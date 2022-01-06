https://sputniknews.com/20220106/pope-criticizes-couples-that-dont-want-to-have-children-deems-it-selfish-1092051030.html

Pope Criticizes Couples That Don’t Want to Have Children, Deems It ’Selfish’

Pope Criticizes Couples That Don’t Want to Have Children, Deems It ’Selfish’

Fearing a birth rate decline in the West, the Pope is urging those who cannot produce children biologically to look towards adoption options instead.

2022-01-06T00:28+0000

2022-01-06T00:28+0000

2022-01-06T00:28+0000

religion

children

childbirth

birth rate

pope francis

vatican

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/19/1091788474_0:0:3105:1747_1920x0_80_0_0_4a129828fcbe7bba45dae2d2a3cd1056.jpg

Pope Francis criticized childless parents in a general assembly at the Vatican on Wednesday, calling them “selfish.”The Pope, who has been favored as a relatively progressive pontiff, reminded followers that a core teaching in the Catholic Church is the importance of bearing or raising children: “This denial of fatherhood and motherhood makes us smaller.”He added that "having a child is always a risk, either naturally or by adoption. But it is riskier not to have them. It is riskier to deny fatherhood, or to deny motherhood, be it real or spiritual."

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

religion, children, childbirth, birth rate, pope francis, vatican