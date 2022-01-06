Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220106/us-cdc-recommends-cutting-interval-between-second-booster-vaccines-for-12-17-year-olds-1092052333.html
US CDC Recommends Cutting Interval Between Second, Booster Vaccines for 12-17 Year Olds
US CDC Recommends Cutting Interval Between Second, Booster Vaccines for 12-17 Year Olds
US CDC Recommends Cutting Interval Between Second, Booster Vaccines for 12-17 Year Olds
The Advisory Committee members voted 13 to 1 to recommend early boosting for the adolescents in the 12-17 age group.The Advisory Committee said it will soon start recommending being "up to date" on vaccination against the coronavirus instead of urging people to be fully vaccinated. Staying up to date means to get the third dose when eligible, including those individuals with compromised immune systems.At present, only the Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccine is authorized and recommended for use in adolescents 12-17 years of age.
US CDC Recommends Cutting Interval Between Second, Booster Vaccines for 12-17 Year Olds

02:27 GMT 06.01.2022
© REUTERS / CARLO ALLEGRI
People arrive at the Javits Center mass vaccination location amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 13, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
© REUTERS / CARLO ALLEGRI
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has voted to recommend shortening the interval between primary series of vaccination against the coronavirus and the Pfizer booster shot from six to five months in adolescents aged 12-17 years.
The Advisory Committee members voted 13 to 1 to recommend early boosting for the adolescents in the 12-17 age group.
"A single Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster dose is recommended for persons aged 12-17 years at least five months after primary series under the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization," the Advisory Committee recommendation said on Wednesday.
The Advisory Committee said it will soon start recommending being "up to date" on vaccination against the coronavirus instead of urging people to be fully vaccinated. Staying up to date means to get the third dose when eligible, including those individuals with compromised immune systems.
At present, only the Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccine is authorized and recommended for use in adolescents 12-17 years of age.
