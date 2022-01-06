Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220106/shocking-disconnect-between-public-and-private-messaging-by-trump-allies-on-jan-6th-1092042605.html
Shocking Disconnect Between Public and Private Messaging by Trump Allies on Jan. 6th
Shocking Disconnect Between Public and Private Messaging by Trump Allies on Jan. 6th
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about what Sean Hannity really knew about January 6th, the US reaching the grim... 06.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-06T09:10+0000
2022-01-06T09:10+0000
us
communism
fault lines
covid-19
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092042579_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_2fb73ebd33d13f12a0c05da98e4de785.png
Shocking Disconnect Between Public and Private Messaging by Trump Allies on Jan. 6th
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about what Sean Hannity really knew about January 6th, the U.S. reaching the grim milestone of one million new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, and leftist ‘BreadTubers’ being recruited to astroturf on behalf of creepy NGOs.
Guests:Dr. Gene Olinger - Virologist | US Hits One Million New COVID-19 Cases in 24 HoursPeter Coffin - Video Essayist, Author | Leftist ‘BreadTubers’ Accused of Astroturfing After Being Recruited by Creepy NGOsIn the first hour, Jamarl and Shane talk about what Sean Hannity and other Trump allies really knew about January 6th and why they privately voiced concerns but publicly defended the protests.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Dr. Gene Olinger for a discussion on the US reaching a new all-time high of one million COVID-19 cases in 24 hours and how public policy will evolve as COVID-19 transitions from a pandemic to endemic disease.In the third hour, Peter Coffin joined the conversation to talk about BreadTube, a loosely formed group of socialists, communists, and other leftists that was recently revealed to have some members backed by creepy non-governmental organizations to push back on COVID skepticism.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092042579_280:0:1213:700_1920x0_80_0_0_da1da1303b0f175c8856f50d1d0a61fd.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, communism, fault lines, covid-19, аудио, radio

Shocking Disconnect Between Public and Private Messaging by Trump Allies on Jan. 6th

09:10 GMT 06.01.2022
Shocking Disconnect Between Public and Private Messaging by Trump Allies on Jan. 6th
Subscribe
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
Shane Stranahan - Sputnik International
Shane Stranahan
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about what Sean Hannity really knew about January 6th, the US reaching the grim milestone of one million new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, and leftist ‘BreadTubers’ being recruited to astroturf on behalf of creepy NGOs.
Guests:
Dr. Gene Olinger - Virologist | US Hits One Million New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours
Peter Coffin - Video Essayist, Author | Leftist ‘BreadTubers’ Accused of Astroturfing After Being Recruited by Creepy NGOs
In the first hour, Jamarl and Shane talk about what Sean Hannity and other Trump allies really knew about January 6th and why they privately voiced concerns but publicly defended the protests.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Dr. Gene Olinger for a discussion on the US reaching a new all-time high of one million COVID-19 cases in 24 hours and how public policy will evolve as COVID-19 transitions from a pandemic to endemic disease.
In the third hour, Peter Coffin joined the conversation to talk about BreadTube, a loosely formed group of socialists, communists, and other leftists that was recently revealed to have some members backed by creepy non-governmental organizations to push back on COVID skepticism.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:58 GMTBulli Bai Case: App Creator Neeraj Bishnoi Arrested for Putting Women Up for 'Auction' in India
09:54 GMTWatch CSTO Peacekeepers From Russia Heading to Kazakhstan After Violent Riots in Almaty
09:48 GMTEx-VP Mike Pence's Team Reportedly Collaborating With 6 January House Committee
09:40 GMT2022 Grammys: Biggest Music Awards Postponed Citing 'Too Many Risks' Amidst Rising Omicron Threat
08:38 GMTOne of Italy's Most-Wanted Criminals Arrested Thanks to Google Street View
08:28 GMTHe's Being Treated Like a Criminal': Novak Djokovic's Australian Humiliation Shocks Sports World
08:23 GMTSerbian President Vucic Accuses Australia of Harassing Djokovic After Canberra Cancels His Visa
07:21 GMTUK MPs Slam Verdict in Colston Statue Case as 'Woke', Argue it Legitimises Vandalism
07:12 GMTCSTO Sends Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan to Stabilise Situation After Violent Riots
06:52 GMTOne Year Later, Trump-Dem Feud Over US Capitol Attack Rages On
06:42 GMTWest Might Not Like House Demolitions, But Israel Doesn't Have Any Other Options
06:36 GMTAt Least 6 Dead, 20 Hospitalised After Leakage of Toxic Gas Near Dyeing Factory in India's Gujarat
06:09 GMTDanish Professor Wants to 'Let Omicron Loose' Among Vaccinated, Politicians Wary
06:01 GMT'Truth Needs to Come Out': BoJo Urged to Release Secret Docs on Wars Under Tony Blair
05:20 GMTNorwegian Health Authorities Receive Threats Amid Record COVID-19 Spread
04:13 GMTKazakhstan Police Eliminate Dozens of Attackers Who Tried to Storm HQ in Almaty Amid Protests
03:46 GMTBehind Closed Doors, US Urged Israel to Hamper Chinese Investments in Country - Report
03:40 GMTWhoopi Goldberg Says Was Surprised to Test Positive for COVID-19 Despite Following All Safety Rules
02:43 GMTChris Noth Gets His Final Cameo Cut From 'And Just Like That' Finale Amid Rape Accusations - Report
02:28 GMTPhotos: Large Bird Collides With South African Aircraft in Venice, Leaving Hole in Fuselage