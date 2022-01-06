https://sputniknews.com/20220106/mi6-chief-thanks-chinese-media-for-unexpected-free-publicity-after-it-releases-bond-styled-parody-1092070574.html

MI6 Chief Thanks Chinese Media for 'Unexpected Free Publicity' After It Releases Bond-Styled Parody

Last year the head of the British foreign intelligence stated that China had become his agency's "single greatest priority". He also warned Beijing against "miscalculation through overconfidence" in a standoff against the western powers.

Chief of the MI6, Richard Moore, has responded to the parody clip published earlier by the Chinese Xinhua network, which mocked Moore's own statements regarding Beijing from 2021.The clip titled "No Time to Die Laughing" featured a conversation between two supposed British spies, James Pond, aka Agent 0.07 and agent "Black Window", an apparent Marvel reference. The two MI6 recruits are enjoying the fact that their boss has publicly admitted that China has become his "single greatest priority" – a statement that real-life Moore made during his speech in December 2021.The agents also discuss how "pathetic" the Chinese "debt trap" and "data trap" arguments are that MI6 uses to secure "massive budget for next year" - another reference to Moore's speech during which he accused Beijing of bending the will of sovereign states by enticing them into lucrative credits for domestic infrastructure projects.The two spies are then joined by a supposed American colleague, who advises Pond from the start to ditch the idea of buying himself a Huawei phone – a reference to Washington's war against the fast-expanding Chinese brand. The "CIA agent" admits to spying on Pond via his present smartphone, but assures him that it is for his own good, prompting Agent 0.07's gloomy conclusion:Xinhua's clip made several jabs at the American spy practices as well, specifically the monitoring of "phone and internet use in 193 countries" and tapping into the cell phones of its own allies, such as former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

