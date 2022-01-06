https://sputniknews.com/20220106/seattle-police-led-misinformation-effort-invoking-proud-boys-name-during-2020-racial-protests-1092065074.html

Seattle Police Led 'Misinformation Effort' Invoking Proud Boys' Name During 2020 Racial Protests

The Office of Police Accountability (OPA) has concluded its probe into the actions of Seattle Police in June 2020 during the racial protests in the US and found that it had led a "misinformation effort" on one of the days faking a chatter on police radio frequencies involving the name of right-wing group Proud Boys.

The Office of Police Accountability (OPA) has concluded its probe into the actions of Seattle Police in June 2020 during racial protests in the US and found that the department had led a "misinformation effort" on one of the days faking chatter on police radio frequencies involving the name of the right-wing group, the Proud Boys.According to the probe, an unnamed member of the Seattle Police Department "approved, ordered, and led" the effort on the night of 8 June 2020 when several police officers mimicked communication on police radio channels during which they falsely claimed that a group of Proud Boys was moving towards the Capitol Hill district.This "misinformation effort" was undertaken in order to divide the groups of protesters and send portions of them to respond to places where there actually were no police, according to Seattle Police officers and employees. One officer explained that protesters had been listening to police radio traffic and thus were making it difficult for law enforcement to do their job.OPA found the ruse "improper" and stressed that it had "violated policy". The two officers, who organised the misinformation effort, have already left the force. The police officers, who carried out their orders kept their posts as they acted "in compliance with orders from the chain of command".The investigation into the ruse that stirred the protesters amid the unrest, which led to violence on numerous occasions throughout 2020, was launched after a journalist contacted the Office of Police Accountability to relay his concerns in November 2020.

vot tak The cops were obviously working to provoke the protestors into a more violent state. The 2 cops who organized it and have left the force sound like trained provocatears. Where did they go and who are they? Defund. Investigate. Prosecute. Hang, imprison,as appropriate. 0

