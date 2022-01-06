Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Greek Orthodox Patriarch Leads Christmas Midnight Mass in Bethlehem
https://sputniknews.com/20220106/greek-orthodox-patriarch-leads-christmas-midnight-mass-in-bethlehem-1092073294.html
Greek Orthodox Patriarch Leads Christmas Midnight Mass in Bethlehem
Greek Orthodox Patriarch Leads Christmas Midnight Mass in Bethlehem
Video: Celebratory Orthodox Christmas Service Held in Bethlehem
2022-01-06T21:09+0000
2022-01-06T21:09+0000
orthodox church
bethlehem
middle east
christmas
liturgy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092073413_0:263:3072:1991_1920x0_80_0_0_1c32485564c681ed7965174c3f101548.jpg
The Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III is serving the Christmas mass in Bethlehem, Palestine, on Thursday night, which completes the Christmas Celebrations for local Christians.The mass is held in the Church of the Nativity, which is considered along with the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem as one of the main Christian shrines. It is jointly managed by the Roman Catholic, Greek Orthodox and Armenian Apostolic Churches.Bethlehem is believed by Christians around the world as the birthplace of Jesus Christ. The city, venerated also by Jews and Muslims, is located on the West Bank of River Jordan, 10 kilometres from Jerusalem.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Misconception. Christ was born on December 25, according to the "old" Julian calendar - and that is tomorrow. The Catholic Church introduced its "new" calendar (Gregorian) in the 16th century and celebrates it 13 days before the actual date of the birth of Jesus Christ.
0
1
bethlehem
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092073413_207:0:2938:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4a96f0521addbaadd0052f9aeb04c08b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
orthodox church, bethlehem, middle east, christmas, liturgy

Greek Orthodox Patriarch Leads Christmas Midnight Mass in Bethlehem

21:09 GMT 06.01.2022
© REUTERS / MUSSA ISSA QAWASMAMembers of clergy gather as Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III arrives at the Church of the Nativity to celebrate Christmas according to the Eastern Orthodox calendar, in Bethlehem in the Israeli occupied West Bank, January 6, 2022
Members of clergy gather as Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III arrives at the Church of the Nativity to celebrate Christmas according to the Eastern Orthodox calendar, in Bethlehem in the Israeli occupied West Bank, January 6, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
© REUTERS / MUSSA ISSA QAWASMA
Subscribe
The Catholic and a number of Orthodox churches celebrate Christmas on 25 December, while the Jerusalem Orthodox Church, as well as the Russian Orthodox Church, adheres to the Julian calendar, according to which Christmas falls on 7 January.
The Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III is serving the Christmas mass in Bethlehem, Palestine, on Thursday night, which completes the Christmas Celebrations for local Christians.
The mass is held in the Church of the Nativity, which is considered along with the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem as one of the main Christian shrines. It is jointly managed by the Roman Catholic, Greek Orthodox and Armenian Apostolic Churches.
Bethlehem is believed by Christians around the world as the birthplace of Jesus Christ. The city, venerated also by Jews and Muslims, is located on the West Bank of River Jordan, 10 kilometres from Jerusalem.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
1000100
Discuss
Popular comments
Misconception. Christ was born on December 25, according to the "old" Julian calendar - and that is tomorrow. The Catholic Church introduced its "new" calendar (Gregorian) in the 16th century and celebrates it 13 days before the actual date of the birth of Jesus Christ.
milan zahum
7 January, 00:56 GMT
060000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:03 GMTOn Anniversary of January 6 Capitol Attack, GOP Is Still Divided on How to Respond
21:44 GMTCSTO Head: Current Events in Kazakhstan Threaten Its Security, Territorial Integrity
21:36 GMTWhy Does Joe Biden Need to Justify his Electoral Legitimacy One Year On?
21:13 GMTBelt & Road Expands in Africa as Morocco Signs Joint Implementation Plan With China
21:09 GMTGreek Orthodox Patriarch Leads Christmas Midnight Mass in Bethlehem
20:48 GMTBiden Administration Remains Committed to Close Guantanamo Bay, State Department Says
20:48 GMTNote by Kazakhstan's Mission to UN: No Protests Can Justify Attacks, Killings of Police Officers
20:41 GMTPerpetrators, Intent of Recent Attacks on US-Led Coalition Forces Unknown
20:35 GMTBiden Not Directing US Justice Dept. by Calling January 6 ‘Insurrection’, White House Says
20:11 GMTUS Imposes Visa Restrictions on Eight Cuban Officials
20:08 GMTVideo: Renewed Shooting in Central Almaty as Gas Price Riots Continue
19:31 GMTCSTO to Dispatch 2,500 Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan, Number Can Be Increased, Secretary-General Says
19:24 GMTIran Says Dialogue With Saudi Arabia 'Constructive, Tehran Ready to Restore Diplomatic Ties
19:17 GMTIndia to Reintroduce Cheetahs Nearly 70 Years After Their Disappearance
18:45 GMTOne Year Since Capitol Riot: Obama, Sanders, Clinton, Cruz and Others Weigh in on 6 January Events
18:43 GMTCongress Holds Moment of Silence to Honor US Capitol Defenders on January 6 Anniversary
18:30 GMTMI6 Chief Thanks Chinese Media for 'Unexpected Free Publicity' After It Releases Bond-Styled Parody
18:21 GMT‘QAnon Shaman’ Says 41-Month Sentence Not Fair, US Court Made Example of Him
18:19 GMTCongress Must Defend Democracy in US By Passing Laws to Protect Right to Vote, Schumer Says
18:08 GMTJohnson Apologises for Lost WhatsApps as Report Clears Him Over Downing Street Flat Fix-Up