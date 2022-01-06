https://sputniknews.com/20220106/scholars-us-likely-to-see-more-robust-effort-to-overturn-vote-in-2024-1092066799.html

Scholars: US Likely to See More Robust Effort to Overturn Vote in 2024

The 6 January 2020 attack on the US Capitol, which aimed to block vote certification, came after failed efforts by the Trump campaign to reverse the presidential election results through the court system.Despite this failure, which included losing over 50 lawsuits, the gruelling ordeal shined a bright light on an archaic US electoral college system and vote certification process amenable to manipulation.Perfecting the Process: Legal PathsOne strategy to steal the election that opened eyes was put forth by Trump legal adviser John Eastman in a two-page memorandum which argued that then-Vice President Mike Pence, in his role as head of the US Senate, had the legal authority to reverse the outcome.This is why, Lazare added, a similar incident is likely in 2024, "one that's more efficient, better planned, and more thoroughly mapped out."Immediately flooding the legal system with challenges is also an approach that will work in favour of the party of Lincoln, Lazare added.Independent Institute for Liberty and Peace Director Ivan Eland also believes a repeat is highly possible.American University History Professor Peter Kuznick sees all the "ingredients" are in place for another chaotic election outcome.Moreover, he added, they are trying to give state legislatures the power to "disregard and overrule the popular will in allocating electoral votes."Ground GameExperts also fear the same factors that propelled the violent physical attack on the Capitol last January - such as disunity and extremism - are even worse now.California State University Political Science Professor Beau Grosscup said it is clear the US has become more divided a year after the storming of the Capitol. In fact, Grosscup said he believes 6 January was just a "trial run."In addition, the attack and Trump's rhetoric has encouraged right-wing extremists, Grosscup told Sputnik. The professor also claimed Trump made martyrs of the rioters and convinced many the state was illegitimately captured.Political analyst and former hedge fund manager Charles Ortel expressed concerns about the extremists on both ends of the political spectrum who are frustrated with the unregulated globalism which has benefited the crony capitalists and the political donor class.The real threat posed to "order," Ortel suggested, is when Trump supporters find common cause with supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders, as they may on many national security, civil rights and "foreign entanglement issues".Lazare is worried about any scenario in which an election is hijacked - be it via legal process or brute force.

