Indian Celeb Stylist Jawed Habib Trolled for Spitting on Woman's Head While Giving Haircut - Video

Popular Indian hairstylist Jawed Habib has sparked controversy after a shocking video of him spitting on a woman's hair while giving a haircut went viral on social media.The incident recently took place in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district where several hairstylists and parlour owners came for a training seminar by Habib.In the video, Habib can be seen saying to the audience that "if you don't have water for the haircut, you can use your spit as well" before actually spitting on a woman's head. He then goes on to say that his spit is "very effective".The woman, identified as Pooja Gupta, the owner of the Vanshika Beauty Parlour, refused to get a haircut from him and later shared a video clip of the incident on social media slamming Habib for misbehaving with her. Angered and hurt Gupta went on to say in the video that she will get her hair done at any local shop but never from Jawed Habib. Disgusted by the whole incident, netizens have sparked a social media uproar calling him out and also asking everyone to not go to Habib for haircuts. Some also slammed the audience for "shamelessly" laughing about the incident instead of stopping him and taking a stand for the woman.
Indian celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib owns Jawed Habib Hair and Beauty Ltd., which operates over 850 salons and 65 hair academies across 115 cities in India and also provides training to several hairstylists during seminars.
Popular Indian hairstylist Jawed Habib has sparked controversy after a shocking video of him spitting on a woman's hair while giving a haircut went viral on social media.
The incident recently took place in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district where several hairstylists and parlour owners came for a training seminar by Habib.
In the video, Habib can be seen saying to the audience that "if you don't have water for the haircut, you can use your spit as well" before actually spitting on a woman's head. He then goes on to say that his spit is "very effective".
The woman, identified as Pooja Gupta, the owner of the Vanshika Beauty Parlour, refused to get a haircut from him and later shared a video clip of the incident on social media slamming Habib for misbehaving with her.
"He had invited me for a haircut on stage and he misbehaved a lot. He was showing if you do not have water you can use your spit as well. I did not get my haircut done", Pooja said in the video.
For those who goes to #JavedHabib saloon 👇 Famous hairstylist-businessman Javed Habib spit in a woman's hair while doing her hair & Even boasts, "Thook mein jaan hain” The worst part is that the crowd present there was shamelessly laughing at this incident. pic.twitter.com/gZvos16np6
One of the famous name in India for hair cutting and styling Javed Habib did something that proves people are doing abusive things by name of the fashion and this time we should not be silent otherwise more like him will get the courage to do such activities.#JavedHabib#shame