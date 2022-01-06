Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220106/biden-administration-remains-committed-to-close-guantanamo-bay-state-department-says-1092074983.html
Biden Administration Remains Committed to Close Guantanamo Bay, State Department Says
Biden Administration Remains Committed to Close Guantanamo Bay, State Department Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration continues to remain committed to responsibly closing Guantanamo Bay, State Department spokesperson Ned Price... 06.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-06T20:48+0000
2022-01-06T20:48+0000
us
guantanamo bay
prison
guantanamo bay detention center
us state department
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092074841_0:94:3073:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_0a8bb737f64abd3f93a353458e7d8e8e.jpg
"When it comes to Guantanamo, we remain dedicated to a deliberate and to a thorough process focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population in Guantanamo Bay and eventually closing the facility," Price said in a conference call with reporters.The State Department is currently seeking to identify and negotiate transfer agreements with countries for eligible detainees, Price said.The Guantanamo Bay detention facility established by the Bush administration in 2002 has long been criticized for mistreatment and abuse of prisoners, driving human rights activists and international organizations to call for it be closed.Former US President Barack Obama vowed to shut down the detention center, but faced strong opposition from Congress. His successor, Donald Trump, signed an order to keep the detention camp open indefinitely, while incumbent Joe Biden has promised to close it.US authorities have since shut down the secretive Camp Seven, where highly classified prisoners were kept, and transferred them to other blocks. In July, the White House announced that the Biden administration is aiming to close the detention facility for good and working to transfer its remaining prisoners out, but no date has been set.
https://sputniknews.com/20210909/20-years-after-911-why-are-39-people-still-detained-at-guantanamo-and-will-they-ever-face-trial-1088920346.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092074841_74:0:2805:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5efd6c3ba35d4e8953a16779d8cdbe5d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, guantanamo bay, prison, guantanamo bay detention center, us state department

Biden Administration Remains Committed to Close Guantanamo Bay, State Department Says

20:48 GMT 06.01.2022
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonIn this Aug. 29, 2021, file photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a flag flies at half-staff in honor of the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, as seen from Camp Justice in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba.
In this Aug. 29, 2021, file photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a flag flies at half-staff in honor of the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, as seen from Camp Justice in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration continues to remain committed to responsibly closing Guantanamo Bay, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday.
"When it comes to Guantanamo, we remain dedicated to a deliberate and to a thorough process focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population in Guantanamo Bay and eventually closing the facility," Price said in a conference call with reporters.
The State Department is currently seeking to identify and negotiate transfer agreements with countries for eligible detainees, Price said.
The Guantanamo Bay detention facility established by the Bush administration in 2002 has long been criticized for mistreatment and abuse of prisoners, driving human rights activists and international organizations to call for it be closed.
A detainee from Afghanistan is led by military police with his hands chained at Camp X-Ray at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in this Feb. 2, 2002, file photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
9/11: 20 Years Later
20 Years After 9/11 Why Are 39 People Still Detained at Guantanamo and Will They Ever Face Trial?
9 September 2021, 15:22 GMT
Former US President Barack Obama vowed to shut down the detention center, but faced strong opposition from Congress. His successor, Donald Trump, signed an order to keep the detention camp open indefinitely, while incumbent Joe Biden has promised to close it.
US authorities have since shut down the secretive Camp Seven, where highly classified prisoners were kept, and transferred them to other blocks. In July, the White House announced that the Biden administration is aiming to close the detention facility for good and working to transfer its remaining prisoners out, but no date has been set.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:48 GMTBiden Administration Remains Committed to Close Guantanamo Bay, State Department Says
20:48 GMTNote by Kazakhstan's Mission to UN: No Protests Can Justify Attacks, Killings of Police Officers
20:41 GMTPerpetrators, Intent of Recent Attacks on US-Led Coalition Forces Unknown
20:35 GMTBiden Not Directing US Justice Dept. by Calling January 6 ‘Insurrection’, White House Says
20:11 GMTUS Imposes Visa Restrictions on Eight Cuban Officials
20:08 GMTVideo: Renewed Shooting in Central Almaty as Gas Price Riots Continue
19:31 GMTCSTO to Dispatch 2,500 Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan, Number Can Be Increased, Secretary-General Says
19:24 GMTIran Says Dialogue With Saudi Arabia 'Constructive, Tehran Ready to Restore Diplomatic Ties
19:17 GMTIndia to Reintroduce Cheetahs Nearly 70 Years After Their Disappearance
18:45 GMTOne Year Since Capitol Riot: Obama, Sanders, Clinton, Cruz and Others Weigh in on 6 January Events
18:43 GMTCongress Holds Moment of Silence to Honor US Capitol Defenders on January 6 Anniversary
18:30 GMTMI6 Chief Thanks Chinese Media for 'Unexpected Free Publicity' After It Releases Bond-Styled Parody
18:21 GMT‘QAnon Shaman’ Says 41-Month Sentence Not Fair, US Court Made Example of Him
18:19 GMTCongress Must Defend Democracy in US By Passing Laws to Protect Right to Vote, Schumer Says
18:08 GMTJohnson Apologises for Lost WhatsApps as Report Clears Him Over Downing Street Flat Fix-Up
17:55 GMTCapitol Breach Anniversary: How 'Insurrection' Probe Lost Steam & Failed to Reach Its Objectives
17:43 GMTUS Will Not Agree to All Russian Security Proposals, Compromise Possible, Political Experts Suggest
17:34 GMTWhite House: US Seeks ‘Kind of Coexistence’ With China, Not Indo-Pacific Domination
17:07 GMTCapitol Riot Investigation Panel Subpoenas Phone Records of MyPillow Boss Mike Lindell
16:35 GMTWeak Foreign Policy, Internal Divisions Reportedly Caused EU To Be Left Out Of US-NATO-Russia Talks