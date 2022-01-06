Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220106/uk-mps-slam-verdict-in-colston-statue-case-as-woke-argue-it-legitimises-vandalism--1092055635.html
UK MPs Slam Verdict in Colston Statue Case as 'Woke', Argue it Legitimises Vandalism
UK MPs Slam Verdict in Colston Statue Case as 'Woke', Argue it Legitimises Vandalism
UK MPs have slammed the verdict in the Colston statue case, which saw four people accused of illegally removing the monument to Edward Colston being cleared of criminal damage. Commenting on the jury's decision, Tory legislator Peter Bone described it as "dangerous" and one that "could license to people elsewhere in the country to go around pulling statues down".
2022-01-06T07:21+0000
2022-01-06T07:21+0000
racial discrimination
statue
racism
uk
george floyd
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107960/27/1079602721_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3e2599eb7c3f504c6ac326577941b1a7.jpg
UK MPs have slammed the verdict in the Colston statue case, which saw four people accused of illegally removing the monument to Edward Colston being cleared of criminal damage. Commenting on the jury's decision, Tory legislator Peter Bone described it as "dangerous" and one that "could license to people elsewhere in the country to go around pulling statues down".His statement was echoed by that of Lee Anderson, who noted that the decision to clear individuals of criminal damage charges should be not be based on who is represented by a statue.Another Tory MP, Robert Jenrick, said the verdict states that vandalism and criminal damage are acceptable forms of political protest, something that undermines the rule of law, the lynchpin of Britain's democracy.George Floyd Protests, Toppling of the Statue, and TrialIn 2020, the United States was rocked by massive protests against racism and police brutality that were triggered by the death of African American George Floyd. The 46-year-old was arrested in Minneapolis after a shop clerk called the police claiming a customer had used a forged banknote. Officers who arrived at the scene handcuffed Floyd and tried to put him in a police car.A struggle ensued, during which they pinned Floyd to the ground, with policeman Derek Chauvin placing his knee on the man's neck. Floyd told police officers more than 20 times that he was unable to breathe. Despite his pleas, the officer continued to kneel on his neck for almost ten minutes, even after Floyd fell unconscious.His death reignited the debate on racial injustice in the United States and sparked the biggest protests in the country since the assassination of famous civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968. Protests against racism then spread to other parts of the world and were held in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe, including Germany, Spain, France, and Britain.During one such demonstration in the United Kingdom protesters in Bristol, England, toppled and dumped in a harbour the statue of Edward Colston, an English merchant who was involved in the Atlantic slave trade. According to UK media outlets, over the course of his lifetime he enslaved 84,000 people, including children. Colston was also involved in philanthropy and donated to schools, organisations supporting the poor, and hospitals.In 1895, a statue of him was installed in the centre of Bristol to commemorate his philanthropic works. Several decades later his slave-trading activities were detailed in a biography of his life and by the end of the 20th century there were calls to add a second plaque to the statue to state that Colston was also a slave trader.In 2018, the Bristol City Council made a planning application to add the second plaque, but due to disagreements on the wording it was never installed.The removal of the statue by the protesters divided the public and prompted a debate on whether statues commemorating individuals involved in the slave trade or deemed racist now should remain standing. During the trial the prosecution insisted that Colston's slave trade past was "wholly irrelevant". QC William Hughes said the case was about "the rule of law" and the "cold hard facts". Sage Willoughby, 22, one of the four defendants, said they didn't try to edit history, noting that others were "whitewashing" it by calling Colston a "virtuous man".The four defendants were greeted by a crowd of supporters standing outside the court. The statue of Edward Colston is currently in storage and awaits the results of a survey on what should be done with it.
I really worry today about the state of our country today. The legal system, what you can say, write, even shout in the street, wolf whistle to women….it goes on and on….we’re doomed. The “minority “, woke, waste of space, gimme, gimme whilst I moan brigades are taking over.
1
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107960/27/1079602721_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b6585daa8d703e973505a5f4e6e71d79.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
racial discrimination, statue, racism, uk, george floyd

UK MPs Slam Verdict in Colston Statue Case as 'Woke', Argue it Legitimises Vandalism

07:21 GMT 06.01.2022
© AP Photo / Ben BirchallThe statue of Edward Colston is thrown into the harbour in Bristol.
The statue of Edward Colston is thrown into the harbour in Bristol. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
© AP Photo / Ben Birchall
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The statue of the English merchant, who was involved in the enslavement of over 80,000 people in Africa, including children, was toppled and dumped in a harbour by demonstrators on 7 June 2020 during global protests against racial inequality. The incident sparked a debate on which statues should remain standing across the UK.
UK MPs have slammed the verdict in the Colston statue case, which saw four people accused of illegally removing the monument to Edward Colston being cleared of criminal damage. Commenting on the jury's decision, Tory legislator Peter Bone described it as "dangerous" and one that "could license to people elsewhere in the country to go around pulling statues down".

"I'm not privy to what was said in court, but if somebody topples a statue or any other structure that is criminal damage and one would expect people to be punished for doing that. It's a very strange decision. I hope the government will do everything in its power to make sure there's no room for people to commit criminal damage on the basis of some woke objective or other", Mr Bone said.

His statement was echoed by that of Lee Anderson, who noted that the decision to clear individuals of criminal damage charges should be not be based on who is represented by a statue.

