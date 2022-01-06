Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220106/congress-must-defend-democracy-in-us-by-passing-laws-to-protect-right-to-vote-schumer-says-1092071914.html
Congress Must Defend Democracy in US By Passing Laws to Protect Right to Vote, Schumer Says
Congress Must Defend Democracy in US By Passing Laws to Protect Right to Vote, Schumer Says
Congress must respond to the continued and growing threat to democracy in the United States a year after the events at the US Capitol by passing new legislation to protect the right to vote as quickly as possible, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday.
2022-01-06T18:19+0000
2022-01-06T18:19+0000
chuck schumer
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092071838_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e809ebb189faddcc7b2a328c27748e0d.jpg
"We must pass legislation to protect our democracy to protect the right to vote," Schumer told the Senate in a session discussing the events of January 6, 2021.Schumer said the efforts to topple the US democratic system in the storming of the Capitol a year ago was continuing in the efforts of Republican-controlled state legislatures to pass new measures empowering them to set aside the results of federal elections in their jurisdictions.The Capitol riot did not come from foreign soil, but was an attempt to reverse by violent means the result of a free and fair election and it was rooted in previous President Donald Trump's claim that the 2020 election was illegitimate - a claim that tens of millions of Americans still believed the election was rigged, he added.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092071838_232:0:2963:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ff0a2615cd416aae09eb5a98fde3a8d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
chuck schumer, us

Congress Must Defend Democracy in US By Passing Laws to Protect Right to Vote, Schumer Says

18:19 GMT 06.01.2022
© REUTERS / POOLU.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) walks through Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol before President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris give remarks during a ceremony on the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 6, 2022
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) walks through Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol before President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris give remarks during a ceremony on the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 6, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Congress must respond to the continued and growing threat to democracy in the United States a year after the events at the US Capitol by passing new legislation to protect the right to vote as quickly as possible, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday.
"We must pass legislation to protect our democracy to protect the right to vote," Schumer told the Senate in a session discussing the events of January 6, 2021.
Schumer said the efforts to topple the US democratic system in the storming of the Capitol a year ago was continuing in the efforts of Republican-controlled state legislatures to pass new measures empowering them to set aside the results of federal elections in their jurisdictions.
"We are seeing the most restrictive anti-voting measures since Jim Crow [the system of racial discrimination against African Americans) on the statute book in America and trying to succeed where the big lie failed," Schumer said.
The Capitol riot did not come from foreign soil, but was an attempt to reverse by violent means the result of a free and fair election and it was rooted in previous President Donald Trump's claim that the 2020 election was illegitimate - a claim that tens of millions of Americans still believed the election was rigged, he added.
110000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:24 GMTIran Says Dialogue With Saudi Arabia 'Constructive, Tehran Ready to Restore Diplomatic Ties
19:17 GMTIndia to Reintroduce Cheetahs Nearly 70 Years After Their Disappearance
18:45 GMTOne Year Since Capitol Riot: Obama, Sanders, Clinton, Cruz and Others Weigh in on 6 January Events
18:43 GMTCongress Holds Moment of Silence to Honor US Capitol Defenders on January 6 Anniversary
18:30 GMTMI6 Chief Thanks Chinese Media for 'Unexpected Free Publicity' After It Releases Bond-Styled Parody
18:21 GMT‘QAnon Shaman’ Says 41-Month Sentence Not Fair, US Court Made Example of Him
18:19 GMTCongress Must Defend Democracy in US By Passing Laws to Protect Right to Vote, Schumer Says
18:08 GMTJohnson Apologises for Lost WhatsApps as Report Clears Him Over Downing Street Flat Fix-Up
17:55 GMTCapitol Breach Anniversary: How 'Insurrection' Probe Lost Steam & Failed to Reach Its Objectives
17:43 GMTUS Will Not Agree to All Russian Security Proposals, Compromise Possible, Political Experts Suggest
17:34 GMTWhite House: US Seeks ‘Kind of Coexistence’ With China, Not Indo-Pacific Domination
17:07 GMTCapitol Riot Investigation Panel Subpoenas Phone Records of MyPillow Boss Mike Lindell
16:35 GMTWeak Foreign Policy, Internal Divisions Reportedly Caused EU To Be Left Out Of US-NATO-Russia Talks
16:28 GMTUkrainian Court Seizes All Property of Former President Poroshenko
15:59 GMTBuckle Up People: First Case of 'Flurona' Reported in Los Angeles As Omicron Runs Riot
15:26 GMTUranium Prices on the Rise As Unrest in Kazakhstan Continues
15:01 GMTQuit Name-Calling: White House Press Sec Psaki Hits Out at Ted Cruz For Threats to Impeach Joe Biden
14:33 GMTHospital Missing 500 Staff With COVID Says Only Come to A&E if You're Near Death
14:28 GMT'Web of Lies' vs 'Political Theatre': Biden, Trump Exchange Accusations on Capitol Riot Anniversary
14:18 GMTPresident Biden and Vice President Harris Deliver Remarks on Anniversary of Capitol Hill Riot