Greek Orthodox Patriarch Leads Christmas Midnight Mass in Bethlehem

2022-01-06T21:09+0000

The Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III is serving the Christmas mass in Bethlehem, Palestine, on Thursday night, which completes the Christmas Celebrations for local Christians.The mass is held in the Church of the Nativity, which is considered along with the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem as one of the main Christian shrines. It is jointly managed by the Roman Catholic, Greek Orthodox and Armenian Apostolic Churches.Bethlehem is believed by Christians around the world as the birthplace of Jesus Christ. The city, venerated also by Jews and Muslims, is located on the West Bank of River Jordan, 10 kilometres from Jerusalem.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

milan zahum Misconception. Christ was born on December 25, according to the "old" Julian calendar - and that is tomorrow. The Catholic Church introduced its "new" calendar (Gregorian) in the 16th century and celebrates it 13 days before the actual date of the birth of Jesus Christ. 0

