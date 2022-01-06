Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220106/congress-holds-moment-of-silence-to-honor-us-capitol-defenders-on-january-6-anniversary-1092072439.html
Congress Holds Moment of Silence to Honor US Capitol Defenders on January 6 Anniversary
Congress Holds Moment of Silence to Honor US Capitol Defenders on January 6 Anniversary
The US House of Representatives and Senate on Thursday reflected on the first anniversary of the January 6 riot by holding a moment of silence to honor the police officers who defended the Capitol.
2022-01-06T18:43+0000
2022-01-06T18:43+0000
us
congress
us capitol
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092072395_0:2:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_56e4e8b9024049fd096c7084a39e7c7f.jpg
"I want to acknowledge our fallen heroes of that day: US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, US Capitol Police Officer Howard Livingood, Metropolitan Officer Jeffrey Smith, US Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans, [who died] of a later assault," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during remarks in the chamber. "Now I ask all members to rise for a moment of silence in their memory."Several Democratic senators gave remarks in the upper chamber of Congress, recalling their experiences inside the Capitol while Trump supporters breached the building to protest the lawmakers certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election from several US states.Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy said Americans turned into a mob on 6 January and turned their back on the US Constitution.On 6 January 2021, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol building to protest lawmakers for certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election from several states that the former president claimed were fraudulent. The proceedings were interrupted but the lawmakers returned and certified the results of the election that then-candidate Joe Biden won the race. One protester was shot dead by police and numerous law enforcement and protesters were injured.The 6 January siege was the biggest attack on the US Capitol since the British army burned the building and other landmarks down in the War of 1812.
How about throwing some Israel-firsters in the jail for being traitors.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092072395_132:0:2861:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8504b168deceb33b183bccdc5162c987.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, congress, us capitol

Congress Holds Moment of Silence to Honor US Capitol Defenders on January 6 Anniversary

18:43 GMT 06.01.2022
© REUTERS / POOLU.S. President Joe Biden joined by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks through the Hall of Columns before speaking during a ceremony on the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 6, 2022
U.S. President Joe Biden joined by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks through the Hall of Columns before speaking during a ceremony on the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 6, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives and Senate on Thursday reflected on the first anniversary of the January 6 riot by holding a moment of silence to honour the police officers who defended the Capitol.
"I want to acknowledge our fallen heroes of that day: US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, US Capitol Police Officer Howard Livingood, Metropolitan Officer Jeffrey Smith, US Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans, [who died] of a later assault," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during remarks in the chamber. "Now I ask all members to rise for a moment of silence in their memory."
Several Democratic senators gave remarks in the upper chamber of Congress, recalling their experiences inside the Capitol while Trump supporters breached the building to protest the lawmakers certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election from several US states.
Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy said Americans turned into a mob on 6 January and turned their back on the US Constitution.
On 6 January 2021, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol building to protest lawmakers for certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election from several states that the former president claimed were fraudulent. The proceedings were interrupted but the lawmakers returned and certified the results of the election that then-candidate Joe Biden won the race. One protester was shot dead by police and numerous law enforcement and protesters were injured.
The 6 January siege was the biggest attack on the US Capitol since the British army burned the building and other landmarks down in the War of 1812.
111000
Discuss
Popular comments
How about throwing some Israel-firsters in the jail for being traitors.
Gen Soleimani
6 January, 22:02 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:24 GMTIran Says Dialogue With Saudi Arabia 'Constructive, Tehran Ready to Restore Diplomatic Ties
19:17 GMTIndia to Reintroduce Cheetahs Nearly 70 Years After Their Disappearance
18:45 GMTOne Year Since Capitol Riot: Obama, Sanders, Clinton, Cruz and Others Weigh in on 6 January Events
18:43 GMTCongress Holds Moment of Silence to Honor US Capitol Defenders on January 6 Anniversary
18:30 GMTMI6 Chief Thanks Chinese Media for 'Unexpected Free Publicity' After It Releases Bond-Styled Parody
18:21 GMT‘QAnon Shaman’ Says 41-Month Sentence Not Fair, US Court Made Example of Him
18:19 GMTCongress Must Defend Democracy in US By Passing Laws to Protect Right to Vote, Schumer Says
18:08 GMTJohnson Apologises for Lost WhatsApps as Report Clears Him Over Downing Street Flat Fix-Up
17:55 GMTCapitol Breach Anniversary: How 'Insurrection' Probe Lost Steam & Failed to Reach Its Objectives
17:43 GMTUS Will Not Agree to All Russian Security Proposals, Compromise Possible, Political Experts Suggest
17:34 GMTWhite House: US Seeks ‘Kind of Coexistence’ With China, Not Indo-Pacific Domination
17:07 GMTCapitol Riot Investigation Panel Subpoenas Phone Records of MyPillow Boss Mike Lindell
16:35 GMTWeak Foreign Policy, Internal Divisions Reportedly Caused EU To Be Left Out Of US-NATO-Russia Talks
16:28 GMTUkrainian Court Seizes All Property of Former President Poroshenko
15:59 GMTBuckle Up People: First Case of 'Flurona' Reported in Los Angeles As Omicron Runs Riot
15:26 GMTUranium Prices on the Rise As Unrest in Kazakhstan Continues
15:01 GMTQuit Name-Calling: White House Press Sec Psaki Hits Out at Ted Cruz For Threats to Impeach Joe Biden
14:33 GMTHospital Missing 500 Staff With COVID Says Only Come to A&E if You're Near Death
14:28 GMT'Web of Lies' vs 'Political Theatre': Biden, Trump Exchange Accusations on Capitol Riot Anniversary
14:18 GMTPresident Biden and Vice President Harris Deliver Remarks on Anniversary of Capitol Hill Riot