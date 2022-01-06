https://sputniknews.com/20220106/kazakhstan-to-introduce-temporary-moratorium-on-increases-in-tariffs-on-utilities-1092063837.html

Kazakhstan to Introduce Temporary Moratorium on Increases in Tariffs on Utilities

Kazakhstan to Introduce Temporary Moratorium on Increases in Tariffs on Utilities

The Kazakh authorities said on Thursday that a six-month moratorium on increases in tariffs on water supply, sanitation, and heat will be introduced in the country.

2022-01-06T12:37+0000

2022-01-06T12:37+0000

2022-01-06T12:37+0000

kazakhstan

asia

kazakhstan

Mass protests have been ongoing across the country since the early days of 2022, caused by a two-fold increase in gas prices. The unrest then swiftly escalated, resulting in violent riots in the city of Almaty, with protesters storming the mayor's office and attacking security forces.

Bob Dylan Looks like too little too late. LOL 1

1

kazakhstan

asia

kazakhstan

