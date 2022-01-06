Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220106/kazakhstan-faces-instability-over-energy-prices-russia-calls-for-sanctioning-ukrainian-nazis-1092051310.html
Kazakhstan Faces Instability Over Energy Prices; Russia Calls for Sanctioning Ukrainian Nazis
Kazakhstan Faces Instability Over Energy Prices; Russia Calls for Sanctioning Ukrainian Nazis
A top Russian legislator has called for a unified European response to the glorification of Nazis by pro-Hitler elements in the Ukrainian government. 06.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-06T08:54+0000
2022-01-06T08:54+0000
stepan bandera
julian assange
ukraine
china
kazakhstan
nazis
the critical hour
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092051273_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_41a33631aad9a6bf1f959a3507c7fbfc.png
Kazakhstan Faces Instability Over Energy Prices; Russia Calls for Sanctioning Ukrainian Nazis
A top Russian legislator has called for a unified European response to the glorification of Nazis by pro-Hitler elements in the Ukrainian government.
Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Kazakhstan. Instability and chaos erupted in the former Soviet republic in response to increased energy costs amid winter. Meanwhile, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted the resignation of the country’s government, which will continue performing its duties until a new cabinet of ministers is formed.Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, joins us to discuss gun violence. The spate of gun violence in the US continues unabated as the nation records 400 deaths in the first 4 days of 2022. This includes nine mass shootings in which at least four people were injured, but does not include 300 additional persons wounded.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestinian activist, joins us to discuss the War on Terror. The War on Terror has dramatically increased the amount of terrorist organizations worldwide as many security observers had accurately predicted. This appears to be the intent of those who profit from war and use terrorism as a justification for funneling money to their respective corporations and think tanks.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Ukraine. A top Russian legislator has called for a unified European response to the glorification of Nazis by pro-Hitler elements in the Ukrainian government. Also, the Jewish press is roundly condemning the Nazi celebrations in Kiev and demanding that action is taken.Branko Marcetic, Jacobin staff writer and author of "Yesterday's Man: The Case Against Joe Biden," joins us to discuss the military-industrial complex. A recent survey showed that a strong plurality of Americans oppose going to war with Russia over Ukraine despite an avalanche of propaganda trying to convince them otherwise.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. NBC News has published an article written by a former FBI agent who spent his time during the Obama administration hounding the publisher. The media organization failed to disclose the former agent's ties to the case.Maru Mora-Villapando, community organizer, political activist, consultant and trainer, joins us to discuss immigration. The Biden administration is facing many lawsuits from families whose children were taken from them at the border. The outcome of the trials could be critical as the president's party is on shaky ground with Latino voters moving towards the midterm elections.KJ Noh, activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. As the US slides into political and economic instability, China has celebrated a number of major technological advancements.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
ukraine
china
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Garland Nixon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg
Garland Nixon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092051273_367:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_99fb484f086cab8359161420b0548ac8.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
stepan bandera, julian assange, ukraine, china, kazakhstan, nazis, the critical hour, аудио, radio

Kazakhstan Faces Instability Over Energy Prices; Russia Calls for Sanctioning Ukrainian Nazis

08:54 GMT 06.01.2022
Kazakhstan Faces Instability Over Energy Prices; Russia Calls for Sanctioning Ukrainian Nazis
Subscribe
Garland Nixon - Sputnik International
Garland Nixon
All materials
Dr. Wilmer J. Leon, III - Sputnik International
Wilmer Leon
All materials
A top Russian legislator has called for a unified European response to the glorification of Nazis by pro-Hitler elements in the Ukrainian government.
Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Kazakhstan. Instability and chaos erupted in the former Soviet republic in response to increased energy costs amid winter. Meanwhile, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted the resignation of the country’s government, which will continue performing its duties until a new cabinet of ministers is formed.
Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, joins us to discuss gun violence. The spate of gun violence in the US continues unabated as the nation records 400 deaths in the first 4 days of 2022. This includes nine mass shootings in which at least four people were injured, but does not include 300 additional persons wounded.
Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestinian activist, joins us to discuss the War on Terror. The War on Terror has dramatically increased the amount of terrorist organizations worldwide as many security observers had accurately predicted. This appears to be the intent of those who profit from war and use terrorism as a justification for funneling money to their respective corporations and think tanks.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Ukraine. A top Russian legislator has called for a unified European response to the glorification of Nazis by pro-Hitler elements in the Ukrainian government. Also, the Jewish press is roundly condemning the Nazi celebrations in Kiev and demanding that action is taken.
Branko Marcetic, Jacobin staff writer and author of "Yesterday's Man: The Case Against Joe Biden," joins us to discuss the military-industrial complex. A recent survey showed that a strong plurality of Americans oppose going to war with Russia over Ukraine despite an avalanche of propaganda trying to convince them otherwise.
Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. NBC News has published an article written by a former FBI agent who spent his time during the Obama administration hounding the publisher. The media organization failed to disclose the former agent's ties to the case.
Maru Mora-Villapando, community organizer, political activist, consultant and trainer, joins us to discuss immigration. The Biden administration is facing many lawsuits from families whose children were taken from them at the border. The outcome of the trials could be critical as the president's party is on shaky ground with Latino voters moving towards the midterm elections.
KJ Noh, activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. As the US slides into political and economic instability, China has celebrated a number of major technological advancements.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:58 GMTBulli Bai Case: App Creator Neeraj Bishnoi Arrested for Putting Women Up for 'Auction' in India
09:54 GMTWatch CSTO Peacekeepers From Russia Heading to Kazakhstan After Violent Riots in Almaty
09:48 GMTEx-VP Mike Pence's Team Reportedly Collaborating With 6 January House Committee
09:40 GMT2022 Grammys: Biggest Music Awards Postponed Citing 'Too Many Risks' Amidst Rising Omicron Threat
08:38 GMTOne of Italy's Most-Wanted Criminals Arrested Thanks to Google Street View
08:28 GMTHe's Being Treated Like a Criminal': Novak Djokovic's Australian Humiliation Shocks Sports World
08:23 GMTSerbian President Vucic Accuses Australia of Harassing Djokovic After Canberra Cancels His Visa
07:21 GMTUK MPs Slam Verdict in Colston Statue Case as 'Woke', Argue it Legitimises Vandalism
07:12 GMTCSTO Sends Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan to Stabilise Situation After Violent Riots
06:52 GMTOne Year Later, Trump-Dem Feud Over US Capitol Attack Rages On
06:42 GMTWest Might Not Like House Demolitions, But Israel Doesn't Have Any Other Options
06:36 GMTAt Least 6 Dead, 20 Hospitalised After Leakage of Toxic Gas Near Dyeing Factory in India's Gujarat
06:09 GMTDanish Professor Wants to 'Let Omicron Loose' Among Vaccinated, Politicians Wary
06:01 GMT'Truth Needs to Come Out': BoJo Urged to Release Secret Docs on Wars Under Tony Blair
05:20 GMTNorwegian Health Authorities Receive Threats Amid Record COVID-19 Spread
04:13 GMTKazakhstan Police Eliminate Dozens of Attackers Who Tried to Storm HQ in Almaty Amid Protests
03:46 GMTBehind Closed Doors, US Urged Israel to Hamper Chinese Investments in Country - Report
03:40 GMTWhoopi Goldberg Says Was Surprised to Test Positive for COVID-19 Despite Following All Safety Rules
02:43 GMTChris Noth Gets His Final Cameo Cut From 'And Just Like That' Finale Amid Rape Accusations - Report
02:28 GMTPhotos: Large Bird Collides With South African Aircraft in Venice, Leaving Hole in Fuselage