"We live in a democracy and if people are offended by a statue then they should use the local democratic process to have them removed and not mindless thuggish behaviour", Anderson said.

Another Tory MP, Robert Jenrick, said the verdict states that vandalism and criminal damage are acceptable forms of political protest, something that undermines the rule of law, the lynchpin of Britain's democracy.

George Floyd Protests, Toppling of the Statue, and Trial

In 2020, the United States was rocked by massive protests against racism and police brutality that were triggered by the death of African American George Floyd. The 46-year-old was arrested in Minneapolis after a shop clerk called the police claiming a customer had used a forged banknote. Officers who arrived at the scene handcuffed Floyd and tried to put him in a police car.
A struggle ensued, during which they pinned Floyd to the ground, with policeman Derek Chauvin placing his knee on the man's neck. Floyd told police officers more than 20 times that he was unable to breathe. Despite his pleas, the officer continued to kneel on his neck for almost ten minutes, even after Floyd fell unconscious.

His death reignited the debate on racial injustice in the United States and sparked the biggest protests in the country since the assassination of famous civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968. Protests against racism then spread to other parts of the world and were held in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe, including Germany, Spain, France, and Britain.

During one such demonstration in the United Kingdom protesters in Bristol, England, toppled and dumped in a harbour the statue of Edward Colston, an English merchant who was involved in the Atlantic slave trade. According to UK media outlets, over the course of his lifetime he enslaved 84,000 people, including children. Colston was also involved in philanthropy and donated to schools, organisations supporting the poor, and hospitals.

In 1895, a statue of him was installed in the centre of Bristol to commemorate his philanthropic works. Several decades later his slave-trading activities were detailed in a biography of his life and by the end of the 20th century there were calls to add a second plaque to the statue to state that Colston was also a slave trader.

In 2018, the Bristol City Council made a planning application to add the second plaque, but due to disagreements on the wording it was never installed.

The removal of the statue by the protesters divided the public and prompted a debate on whether statues commemorating individuals involved in the slave trade or deemed racist now should remain standing.

During the trial the prosecution insisted that Colston's slave trade past was "wholly irrelevant". QC William Hughes said the case was about "the rule of law" and the "cold hard facts".

Sage Willoughby, 22, one of the four defendants, said they didn't try to edit history, noting that others were "whitewashing" it by calling Colston a "virtuous man".

"We didn't change history, we rectified it. This is a victory for Bristol, this is a victory for racial equality, and it's a victory for anybody who wants to be on the right side of history", he said.

The four defendants were greeted by a crowd of supporters standing outside the court.

The statue of Edward Colston is currently in storage and awaits the results of a survey on what should be done with it.
100010
Discuss
Popular comments
I really worry today about the state of our country today. The legal system, what you can say, write, even shout in the street, wolf whistle to women….it goes on and on….we’re doomed. The “minority “, woke, waste of space, gimme, gimme whilst I moan brigades are taking over.
Tom One
6 January, 10:56 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:38 GMTOne of Italy's Most-Wanted Criminals Arrested Thanks to Google Street View
08:28 GMTHe's Being Treated Like a Criminal': Novak Djokovic's Australian Humiliation Shocks Sports World
08:23 GMTSerbian President Vucic Accuses Australia of Harassing Djokovic After Canberra Cancels His Visa
07:21 GMTUK MPs Slam Verdict in Colston Statue Case as 'Woke', Argue it Legitimises Vandalism
07:12 GMTCSTO Sends Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan to Stabilise Situation After Violent Riots
06:52 GMTOne Year Later, Trump-Dem Feud Over US Capitol Attack Rages On
06:42 GMTWest Might Not Like House Demolitions, But Israel Doesn't Have Any Other Options
06:36 GMTAt Least 6 Dead, 20 Hospitalised After Leakage of Toxic Gas Near Dyeing Factory in India's Gujarat
06:09 GMTDanish Professor Wants to 'Let Omicron Loose' Among Vaccinated, Politicians Wary
06:01 GMT'Truth Needs to Come Out': BoJo Urged to Release Secret Docs on Wars Under Tony Blair
05:20 GMTNorwegian Health Authorities Receive Threats Amid Record COVID-19 Spread
04:13 GMTKazakhstan Police Eliminate Dozens of Attackers Who Tried to Storm HQ in Almaty Amid Protests
03:46 GMTBehind Closed Doors, US Urged Israel to Hamper Chinese Investments in Country - Report
03:40 GMTWhoopi Goldberg Says Was Surprised to Test Positive for COVID-19 Despite Following All Safety Rules
02:43 GMTChris Noth Gets His Final Cameo Cut From 'And Just Like That' Finale Amid Rape Accusations - Report
02:28 GMTPhotos: Large Bird Collides With South African Aircraft in Venice, Leaving Hole in Fuselage
02:27 GMTUS CDC Recommends Cutting Interval Between Second, Booster Vaccines for 12-17 Year Olds
02:11 GMTUCLA Professor Who Said Rittenhouse Shot 'Black' Men Slammed After Admitting Got 'Tiny Detail' Wrong
01:04 GMTUNSC Likely to Discuss Sudan as Military Coup Gov Struggles to Replace Resigned PM Hamdok
00:45 GMTFormer Aide of Atlanta City Mayor Arrested on 'Terroristic Threats' Warrant at Atlanta Airport