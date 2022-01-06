One of Italy's Most-Wanted Criminals Arrested Thanks to Google Street View

Action movies have taught us that to catch a mafia boss law enforcement needs to come up with a complex operation involving hundreds of officers from several countries and the one you like the most will likely die in the end (darn it, why?). Apparently, in reality things are much easier.Sicilian police didn't lift a finger to arrest one of Italy's 100 most-wanted criminals. Alright, they did, but only to click on Google Street View, which helped them to establish the whereabouts of Gioacchino Gammino.Law enforcement suspected the mobster was in Spain, but were unable to find him. Thanks to the computer programme, which allows users to look at interactive panoramas of streets around the world, officers found a photograph of him chatting outside a fruit shop. Investigators recognised him by a scar on the left side of his chin. When police officers came to arrest him the gangster was stunned. Gammino was twice investigated by Italian police – in the 1980s and later in the 1990s – and was sentenced to life in prison for murder. He managed to escape in 2002 during the making of a movie in the prison. He is now in custody in Spain and is expected to be extradited to Italy next month.
According to the Italian media, Gioacchino Gammino was the boss of the Stidda mafia group, which was engaged in a bitter feud with the infamous Cosa Nostra. In 2002, he was serving a life sentence for murder, but managed to escape from prison while a movie was filmed there. He had been on the run for almost two decades.
"How did you find me? I haven't phoned my family for 10 years", he said as per La Repubblica.
