CSTO to Dispatch 2,500 Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan, Number Can Be Increased, Secretary-General Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The peacekeeping force of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Kazakhstan will consist of about 2,500 people, but the... 06.01.2022, Sputnik International

"The contingent of the collective peacekeeping force may differ in size. Now, according to the decisions that have been made, there are about 2,500 people," Zas said.At the same time, the peacekeepers will make further decisions based on the situation, he noted.The backbone of the collective peacekeeping forces of the CSTO is made up of mobile units, which are usually in a state of constant combat readiness, Zas added.

