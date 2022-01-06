Kazakhstan to Introduce Temporary Moratorium on Increases in Tariffs on Utilities

Mass protests have been ongoing across the country since the early days of 2022, caused by a two-fold increase in gas prices. The unrest then swiftly escalated, resulting in violent riots in the city of Almaty, with protesters storming the mayor's office and attacking security forces.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kazakh authorities said on Thursday that a six-month moratorium on increases in tariffs on water supply, sanitation, and heat will be introduced in the country.
"A temporary 180-day moratorium on increasing tariffs on regulated utilities including water supply, sanitation, heat, gas, and electricity will be introduced soon," the government said on the website. "To stabilise prices for socially important food including beef, mutton, potatoes, and carrots, a ban on the export of livestock was introduced for six months, and a ban on the export of potatoes and carrots abroad for three months".
