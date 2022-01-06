https://sputniknews.com/20220106/silence-and-misinformation-indicts-corporate-media-of-serving-imperial-interests-1092047685.html

Silence and Misinformation Indicts Corporate Media of Serving Imperial Interests

Palestinian Prisoner Ends Hunger Strikes, Uprisings Over Fuel In Kazakhstan, New Evidence In Mumia Case 06.01.2022, Sputnik International

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Asa Winstanley, investigative journalist and Associate editor with The Electronic Intifada to discuss the end of the 141-day hunger strike of Hisham Abu Hawwash, who has been illegally detained without trial, the use of so-called administrative detention by Israel to indefinitely detain Palestinians, and the history of interfaith solidarity and resistance of Palestinians.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Michelle Witte, co-host of Political Misfits, which you can hear from 12 to 2 PM EST right here on Radio Sputnik to discuss the state of emergency instituted in Kazakhstan amid widespread protests over the financial burden of fuel prices, the rumors surrounding ethnic tensions sparking this current uprising and the reality of exploitation of workers in Kazakhstan at play, the underlying issues in Kazakh society that may have contributed to this uprising, and what the US and Russian responses to this uprising might look like.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Johanna Fernandez, Associate Professor of History at Baruch College of the City University, author of the book The Young Lords: A Radical History and editor of Writing on the Wall: Selected Prison Writings of Mumia Abu-Jamal to discuss nw evidence of bias in the trial of Mumia Abu-Jamal, Larry Krasner’s stance and role in Mumia’s case and the influence of the Fraternal Order of Police in Philadelphia politics, the push for a new trial for Mumia., and the links between Mumia’s case and the crisis of white supremacy.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author and independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital on Pacifica Radio to discuss the incomplete and slanted narratives that the corporate media is churning out about Ukraine and Russia, the bad week that ex-cops turned mayors LoriLightfoot and Eric Adams are having with regard to teachers and so-called “low-skilled workers,” and the brutality of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands and of Israel’s military on the Middle East.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

