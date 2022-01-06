Radio Meow Meow: Take a Look at Cat Whose Mustache Looks Just Like Freddie Mercury's
© AP Photo / MARCO ARNDTIn this July 20, 1986 file photo, Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury performs, in Germany. A previously unheard and unreleased song by Mercury was released Thursday, June 20, 2019.
The mustache of Queen's immortal frontman has become his true calling card. Mercury, who died on November 24, 1991, from AIDS, wore a mustache for almost 10 years, seriously contributing to its transition into the mainstream fashion of that decade.
What is this if not a crazy little thing called love? There is a female cat on Instagram with an adorable "mustache" that is grabbing the hearts and likes of more and more cat lovers across the globe.
But what makes this kitty stand out is that the pigment of her skin just above the lips is practically identical to the contours of the thick human male mustache, prompting comparisons with the famous Mr. Bad Guy.
According to a Daily Mail report, the cat, called Mostaccioli, is a distinguished feline that was born with a black mark over her upper lip, giving her a very striking feature. On August 30, 2020, owner Natalie from California discovered the stray cat, together with her three siblings, whining and drenched in her mother's garden when she was just one day old.
But, after a rocky start in life, Mostaccioli has blossomed into a cherished pet and is now living with another cat, Izanami, and her humans.
According to the report, the owner was initially set to place Mostaccioli in a new home after nursing the kitten back to health, but she was so smitten by the unusual cat that she kept her for herself.
Some followers note that the cat lacks a special recognizable hat, which would make it look like another mustachioed icon - the plumber Mario.
By the way, the late Queen's voice himself was an outspoken cat lover, at one point in time sharing his home in London with 10 cats at the same time. Mercury even wrote a song about one of his most beloved pets - Delilah, thanking her for making him happy despite being so "unpredictable."
"This album is dedicated to my cat Jerry — also Tom, Oscar, and Tiffany, and all the cat lovers across the universe — screw everybody else!" wrote Mercury on the insert for his first solo album, Mr. Bad Guy.
Acquaintances and friends of Mercury have repeatedly said that he had replaced his family late in life with his cats.