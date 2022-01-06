Registration was successful!
CSTO Sends Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan to Stabilise Situation After Violent Riots
almaty, asia, kazakhstan, csto
07:12 GMT 06.01.2022 (Updated: 07:15 GMT 06.01.2022)
The situation in Kazakhstan deteriorated on Wednesday, when rioters in Almaty stormed the mayor's office and the old presidential residence and attacked police forces.