President Biden and Vice President Harris Deliver Remarks on Anniversary of Capitol Hill Riot

Precisely one year ago, a huge crowd of then-President Donald Trump's supporters made their way to the Capitol building, prompting an evacuation of lawmakers. The protesters wanted to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, citing voter fraud.

Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, where US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are delivering remarks from National Statuary Hall in the US Capitol building, as the country marks one year since the Capitol Hill siege.White House spokesperson Jen Psaki previously said that Biden "will lay out the significance of what happened at the Capitol and the singular responsibility President Trump has for the chaos and carnage".Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

