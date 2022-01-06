https://sputniknews.com/20220106/radio-meow-meow-take-a-look-at-cat-whose-mustache-looks-just-like-freddie-mercurys-1092050081.html

Radio Meow Meow: Take a Look at Cat Whose Mustache Looks Just Like Freddie Mercury's

Radio Meow Meow: Take a Look at Cat Whose Mustache Looks Just Like Freddie Mercury's

The mustache of Queen's immortal frontman has become his true calling card. Mercury, who died on November 24, 1991, from AIDS, wore a mustache for almost 10... 06.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-06T00:20+0000

2022-01-06T00:20+0000

2022-01-06T00:29+0000

freddie mercury

queen

viral

cat

instagram

moustache

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092050667_0:0:1568:883_1920x0_80_0_0_5c6a6689c5ca0dde114b3db41a7ac8f8.jpg

What is this if not a crazy little thing called love? There is a female cat on Instagram with an adorable "mustache" that is grabbing the hearts and likes of more and more cat lovers across the globe.But what makes this kitty stand out is that the pigment of her skin just above the lips is practically identical to the contours of the thick human male mustache, prompting comparisons with the famous Mr. Bad Guy.According to a Daily Mail report, the cat, called Mostaccioli, is a distinguished feline that was born with a black mark over her upper lip, giving her a very striking feature. On August 30, 2020, owner Natalie from California discovered the stray cat, together with her three siblings, whining and drenched in her mother's garden when she was just one day old. But, after a rocky start in life, Mostaccioli has blossomed into a cherished pet and is now living with another cat, Izanami, and her humans.According to the report, the owner was initially set to place Mostaccioli in a new home after nursing the kitten back to health, but she was so smitten by the unusual cat that she kept her for herself.Some followers note that the cat lacks a special recognizable hat, which would make it look like another mustachioed icon - the plumber Mario.By the way, the late Queen's voice himself was an outspoken cat lover, at one point in time sharing his home in London with 10 cats at the same time. Mercury even wrote a song about one of his most beloved pets - Delilah, thanking her for making him happy despite being so "unpredictable." Acquaintances and friends of Mercury have repeatedly said that he had replaced his family late in life with his cats.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

freddie mercury, queen, viral, cat, instagram, moustache