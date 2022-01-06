https://sputniknews.com/20220106/scientists-name-tree-in-honor-of-leonardo-dicaprio-after-halted-logging-plans-of-the-ebo-forest-1092077139.html

Scientists Name Tree in Honor of Leonardo DiCaprio After Halted Logging Plans of the Ebo Forest

The Uvariopsis dicaprio, named after the actor, is a small evergreen tree with glossy yellow flowers which grow at its trunk. The tree was discovered by... 06.01.2022, Sputnik International

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, aged 47, is having a tree named after him for his efforts to halt the logging of the Ebo forest in Cameroon.In July of 2020, the Cameroon government revealed approved logging plans for the forest. Of the 500,000 acres which makes up the Ebo forest, 169,000 acres had been approved for logging.Dicaprio have campaigned to protect the Ebo forest located in the Southwest Region of Cameroon, where the tree was discovered. The forest is home to both diverse wildlife including endangered gorillas, elephants, and tool-using chimps. The forest is also home to the Banen people who live in about 40 communities and have existed in the area for generations.DiCaprio used his social media exposure to fight the logging plans, asking followers to sign a petition. The actor has been a long-standing advocate of our environment and wildlife. His foundation, which is dedicated to addressing climate change and environmental threats, has been active since 1998.

