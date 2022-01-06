Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: CSTO Sends Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan to Stabilise Situation After Violent Riots
https://sputniknews.com/20220106/csto-sends-peacekeepers-to-kazakhstan-to-stabilise-situation-after-violent-riots-1092055910.html
CSTO Sends Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan to Stabilise Situation After Violent Riots
CSTO Sends Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan to Stabilise Situation After Violent Riots
The situation in Kazakhstan deteriorated on Wednesday, when rioters in Almaty stormed the mayor's office and the old presidential residence and attacked police... 06.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-06T07:12+0000
2022-01-06T07:15+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo/logo-social.png
almaty
asia
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
almaty, asia, kazakhstan, csto

CSTO Sends Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan to Stabilise Situation After Violent Riots

07:12 GMT 06.01.2022 (Updated: 07:15 GMT 06.01.2022)
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The situation in Kazakhstan deteriorated on Wednesday, when rioters in Almaty stormed the mayor's office and the old presidential residence and attacked police forces.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:12 GMTCSTO Sends Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan to Stabilise Situation After Violent Riots
06:52 GMTOne Year Later, Trump-Dem Feud Over US Capitol Attack Rages On
06:42 GMTWest Might Not Like House Demolitions, But Israel Doesn't Have Any Other Options
06:36 GMTAt Least 6 Dead, 20 Hospitalised After Leakage of Toxic Gas Near Dyeing Factory in India's Gujarat
06:09 GMTDanish Professor Wants to 'Let Omicron Loose' Among Vaccinated, Politicians Wary
06:01 GMT'Truth Needs to Come Out': BoJo Urged to Release Secret Docs on Wars Under Tony Blair
05:20 GMTNorwegian Health Authorities Receive Threats Amid Record COVID-19 Spread
04:13 GMTKazakhstan Police Eliminate Dozens of Attackers Who Tried to Storm HQ in Almaty Amid Protests
03:46 GMTBehind Closed Doors, US Urged Israel to Hamper Chinese Investments in Country - Report
03:40 GMTWhoopi Goldberg Says Was Surprised to Test Positive for COVID-19 Despite Following All Safety Rules
02:43 GMTChris Noth Gets His Final Cameo Cut From 'And Just Like That' Finale Amid Rape Accusations - Report
02:28 GMTPhotos: Large Bird Collides With South African Aircraft in Venice, Leaving Hole in Fuselage
02:27 GMTUS CDC Recommends Cutting Interval Between Second, Booster Vaccines for 12-17 Year Olds
02:11 GMTUCLA Professor Who Said Rittenhouse Shot 'Black' Men Slammed After Admitting Got 'Tiny Detail' Wrong
01:04 GMTUNSC Likely to Discuss Sudan as Military Coup Gov Struggles to Replace Resigned PM Hamdok
00:45 GMTFormer Aide of Atlanta City Mayor Arrested on 'Terroristic Threats' Warrant at Atlanta Airport
00:28 GMTPope Criticises Couples That Don't Want to Have Children, Deems It 'Selfish'
00:20 GMTRadio Meow Meow: Take a Look at Cat Whose Mustache Looks Just Like Freddie Mercury's
YesterdayJewish Groups Defend J.K. Rowling Over ’Anti-Semitic’ Goblin Accusations
YesterdayIsraeli Army Tanks Shell Syrian Province of Quneitra - Reports