LIVE: UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Delivers Address on Russia in Parliament
https://sputniknews.com/20220106/uk-foreign-secretary-liz-truss-delivers-address-on-russia-in-parliament-1092062339.html
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Delivers Address on Russia in Parliament
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Delivers Address on Russia in Parliament
Truss previously threatened Moscow, saying that Russia would face "severe consequences" if it invaded Ukraine. 06.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-06T11:38+0000
2022-01-06T11:43+0000
russia
liz truss
uk house of commons
uk
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092062122_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a83038a22e55dea060d3c53e56092088.jpg
Sputnik is live from London, as UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is delivering an address to the House of Commons, regarding Russia.Her address comes just mere days before Russia-US and Russia-NATO talks, which are set to resolve deteriorating relations between Moscow and the bloc.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Delivers Address on Russia in Parliament

11:38 GMT 06.01.2022 (Updated: 11:43 GMT 06.01.2022)
Truss previously threatened Moscow, saying that Russia would face "severe consequences" if it invaded Ukraine.
Sputnik is live from London, as UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is delivering an address to the House of Commons, regarding Russia.
Her address comes just mere days before Russia-US and Russia-NATO talks, which are set to resolve deteriorating relations between Moscow and the bloc.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
