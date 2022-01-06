Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220106/scholars-us-likely-to-see-more-robust-effort-to-overturn-vote-in-2024-1092066799.html
Scholars: US Likely to See More Robust Effort to Overturn Vote in 2024
Scholars: US Likely to See More Robust Effort to Overturn Vote in 2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Efforts to overturn the next US presidential election will likely be much better planned and more coordinated than was witnessed in the... 06.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-06T13:56+0000
2022-01-06T13:57+0000
donald trump
us
election
2020 united states presidential election
us election 2020
us election 2020
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0e/1081458843_0:38:3073:1766_1920x0_80_0_0_cc69b2326bae5cd2d7ad2e3c54009e96.jpg
The 6 January 2020 attack on the US Capitol, which aimed to block vote certification, came after failed efforts by the Trump campaign to reverse the presidential election results through the court system.Despite this failure, which included losing over 50 lawsuits, the gruelling ordeal shined a bright light on an archaic US electoral college system and vote certification process amenable to manipulation.Perfecting the Process: Legal PathsOne strategy to steal the election that opened eyes was put forth by Trump legal adviser John Eastman in a two-page memorandum which argued that then-Vice President Mike Pence, in his role as head of the US Senate, had the legal authority to reverse the outcome.This is why, Lazare added, a similar incident is likely in 2024, "one that's more efficient, better planned, and more thoroughly mapped out."Immediately flooding the legal system with challenges is also an approach that will work in favour of the party of Lincoln, Lazare added.Independent Institute for Liberty and Peace Director Ivan Eland also believes a repeat is highly possible.American University History Professor Peter Kuznick sees all the "ingredients" are in place for another chaotic election outcome.Moreover, he added, they are trying to give state legislatures the power to "disregard and overrule the popular will in allocating electoral votes."Ground GameExperts also fear the same factors that propelled the violent physical attack on the Capitol last January - such as disunity and extremism - are even worse now.California State University Political Science Professor Beau Grosscup said it is clear the US has become more divided a year after the storming of the Capitol. In fact, Grosscup said he believes 6 January was just a "trial run."In addition, the attack and Trump's rhetoric has encouraged right-wing extremists, Grosscup told Sputnik. The professor also claimed Trump made martyrs of the rioters and convinced many the state was illegitimately captured.Political analyst and former hedge fund manager Charles Ortel expressed concerns about the extremists on both ends of the political spectrum who are frustrated with the unregulated globalism which has benefited the crony capitalists and the political donor class.The real threat posed to "order," Ortel suggested, is when Trump supporters find common cause with supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders, as they may on many national security, civil rights and "foreign entanglement issues".Lazare is worried about any scenario in which an election is hijacked - be it via legal process or brute force.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0e/1081458843_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1cb84a0c30a762268ec90e401c200925.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us, election, 2020 united states presidential election, us election 2020, us election 2020

Scholars: US Likely to See More Robust Effort to Overturn Vote in 2024

13:56 GMT 06.01.2022 (Updated: 13:57 GMT 06.01.2022)
© AP Photo / Ben GrayA voter drops their ballot off during early voting, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Athens, Ga. With record turnout expected for this year's presidential election and fears about exposure to the coronavirus, election officials and advocacy groups have been encouraging people to vote early, either in person or by absentee ballot. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
A voter drops their ballot off during early voting, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Athens, Ga. With record turnout expected for this year's presidential election and fears about exposure to the coronavirus, election officials and advocacy groups have been encouraging people to vote early, either in person or by absentee ballot. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
© AP Photo / Ben Gray
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Efforts to overturn the next US presidential election will likely be much better planned and more coordinated than was witnessed in the run-up to the storming of the Capitol a year ago today, analysts told Sputnik.
The 6 January 2020 attack on the US Capitol, which aimed to block vote certification, came after failed efforts by the Trump campaign to reverse the presidential election results through the court system.
Despite this failure, which included losing over 50 lawsuits, the gruelling ordeal shined a bright light on an archaic US electoral college system and vote certification process amenable to manipulation.

Perfecting the Process: Legal Paths

One strategy to steal the election that opened eyes was put forth by Trump legal adviser John Eastman in a two-page memorandum which argued that then-Vice President Mike Pence, in his role as head of the US Senate, had the legal authority to reverse the outcome.

"Skeptics argued the so-called coup was no more than a riot by right-wing nuts," historian and political commentator Dan Lazare told Sputnik. "But subsequent disclosures such as Trump adviser John Eastman's six-step memo on how to overturn the vote have put all speculation to rest. The attempted coup may not have been very competent. But it was still quite real, and the only lesson Republicans have learned is that next time they should do better."

This is why, Lazare added, a similar incident is likely in 2024, "one that's more efficient, better planned, and more thoroughly mapped out."
© REUTERS / Leah MillisAn explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump riot in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump riot in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump riot in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021
© REUTERS / Leah Millis
Immediately flooding the legal system with challenges is also an approach that will work in favour of the party of Lincoln, Lazare added.

"If enough are tied up in court by the time it comes for Congress to certify the results, then the contest will wind up in the House where the voting will proceed on a state-by-state basis as mandated by the Twelfth Amendment and where Republicans enjoy a built-in advantage because they control a majority of state delegations," Lazare explained.

