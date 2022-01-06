Kazakhstan is Dealing with Major Civil Unrest

Registration was successful!
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including a nationwide state of emergency declared in Kazakhstan, and Chicago teachers voting to cancel in-person classes.
GUESTScott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector &amp; WMD Whistleblower | Kazakhstan in Crisis, Russia - America Meeting, and Russia - China RelationsDaniel McAdams - Executive Director of The 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' | Corporatism, Intolerance From the Left, and Sean HannityIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Scott Ritter about the continued NATO aggression, sanctions on Russia, diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine. Scott discussed why certain European countries seek to join NATO and Russia standing its ground. Scott talked about Russia not having any fear of NATO and China growing closer to Russia.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Daniel McAdams about January 6th, the Federal Reserve, and political labels. Daniel spoke to the reasons the American government raised the military budget and American citizens' civil liberties are being tested. Daniel talked about inflation in America and the term "non-interventionism" used by politicians.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
08:54 GMT 06.01.2022
GUEST
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Kazakhstan in Crisis, Russia - America Meeting, and Russia - China Relations
Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of The 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' | Corporatism, Intolerance From the Left, and Sean Hannity
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Scott Ritter about the continued NATO aggression, sanctions on Russia, diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine. Scott discussed why certain European countries seek to join NATO and Russia standing its ground. Scott talked about Russia not having any fear of NATO and China growing closer to Russia.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Daniel McAdams about January 6th, the Federal Reserve, and political labels. Daniel spoke to the reasons the American government raised the military budget and American citizens' civil liberties are being tested. Daniel talked about inflation in America and the term "non-interventionism" used by politicians.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
