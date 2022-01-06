Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220106/iran-says-dialogue-with-saudi-arabia-constructive-tehran-ready-to-restore-diplomatic-ties-1092072647.html
Iran Says Dialogue With Saudi Arabia 'Constructive, Tehran Ready to Restore Diplomatic Ties
Iran Says Dialogue With Saudi Arabia 'Constructive, Tehran Ready to Restore Diplomatic Ties
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has stated in an interview with Al Jazeera TV that Tehran is ready to restore diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia at any moment.
2022-01-06T19:24+0000
2022-01-06T19:24+0000
saudi arabia
middle east
iran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106605/13/1066051307_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7f0d1593852f43224c62428f28d5d3c6.jpg
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has stated in an interview with Al Jazeera TV that Tehran is ready to restore diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia at any moment. He noted that the two countries have an ongoing dialogue that is "positive and constructive."The diplomat further stressed the importance of a broad dialogue between regional powers, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey, to resolve the region's problems. Amirabdollahian added that Iran will be returning to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in the nearest future.Saudi Arabia cut its diplomatic ties to Iran in January 2016 after a group of angry protesters attacked and eventually ransacked its embassy in Tehran. The assault on the embassy happened in the wake of the kingdom's decision to execute prominent Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr earlier the same month for his purported meddling in Saudi affairs.Riyadh accused Tehran of failing to properly protect its diplomatic property and withdrew its diplomatic mission. Iran has been trying to repair ties in the last few years and the two states reportedly held negotiations on the matter. One of Tehran's attempts at mending relations was however thwarted by the US in 2020 – its drones killed prominent Iranian general Qassem Soleimani after he arrived in Iraq with a mission to pass Iran's proposal to Saudi Arabia via the government in Baghdad.
https://sputniknews.com/20210706/iran-hails-good-progress-in-second-talks-with-rival-saudi-arabia-but-complexities-remain-1083321587.html
saudi arabia
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106605/13/1066051307_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b843de793241c1312f4a5b5fb727f91.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
saudi arabia, middle east, iran

Iran Says Dialogue With Saudi Arabia 'Constructive, Tehran Ready to Restore Diplomatic Ties

19:24 GMT 06.01.2022
© Sputnik / Andrey Stenin / Go to the photo bankIranian Foreign Ministry
Iranian Foreign Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
© Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Saudi Arabia severed ties with the Islamic Republic after the latter failed to protect its embassy in Tehran from an angry mob in 2016. The infuriated Iranians attacked the diplomatic building after Riyadh executed a prominent Shia cleric for alleged meddling in the kingdom's domestic affairs.
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has stated in an interview with Al Jazeera TV that Tehran is ready to restore diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia at any moment. He noted that the two countries have an ongoing dialogue that is "positive and constructive."
The diplomat further stressed the importance of a broad dialogue between regional powers, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey, to resolve the region's problems. Amirabdollahian added that Iran will be returning to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in the nearest future.
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2021
Iran Hails ‘Good Progress’ in Second Talks With Rival Saudi Arabia, But ‘Complexities’ Remain
6 July 2021, 20:03 GMT
Saudi Arabia cut its diplomatic ties to Iran in January 2016 after a group of angry protesters attacked and eventually ransacked its embassy in Tehran. The assault on the embassy happened in the wake of the kingdom's decision to execute prominent Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr earlier the same month for his purported meddling in Saudi affairs.
Riyadh accused Tehran of failing to properly protect its diplomatic property and withdrew its diplomatic mission. Iran has been trying to repair ties in the last few years and the two states reportedly held negotiations on the matter. One of Tehran's attempts at mending relations was however thwarted by the US in 2020 – its drones killed prominent Iranian general Qassem Soleimani after he arrived in Iraq with a mission to pass Iran's proposal to Saudi Arabia via the government in Baghdad.
800000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:31 GMTCSTO to Dispatch 2,500 Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan, Number Can Be Increased, Secretary-General Says
19:24 GMTIran Says Dialogue With Saudi Arabia 'Constructive, Tehran Ready to Restore Diplomatic Ties
19:17 GMTIndia to Reintroduce Cheetahs Nearly 70 Years After Their Disappearance
18:45 GMTOne Year Since Capitol Riot: Obama, Sanders, Clinton, Cruz and Others Weigh in on 6 January Events
18:43 GMTCongress Holds Moment of Silence to Honor US Capitol Defenders on January 6 Anniversary
18:30 GMTMI6 Chief Thanks Chinese Media for 'Unexpected Free Publicity' After It Releases Bond-Styled Parody
18:21 GMT‘QAnon Shaman’ Says 41-Month Sentence Not Fair, US Court Made Example of Him
18:19 GMTCongress Must Defend Democracy in US By Passing Laws to Protect Right to Vote, Schumer Says
18:08 GMTJohnson Apologises for Lost WhatsApps as Report Clears Him Over Downing Street Flat Fix-Up
17:55 GMTCapitol Breach Anniversary: How 'Insurrection' Probe Lost Steam & Failed to Reach Its Objectives
17:43 GMTUS Will Not Agree to All Russian Security Proposals, Compromise Possible, Political Experts Suggest
17:34 GMTWhite House: US Seeks ‘Kind of Coexistence’ With China, Not Indo-Pacific Domination
17:07 GMTCapitol Riot Investigation Panel Subpoenas Phone Records of MyPillow Boss Mike Lindell
16:35 GMTWeak Foreign Policy, Internal Divisions Reportedly Caused EU To Be Left Out Of US-NATO-Russia Talks
16:28 GMTUkrainian Court Seizes All Property of Former President Poroshenko
15:59 GMTBuckle Up People: First Case of 'Flurona' Reported in Los Angeles As Omicron Runs Riot
15:26 GMTUranium Prices on the Rise As Unrest in Kazakhstan Continues
15:01 GMTQuit Name-Calling: White House Press Sec Psaki Hits Out at Ted Cruz For Threats to Impeach Joe Biden
14:33 GMTHospital Missing 500 Staff With COVID Says Only Come to A&E if You're Near Death
14:28 GMT'Web of Lies' vs 'Political Theatre': Biden, Trump Exchange Accusations on Capitol Riot Anniversary