Independent Institute for Liberty and Peace Director Ivan Eland also believes a repeat is highly possible.

"The same kind of incident, or worse could happen again... but if Congress changes the 1887 law governing the counting of electoral votes and makes other voting changes, it will be less likely," Eland told Sputnik.

American University History Professor Peter Kuznick sees all the "ingredients" are in place for another chaotic election outcome.

"The Republicans in the red states have been putting mechanisms and laws in place to limit potentially Democratic voting," Kuznick said.

Moreover, he added, they are trying to give state legislatures the power to "disregard and overrule the popular will in allocating electoral votes."

Ground Game

Experts also fear the same factors that propelled the violent physical attack on the Capitol last January - such as disunity and extremism - are even worse now.
California State University Political Science Professor Beau Grosscup said it is clear the US has become more divided a year after the storming of the Capitol. In fact, Grosscup said he believes 6 January was just a "trial run."
© REUTERS / NATHAN LAYNEA sign urging people to vote is seen on the porch of the Democratic Party's Fulton County headquarters on Election Day in McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania November 3, 2020. Picture taken November 3, 2020.
A sign urging people to vote is seen on the porch of the Democratic Party's Fulton County headquarters on Election Day in McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania November 3, 2020. Picture taken November 3, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
A sign urging people to vote is seen on the porch of the Democratic Party's Fulton County headquarters on Election Day in McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania November 3, 2020. Picture taken November 3, 2020.
© REUTERS / NATHAN LAYNE
In addition, the attack and Trump's rhetoric has encouraged right-wing extremists, Grosscup told Sputnik. The professor also claimed Trump made martyrs of the rioters and convinced many the state was illegitimately captured.

"If they make major inroads into the military command structure they would have the final tool for their assault," Grosscup warned. "On the other hand, those with the levers of power at this moment still have a chance to stall the more dangerous 'process' efforts now underway".

Political analyst and former hedge fund manager Charles Ortel expressed concerns about the extremists on both ends of the political spectrum who are frustrated with the unregulated globalism which has benefited the crony capitalists and the political donor class.

"This gnawing anxiety triggers lefties to embrace a theory that socialism or even communism will work in America," Ortel said. "And, a feeling that the system is rigged against the common person also animates those who bet on Trump to bring 'deep state' proponents of corrupt globalism to justice".

The real threat posed to "order," Ortel suggested, is when Trump supporters find common cause with supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders, as they may on many national security, civil rights and "foreign entanglement issues".
Lazare is worried about any scenario in which an election is hijacked - be it via legal process or brute force.

"The autogolpistas will succeed whether or not a raging mob gathers on Capitol Hill. Whether the results are quasi or pseudo-constitutional will be unclear", Lazare said. "But it won't matter because America's 18th-century plan of government will be so broken down by that point that it will be impossible to tell. The only thing that will be clear is that the age of democracy is rapidly fading."

020000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:33 GMTHospital Missing 500 Staff With COVID Says Only Come to A&E if You're Near Death
14:28 GMTBiden Accuses Trump of Pursuing 'Power Over Principle', Calls Capitol Riot 'Armed Insurrection'
14:18 GMTPresident Biden and Vice President Harris Deliver Remarks on Anniversary of Capitol Hill Riot
14:14 GMTSenate Democrats Reportedly Mull Rejecting Ted Cruz's Bill on New Anti-Nord Stream 2 Sanctions
13:56 GMTScholars: US Likely to See More Robust Effort to Overturn Vote in 2024
13:56 GMT'If You Are Vaccinated You Can Play': Rafael Nadal Takes a Sly Dig at Novak Djokovic's Visa Troubles
13:52 GMTSituation Outside US Capitol on Anniversary of Mass Protest
13:43 GMTIndian Celeb Stylist Jawed Habib Trolled for Spitting on Woman's Head While Giving Haircut - Video
13:42 GMTAustralia, Japan Sign Landmark Defence Pact to Fasten Military Assets Deployment in Indo-Pacific
13:36 GMTSeattle Police Led 'Misinformation Effort' Invoking Proud Boys' Name During 2020 Racial Protests
13:26 GMTMayhem in Kazakhstan: Police Officers Beheaded, Stores Looted, Hospitals Surrounded - PHOTO, VIDEO
12:43 GMTCrisis at Man Utd Escalates as Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba, & Other Stars Press for Old Trafford Exit
12:37 GMTKazakhstan to Introduce Temporary Moratorium on Increases in Tariffs on Utilities
12:27 GMTManchester City Chief Pep Guardiola Tests Positive For COVID-19
12:18 GMTDemocrats Pressuring Senators Manchin, Sinema to Back Changes to Filibuster
11:54 GMTUK Government Told to 'Wake Up' as Omicron Wave Exacerbates Health Staffing Crisis
11:52 GMTTop British Law Firm Pays Record Fine Over 'Serious Breaches' of Anti-Money Laundering Rules
11:44 GMTWhat is the CSTO and Why Are Its Peacekeeping Forces Being Sent to Kazakhstan?
11:38 GMTUK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Delivers Address on Russia in Parliament
11:29 GMTWhite House Press Sec. Psaki Says Joe Biden Has No Free Time to Think, Data Suggests Otherwise