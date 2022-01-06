https://sputniknews.com/20220106/uk-mps-slam-verdict-in-colston-statue-case-as-woke-argue-it-legitimises-vandalism--1092055635.html

UK MPs Slam Verdict in Colston Statue Case as 'Woke', Argue it Legitimises Vandalism

UK MPs have slammed the verdict in the Colston statue case, which saw four people accused of illegally removing the monument to Edward Colston being cleared of criminal damage. Commenting on the jury's decision, Tory legislator Peter Bone described it as "dangerous" and one that "could license to people elsewhere in the country to go around pulling statues down".

UK MPs have slammed the verdict in the Colston statue case, which saw four people accused of illegally removing the monument to Edward Colston being cleared of criminal damage. Commenting on the jury's decision, Tory legislator Peter Bone described it as "dangerous" and one that "could license to people elsewhere in the country to go around pulling statues down".His statement was echoed by that of Lee Anderson, who noted that the decision to clear individuals of criminal damage charges should be not be based on who is represented by a statue.Another Tory MP, Robert Jenrick, said the verdict states that vandalism and criminal damage are acceptable forms of political protest, something that undermines the rule of law, the lynchpin of Britain's democracy.George Floyd Protests, Toppling of the Statue, and TrialIn 2020, the United States was rocked by massive protests against racism and police brutality that were triggered by the death of African American George Floyd. The 46-year-old was arrested in Minneapolis after a shop clerk called the police claiming a customer had used a forged banknote. Officers who arrived at the scene handcuffed Floyd and tried to put him in a police car.A struggle ensued, during which they pinned Floyd to the ground, with policeman Derek Chauvin placing his knee on the man's neck. Floyd told police officers more than 20 times that he was unable to breathe. Despite his pleas, the officer continued to kneel on his neck for almost ten minutes, even after Floyd fell unconscious.His death reignited the debate on racial injustice in the United States and sparked the biggest protests in the country since the assassination of famous civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968. Protests against racism then spread to other parts of the world and were held in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe, including Germany, Spain, France, and Britain.During one such demonstration in the United Kingdom protesters in Bristol, England, toppled and dumped in a harbour the statue of Edward Colston, an English merchant who was involved in the Atlantic slave trade. According to UK media outlets, over the course of his lifetime he enslaved 84,000 people, including children. Colston was also involved in philanthropy and donated to schools, organisations supporting the poor, and hospitals.In 1895, a statue of him was installed in the centre of Bristol to commemorate his philanthropic works. Several decades later his slave-trading activities were detailed in a biography of his life and by the end of the 20th century there were calls to add a second plaque to the statue to state that Colston was also a slave trader.In 2018, the Bristol City Council made a planning application to add the second plaque, but due to disagreements on the wording it was never installed.The removal of the statue by the protesters divided the public and prompted a debate on whether statues commemorating individuals involved in the slave trade or deemed racist now should remain standing. During the trial the prosecution insisted that Colston's slave trade past was "wholly irrelevant". QC William Hughes said the case was about "the rule of law" and the "cold hard facts". Sage Willoughby, 22, one of the four defendants, said they didn't try to edit history, noting that others were "whitewashing" it by calling Colston a "virtuous man".The four defendants were greeted by a crowd of supporters standing outside the court. The statue of Edward Colston is currently in storage and awaits the results of a survey on what should be done with it.

Tom One I really worry today about the state of our country today. The legal system, what you can say, write, even shout in the street, wolf whistle to women….it goes on and on….we’re doomed. The “minority “, woke, waste of space, gimme, gimme whilst I moan brigades are taking over. 1

