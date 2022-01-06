https://sputniknews.com/20220106/situation-outside-us-capitol-on-anniversary-of-mass-protest-1092065908.html

Situation Outside US Capitol on Anniversary of Mass Protest

The White House previously blamed ex-President Donald Trump for the events of 6 January. 06.01.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from outside Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on the first anniversary of the Capitol Hill riot. On 6 January 2021, a crowd of Trump supporters protesting against the results of the 2020 presidential vote, breached the Capitol building, prompting an immediate evacuation of legislators. The protesters wanted to stop lawmakers from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election after Trump claimed the results were invalid, citing alleged voter fraud. At least five people died in connection with the events.More than 725 people have been arrested and charged for their role in the events.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Fins Out More!

