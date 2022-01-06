https://sputniknews.com/20220106/us-cdc-recommends-cutting-interval-between-second-booster-vaccines-for-12-17-year-olds-1092052333.html

US CDC Recommends Cutting Interval Between Second, Booster Vaccines for 12-17 Year Olds

The Advisory Committee members voted 13 to 1 to recommend early boosting for the adolescents in the 12-17 age group.The Advisory Committee said it will soon start recommending being "up to date" on vaccination against the coronavirus instead of urging people to be fully vaccinated. Staying up to date means to get the third dose when eligible, including those individuals with compromised immune systems.At present, only the Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccine is authorized and recommended for use in adolescents 12-17 years of age.

