictions-on-eight-cuban-officials-1092073576.html
US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Eight Cuban Officials
US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Eight Cuban Officials
In July, large-scale violent protests took place in Cuba due to poor living conditions, caused partly by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the protesters were... 06.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-06T20:11+0000
2022-01-06T20:52+0000
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
The US Department of State introduced on Thursday restrictions on visa issuance for eight Cuban officials over imprisonments that followed after the July 2021 protests, according to Secretary Antony Blinken"The United States took steps to enforce visa restrictions in response to Cuban government attempts to deny Cubans their freedom and rights through continued intimidation tactics, unjust imprisonment, and severe sentences," Blinken said in a statement.He did not specify officials names but noted that all of them were connected to the detention, sentencing, and imprisonment of peaceful July 11 protesters. He also noted that approximately 600 protesters in Cuba remain jailed after the July 11 protests.On 30 November, the Administration of President Joe Biden imposed visa restrictions against nine high-ranked officials after Cuban authorities refused to sanction a mass protest, planned for 15 November.Earlier sets of sanctions was intriduced against other Cuban members of security agencies and police in July and August.On July 11, Cuba faced mass protests that took place in several cities with participants crashing shops and other venues. President Miguel Diaz-Canel called on supporters to take to the streets. The US has accused Cuban law enforcement of gross violations of human rights, while Diaz-Canel blamed Washington for organizing the riots.
How lucky they are to have US visa restrictions imposed upon them. Now they'll never even be tempted to visit that hell-hole.
1
Blinken describes a protest during which arrests were made as peaceful. The article here describes the protest as violent.
0
3
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Eight Cuban Officials

20:11 GMT 06.01.2022 (Updated: 20:52 GMT 06.01.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Being updated
In July, large-scale violent protests took place in Cuba due to poor living conditions, caused partly by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the protesters were arrested and the US has imposed sanctions against a number of Cuban police and military officials.
The US Department of State introduced on Thursday restrictions on visa issuance for eight Cuban officials over imprisonments that followed after the July 2021 protests, according to Secretary Antony Blinken
"The United States took steps to enforce visa restrictions in response to Cuban government attempts to deny Cubans their freedom and rights through continued intimidation tactics, unjust imprisonment, and severe sentences," Blinken said in a statement.
He did not specify officials names but noted that all of them were connected to the detention, sentencing, and imprisonment of peaceful July 11 protesters. He also noted that approximately 600 protesters in Cuba remain jailed after the July 11 protests.
On 30 November, the Administration of President Joe Biden imposed visa restrictions against nine high-ranked officials after Cuban authorities refused to sanction a mass protest, planned for 15 November.
Earlier sets of sanctions was intriduced against other Cuban members of security agencies and police in July and August.
On July 11, Cuba faced mass protests that took place in several cities with participants crashing shops and other venues. President Miguel Diaz-Canel called on supporters to take to the streets. The US has accused Cuban law enforcement of gross violations of human rights, while Diaz-Canel blamed Washington for organizing the riots.
180004
Discuss
Popular comments
How lucky they are to have US visa restrictions imposed upon them. Now they'll never even be tempted to visit that hell-hole.
Alan Conlan
6 January, 23:25 GMT1
000000
Blinken describes a protest during which arrests were made as peaceful. The article here describes the protest as violent.
Milko Ansah-Johnson
6 January, 23:44 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:48 GMTBiden Administration Remains Committed to Close Guantanamo Bay, State Department Says
20:48 GMTNote by Kazakhstan's Mission to UN: No Protests Can Justify Attacks, Killings of Police Officers
20:41 GMTPerpetrators, Intent of Recent Attacks on US-Led Coalition Forces Unknown
20:35 GMTBiden Not Directing US Justice Dept. by Calling January 6 ‘Insurrection’, White House Says
20:11 GMTUS Imposes Visa Restrictions on Eight Cuban Officials
20:08 GMTVideo: Renewed Shooting in Central Almaty as Gas Price Riots Continue
19:31 GMTCSTO to Dispatch 2,500 Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan, Number Can Be Increased, Secretary-General Says
19:24 GMTIran Says Dialogue With Saudi Arabia 'Constructive, Tehran Ready to Restore Diplomatic Ties
19:17 GMTIndia to Reintroduce Cheetahs Nearly 70 Years After Their Disappearance
18:45 GMTOne Year Since Capitol Riot: Obama, Sanders, Clinton, Cruz and Others Weigh in on 6 January Events
18:43 GMTCongress Holds Moment of Silence to Honor US Capitol Defenders on January 6 Anniversary
18:30 GMTMI6 Chief Thanks Chinese Media for 'Unexpected Free Publicity' After It Releases Bond-Styled Parody
18:21 GMT‘QAnon Shaman’ Says 41-Month Sentence Not Fair, US Court Made Example of Him
18:19 GMTCongress Must Defend Democracy in US By Passing Laws to Protect Right to Vote, Schumer Says
18:08 GMTJohnson Apologises for Lost WhatsApps as Report Clears Him Over Downing Street Flat Fix-Up
17:55 GMTCapitol Breach Anniversary: How 'Insurrection' Probe Lost Steam & Failed to Reach Its Objectives
17:43 GMTUS Will Not Agree to All Russian Security Proposals, Compromise Possible, Political Experts Suggest
17:34 GMTWhite House: US Seeks ‘Kind of Coexistence’ With China, Not Indo-Pacific Domination
17:07 GMTCapitol Riot Investigation Panel Subpoenas Phone Records of MyPillow Boss Mike Lindell
16:35 GMTWeak Foreign Policy, Internal Divisions Reportedly Caused EU To Be Left Out Of US-NATO-Russia Talks