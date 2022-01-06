Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220106/one-of-italys-most-wanted-criminals-arrested-thanks-to-google-street-view-1092056740.html
One of Italy's Most-Wanted Criminals Arrested Thanks to Google Street View
One of Italy's Most-Wanted Criminals Arrested Thanks to Google Street View
Gammino was twice investigated by Italian police – in the 1980s and later in the 1990s – and was sentenced to life in prison for murder.
2022-01-06T08:38+0000
2022-01-06T08:38+0000
society
mafia
police
criminals
law enforcement
google earth
google street view
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105791/25/1057912535_0:128:2461:1512_1920x0_80_0_0_becbd1c8a2d59929e97dbba9309ed1a1.jpg
Action movies have taught us that to catch a mafia boss law enforcement needs to come up with a complex operation involving hundreds of officers from several countries and the one you like the most will likely die in the end (darn it, why?). Apparently, in reality things are much easier.Sicilian police didn't lift a finger to arrest one of Italy's 100 most-wanted criminals. Alright, they did, but only to click on Google Street View, which helped them to establish the whereabouts of Gioacchino Gammino.Law enforcement suspected the mobster was in Spain, but were unable to find him. Thanks to the computer programme, which allows users to look at interactive panoramas of streets around the world, officers found a photograph of him chatting outside a fruit shop. Investigators recognised him by a scar on the left side of his chin. When police officers came to arrest him the gangster was stunned. Gammino was twice investigated by Italian police – in the 1980s and later in the 1990s – and was sentenced to life in prison for murder. He managed to escape in 2002 during the making of a movie in the prison. He is now in custody in Spain and is expected to be extradited to Italy next month.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105791/25/1057912535_137:0:2325:1641_1920x0_80_0_0_6308a37d926fa766479d037c18cb8507.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, mafia, police, criminals, law enforcement, google earth, google street view

One of Italy's Most-Wanted Criminals Arrested Thanks to Google Street View

08:38 GMT 06.01.2022
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov / Go to the photo bankHandcuffs
Handcuffs - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
According to the Italian media, Gioacchino Gammino was the boss of the Stidda mafia group, which was engaged in a bitter feud with the infamous Cosa Nostra. In 2002, he was serving a life sentence for murder, but managed to escape from prison while a movie was filmed there. He had been on the run for almost two decades.
Action movies have taught us that to catch a mafia boss law enforcement needs to come up with a complex operation involving hundreds of officers from several countries and the one you like the most will likely die in the end (darn it, why?). Apparently, in reality things are much easier.

Sicilian police didn't lift a finger to arrest one of Italy's 100 most-wanted criminals. Alright, they did, but only to click on Google Street View, which helped them to establish the whereabouts of Gioacchino Gammino.
Law enforcement suspected the mobster was in Spain, but were unable to find him. Thanks to the computer programme, which allows users to look at interactive panoramas of streets around the world, officers found a photograph of him chatting outside a fruit shop. Investigators recognised him by a scar on the left side of his chin. When police officers came to arrest him the gangster was stunned.

"How did you find me? I haven't phoned my family for 10 years", he said as per La Repubblica.

Gammino was twice investigated by Italian police – in the 1980s and later in the 1990s – and was sentenced to life in prison for murder. He managed to escape in 2002 during the making of a movie in the prison. He is now in custody in Spain and is expected to be extradited to Italy next month.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:38 GMTOne of Italy's Most-Wanted Criminals Arrested Thanks to Google Street View
08:28 GMTHe's Being Treated Like a Criminal': Novak Djokovic's Australian Humiliation Shocks Sports World
08:23 GMTSerbian President Vucic Accuses Australia of Harassing Djokovic After Canberra Cancels His Visa
07:21 GMTUK MPs Slam Verdict in Colston Statue Case as 'Woke', Argue it Legitimises Vandalism
07:12 GMTCSTO Sends Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan to Stabilise Situation After Violent Riots
06:52 GMTOne Year Later, Trump-Dem Feud Over US Capitol Attack Rages On
06:42 GMTWest Might Not Like House Demolitions, But Israel Doesn't Have Any Other Options
06:36 GMTAt Least 6 Dead, 20 Hospitalised After Leakage of Toxic Gas Near Dyeing Factory in India's Gujarat
06:09 GMTDanish Professor Wants to 'Let Omicron Loose' Among Vaccinated, Politicians Wary
06:01 GMT'Truth Needs to Come Out': BoJo Urged to Release Secret Docs on Wars Under Tony Blair
05:20 GMTNorwegian Health Authorities Receive Threats Amid Record COVID-19 Spread
04:13 GMTKazakhstan Police Eliminate Dozens of Attackers Who Tried to Storm HQ in Almaty Amid Protests
03:46 GMTBehind Closed Doors, US Urged Israel to Hamper Chinese Investments in Country - Report
03:40 GMTWhoopi Goldberg Says Was Surprised to Test Positive for COVID-19 Despite Following All Safety Rules
02:43 GMTChris Noth Gets His Final Cameo Cut From 'And Just Like That' Finale Amid Rape Accusations - Report
02:28 GMTPhotos: Large Bird Collides With South African Aircraft in Venice, Leaving Hole in Fuselage
02:27 GMTUS CDC Recommends Cutting Interval Between Second, Booster Vaccines for 12-17 Year Olds
02:11 GMTUCLA Professor Who Said Rittenhouse Shot 'Black' Men Slammed After Admitting Got 'Tiny Detail' Wrong
01:04 GMTUNSC Likely to Discuss Sudan as Military Coup Gov Struggles to Replace Resigned PM Hamdok
00:45 GMTFormer Aide of Atlanta City Mayor Arrested on 'Terroristic Threats' Warrant at Atlanta Airport