Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220106/photos-large-bird-collides-with-south-african-aircraft-in-venice-leaving-hole-in-fuselage-1092052038.html
Photos: Large Bird Collides With South African Aircraft in Venice, Leaving Hole in Fuselage
Photos: Large Bird Collides With South African Aircraft in Venice, Leaving Hole in Fuselage
Watch: Big Bird Collides With South African Aircraft in Venice, Leaving Hole in Fuselage
2022-01-06T02:28+0000
2022-01-06T02:28+0000
viral
venice
south africa
bird strike
aircraft
plane
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092052116_0:115:2048:1267_1920x0_80_0_0_6f4e18400ca77d0396549c8b95be8c5c.jpg
An aircraft of a charter flight to Limpopo collided with a big bird while landing in Venice’s international airport on Monday, according to TimesLIVE.The plane, an Airlink Jetstream 41 aircraft, had just touched the runway when the bird, believed to be a kori bustard, flew into the right-hand propeller. Moreover, this species is one of the world's largest flying birds as it can weigh up to 18 kilograms and reach a 275-centimeter wingspan.A photo of the aftermath shared online shows wreckage stuck in a seat and feathers across the cabin. One of the propeller blades apparently ripped the fuselage and broke a cabin window. Luckily, the were no passengers in this part of the cabin at the time of the incident.The aircraft will remain in Venice while technical experts from the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) will be assessing the damage. The plane was said to be “nearing the end of its economic life.”Airlink CEO Rodger Foster told TimesLIVE that bird strikes happen and “it's an aviation industry thing.” He said that the hole could be fixed, but the investigators need to determine how badly the affected wing was damaged.About 85 percent of all bird strikes occur at altitudes up to 100 meters, as most bird species don’t reach the height of airline routes. Despite the fact that most collision incidents do not lead to crashes, some have been fatal.
venice
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092052116_0:0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_b1cfb18cc17e3e9b1078105f0fa245ea.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral, venice, south africa, bird strike, aircraft, plane

Photos: Large Bird Collides With South African Aircraft in Venice, Leaving Hole in Fuselage

02:28 GMT 06.01.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Kanesue / Venice
Venice - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Kanesue /
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Birds are one of the most dangerous enemies of pilots. According to the International Civil Aviation Organization, the world sees at least 15,000 incidents, known as bird strikes. Aviation around the world loses about $1.2 billion due to damage that aircraft receive from birds.
An aircraft of a charter flight to Limpopo collided with a big bird while landing in Venice’s international airport on Monday, according to TimesLIVE.
The plane, an Airlink Jetstream 41 aircraft, had just touched the runway when the bird, believed to be a kori bustard, flew into the right-hand propeller. Moreover, this species is one of the world's largest flying birds as it can weigh up to 18 kilograms and reach a 275-centimeter wingspan.
A photo of the aftermath shared online shows wreckage stuck in a seat and feathers across the cabin. One of the propeller blades apparently ripped the fuselage and broke a cabin window.
Luckily, the were no passengers in this part of the cabin at the time of the incident.
The aircraft will remain in Venice while technical experts from the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) will be assessing the damage. The plane was said to be “nearing the end of its economic life.”
Airlink CEO Rodger Foster told TimesLIVE that bird strikes happen and “it's an aviation industry thing.” He said that the hole could be fixed, but the investigators need to determine how badly the affected wing was damaged.
About 85 percent of all bird strikes occur at altitudes up to 100 meters, as most bird species don’t reach the height of airline routes. Despite the fact that most collision incidents do not lead to crashes, some have been fatal.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:28 GMTPhotos: Large Bird Collides With South African Aircraft in Venice, Leaving Hole in Fuselage
02:27 GMTUS CDC Recommends Cutting Interval Between Second, Booster Vaccines for 12-17 Year Olds
02:11 GMTUCLA Professor Who Said Rittenhouse Shot 'Black' Men Slammed After Admitting Got 'Tiny Detail' Wrong
01:04 GMTUNSC Likely to Discuss Sudan as Military Coup Gov Struggles to Replace Resigned PM Hamdok
00:45 GMTFormer Aide of Atlanta City Mayor Arrested on 'Terroristic Threats' Warrant at Atlanta Airport
00:28 GMTPope Criticizes Couples That Don’t Want to Have Children, Deems It ’Selfish’
00:20 GMTRadio Meow Meow: Take a Look at Cat Whose Mustache Looks Just Like Freddie Mercury's
YesterdayJewish Groups Defend J.K. Rowling Over ’Anti-Semitic’ Goblin Accusations
YesterdayIsraeli Army Tanks Shell Syrian Province of Quneitra - Reports
YesterdayFed Mulls Faster US Rate Hikes as Inflation Soars, December Meeting Minutes Show
YesterdayUS Attorney General Vows to Hold All Capitol Riot Perpetrators at Any Level Accountable
YesterdaySex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyers Call for Retrial Due to Juror Problem
YesterdayRoscosmos Head Says Baikonur Cosmodrome's Security Strengthened Amid Rallies in Kazakhstan
YesterdayWednesday's DPRK Launch Was Second Test of Hwasong-8 Hypersonic Missile, Ruling Workers Party Says
YesterdayUS Security Agencies Boost Deployments & Surveillance Ahead of Capitol Riot Anniversary
YesterdayAustin, Blinken to Testify Before Private Senate Panel About Afghanistan Pullout Disaster
YesterdayAustralia Cancels World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's Visa, Intends to Deport Him Thursday
YesterdaySemiconductors Supply Shortage to Further Car Prices Hike Amid Inflation in US - Report
YesterdayNew LSU Coach Brian Kelly Responds to Confusion After Use of Fake Southern Accent at Tigers Game
YesterdayWorld’s First ‘Flurona’ Flu-COVID Case Detected in Israel