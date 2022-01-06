https://sputniknews.com/20220106/shocking-disconnect-between-public-and-private-messaging-by-trump-allies-on-jan-6th-1092042605.html

Shocking Disconnect Between Public and Private Messaging by Trump Allies on Jan. 6th

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about what Sean Hannity really knew about January 6th, the US reaching the grim... 06.01.2022, Sputnik International

Shocking Disconnect Between Public and Private Messaging by Trump Allies on Jan. 6th On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about what Sean Hannity really knew about January 6th, the U.S. reaching the grim milestone of one million new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, and leftist ‘BreadTubers’ being recruited to astroturf on behalf of creepy NGOs.

Guests:Dr. Gene Olinger - Virologist | US Hits One Million New COVID-19 Cases in 24 HoursPeter Coffin - Video Essayist, Author | Leftist ‘BreadTubers’ Accused of Astroturfing After Being Recruited by Creepy NGOsIn the first hour, Jamarl and Shane talk about what Sean Hannity and other Trump allies really knew about January 6th and why they privately voiced concerns but publicly defended the protests.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Dr. Gene Olinger for a discussion on the US reaching a new all-time high of one million COVID-19 cases in 24 hours and how public policy will evolve as COVID-19 transitions from a pandemic to endemic disease.In the third hour, Peter Coffin joined the conversation to talk about BreadTube, a loosely formed group of socialists, communists, and other leftists that was recently revealed to have some members backed by creepy non-governmental organizations to push back on COVID skepticism.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

