Serbian President Vucic Accuses Australia of Harassing Djokovic After Canberra Cancels His Visa

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has accused Australia of harassing tennis superstar Novak Djokovic, who was denied entry into the country after he arrived in Melbourne to take part in the Australian Open tournament due to open on 17 January.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has accused Australia of harassing tennis superstar Novak Djokovic, who was denied entry into the country after he arrived in Melbourne to take part in the Australian Open tournament due to open on 17 January.The 34-year-old previously received a medical exemption from coronavirus vaccination rules, which was granted by the tournament's organisers, something that has already caused a public outcry on Twitter.Vucic wrote on his official Instagram account on Thursday that he had "just finished a phone conversation with Novak Djokovic".Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, for his part, rejected the accusations by telling reporters that his country has "sovereign borders and clear rules that are non-discriminatory" and that "all I can say is that the evidence [for a] medical exemption that was provided [by Djokovic] was found to be insufficient".Morrison earlier confirmed on his Twitter page that the tennis star's visa has been revoked, adding "rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders".The remarks came after the Australian Border Service (ABF) said in a statement that they would "continue to ensure that those who arrive at our border comply with our laws and entry requirements"."The ABF can confirm that Mr. Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled", the statement added.The 34-year-old's father, Srdjan Djokovic has, meanwhile, told Serbian media that his son was "held captive for five hours" at the Melbourne Airport and that he had "no idea what is going on".Since 5 January, Djokovic has been inside a Melbourne Airport room without members of his accompanying entourage.He is known for speaking about the freedom of choice as he continues to remain non-committal about getting jabbed, despite contracting the virus in 2021.

