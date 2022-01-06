Registration was successful!
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
LONDON (Sputnik) – Plans to clear a record 5.8 million patient backlog in the National Health Service (NHS) triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic could fail... 06.01.2022, Sputnik International
“Far from tackling the backlog, the NHS will be able to deliver little more than day to day firefighting unless the Government wakes up to the scale of the staffing crisis facing the NHS, and urgently develops a long-term plan to fix the issue,” the chair of the cross-party Health and Social Care Select Committee, Jeremy Hunt, was quoted as saying.The Conservative lawmaker said that the current surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant is “exacerbating” the problem, but noted that the staffing crisis in the health sector comes from a long time ago, “with a burnt-out workforce, 93,000 NHS vacancies and no sign of any plan to address this.”The report calls for a broad national healthcare recovery plan, embracing emergency care, mental health, general practitioners, community and social care.
UK Government Told to 'Wake Up' as Omicron Wave Exacerbates Health Staffing Crisis

11:54 GMT 06.01.2022
© REUTERS / MAY JAMESAmbulances are seen in front of St Thomas' Hospital as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, December 12, 2021
Ambulances are seen in front of St Thomas' Hospital as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, December 12, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
© REUTERS / MAY JAMES
LONDON (Sputnik) – Plans to clear a record 5.8 million patient backlog in the National Health Service (NHS) triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic could fail unless the government “wakes up” and addresses the staffing crisis in the emergency care sector, a report from a British parliamentary committee warned on Thursday.
“Far from tackling the backlog, the NHS will be able to deliver little more than day to day firefighting unless the Government wakes up to the scale of the staffing crisis facing the NHS, and urgently develops a long-term plan to fix the issue,” the chair of the cross-party Health and Social Care Select Committee, Jeremy Hunt, was quoted as saying.
Weekly question time debate at Parliament in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2022
Omicron COVID Strain
Johnson Slams Labour Call for More Lockdowns After Rayner Fuel Bill Attack
Yesterday, 17:57 GMT
The Conservative lawmaker said that the current surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant is “exacerbating” the problem, but noted that the staffing crisis in the health sector comes from a long time ago, “with a burnt-out workforce, 93,000 NHS vacancies and no sign of any plan to address this.”
The report calls for a broad national healthcare recovery plan, embracing emergency care, mental health, general practitioners, community and social care.
