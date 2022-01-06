https://sputniknews.com/20220106/congress-must-defend-democracy-in-us-by-passing-laws-to-protect-right-to-vote-schumer-says-1092071914.html

Congress Must Defend Democracy in US By Passing Laws to Protect Right to Vote, Schumer Says

Congress must respond to the continued and growing threat to democracy in the United States a year after the events at the US Capitol by passing new legislation to protect the right to vote as quickly as possible, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday.

"We must pass legislation to protect our democracy to protect the right to vote," Schumer told the Senate in a session discussing the events of January 6, 2021.Schumer said the efforts to topple the US democratic system in the storming of the Capitol a year ago was continuing in the efforts of Republican-controlled state legislatures to pass new measures empowering them to set aside the results of federal elections in their jurisdictions.The Capitol riot did not come from foreign soil, but was an attempt to reverse by violent means the result of a free and fair election and it was rooted in previous President Donald Trump's claim that the 2020 election was illegitimate - a claim that tens of millions of Americans still believed the election was rigged, he added.

