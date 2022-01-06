Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220106/australia-japan-sign-landmark-defence-pact-to-fasten-military-assets-deployment-in-indo-pacific-1092062907.html
Australia, Japan Sign Landmark Defence Pact to Fasten Military Assets Deployment in Indo-Pacific
Australia, Japan Sign Landmark Defence Pact to Fasten Military Assets Deployment in Indo-Pacific
In September, Australia signed the AUKUS trilateral security pact with the US and the UK, under which Australia will receive technologies to build... 06.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-06T13:42+0000
2022-01-06T13:42+0000
fumio kishida
defence
japan
australia
scott morrison
military
royal australian navy
japanese air self-defence force (jasdf)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092062571_0:56:1301:787_1920x0_80_0_0_b687bd2f1940275f7d14f2f57bfd41d0.jpg
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Thursday signed a defence pact named Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) to facilitate joint exercises. Both the leaders vowed to elevate bilateral security and defence cooperation further in "the interests of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region". Japan only has such an agreement with the US, which it signed in 1960.The joint statement, issued after the virtual meeting, underlined that the RAA will facilitate faster deployment of Japanese Self-Defence Forces and Australian Defence Force personnel and ease restrictions on the transportation of weapons and supplies for joint training and disaster relief operations.The Australian Prime Minister described the RAA as a pivotal pact that will "form an important part" of the two countries' response to "the uncertainty we now face".The two countries had opened talks on the RAA in 2014 but signing of the pact was held up by an impasse over Japan's death penalty as Australia sought exemption for its military personnel from the death penalty for crimes committed in Japan. However, Australia sidestepped the condition in an attempt to strengthen defence cooperation with the allies in the Indo-Pacific.Australia and Japan also announced a joint committee to discuss the implementation process, including extradition of those involved in crimes.The signing of the RAA comes after Canberra announced a trilateral alliance with the US and the UK – the AUKUS last September. The alliance upset China, which said that AUKUS "seriously undermined regional peace and stability, intensified the arms race and undermined international non-proliferation efforts".
japan
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092062571_88:0:1211:842_1920x0_80_0_0_78bb498b2bfc7eb680446b842fedd6a9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fumio kishida, defence, japan, australia, scott morrison, military, royal australian navy, japanese air self-defence force (jasdf)

Australia, Japan Sign Landmark Defence Pact to Fasten Military Assets Deployment in Indo-Pacific

13:42 GMT 06.01.2022
© Photo : Japanese Embassy in AustraliaAustralia, Japan Sign Defence Pact on 6 Jan 2022
Australia, Japan Sign Defence Pact on 6 Jan 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
© Photo : Japanese Embassy in Australia
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
In September, Australia signed the AUKUS trilateral security pact with the US and the UK, under which Australia will receive technologies to build nuclear-powered submarines. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has also reiterated support for the AUKUS.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Thursday signed a defence pact named Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) to facilitate joint exercises.
Both the leaders vowed to elevate bilateral security and defence cooperation further in "the interests of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region".
Japan only has such an agreement with the US, which it signed in 1960.
The joint statement, issued after the virtual meeting, underlined that the RAA will facilitate faster deployment of Japanese Self-Defence Forces and Australian Defence Force personnel and ease restrictions on the transportation of weapons and supplies for joint training and disaster relief operations.
The Australian Prime Minister described the RAA as a pivotal pact that will "form an important part" of the two countries' response to "the uncertainty we now face".

"This landmark treaty will underpin greater and more complex practical engagement between the Australian Defence Force and the Japanese Self-Defence Forces. It will, for the first time, provide a clear framework for enhanced interoperability and cooperation between our two forces."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a joint press conference held with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, February 28, 2020. - Sputnik International
Scott Morrison
Prime Minister, Australia
The two countries had opened talks on the RAA in 2014 but signing of the pact was held up by an impasse over Japan's death penalty as Australia sought exemption for its military personnel from the death penalty for crimes committed in Japan.
However, Australia sidestepped the condition in an attempt to strengthen defence cooperation with the allies in the Indo-Pacific.
Australia and Japan also announced a joint committee to discuss the implementation process, including extradition of those involved in crimes.
The signing of the RAA comes after Canberra announced a trilateral alliance with the US and the UK – the AUKUS last September.
The alliance upset China, which said that AUKUS "seriously undermined regional peace and stability, intensified the arms race and undermined international non-proliferation efforts".
070000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:33 GMTHospital Missing 500 Staff With COVID Says Only Come to A&E if You're Near Death
14:28 GMTBiden Accuses Trump of Pursuing 'Power Over Principle', Calls Capitol Riot 'Armed Insurrection'
14:18 GMTPresident Biden and Vice President Harris Deliver Remarks on Anniversary of Capitol Hill Riot
14:14 GMTSenate Democrats Reportedly Mull Rejecting Ted Cruz's Bill on New Anti-Nord Stream 2 Sanctions
13:56 GMTScholars: US Likely to See More Robust Effort to Overturn Vote in 2024
13:56 GMT'If You Are Vaccinated You Can Play': Rafael Nadal Takes a Sly Dig at Novak Djokovic's Visa Troubles
13:52 GMTSituation Outside US Capitol on Anniversary of Mass Protest
13:43 GMTIndian Celeb Stylist Jawed Habib Trolled for Spitting on Woman's Head While Giving Haircut - Video
13:42 GMTAustralia, Japan Sign Landmark Defence Pact to Fasten Military Assets Deployment in Indo-Pacific
13:36 GMTSeattle Police Led 'Misinformation Effort' Invoking Proud Boys' Name During 2020 Racial Protests
13:26 GMTMayhem in Kazakhstan: Police Officers Beheaded, Stores Looted, Hospitals Surrounded - PHOTO, VIDEO
12:43 GMTCrisis at Man Utd Escalates as Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba, & Other Stars Press for Old Trafford Exit
12:37 GMTKazakhstan to Introduce Temporary Moratorium on Increases in Tariffs on Utilities
12:27 GMTManchester City Chief Pep Guardiola Tests Positive For COVID-19
12:18 GMTDemocrats Pressuring Senators Manchin, Sinema to Back Changes to Filibuster
11:54 GMTUK Government Told to 'Wake Up' as Omicron Wave Exacerbates Health Staffing Crisis
11:52 GMTTop British Law Firm Pays Record Fine Over 'Serious Breaches' of Anti-Money Laundering Rules
11:44 GMTWhat is the CSTO and Why Are Its Peacekeeping Forces Being Sent to Kazakhstan?
11:38 GMTUK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Delivers Address on Russia in Parliament
11:29 GMTWhite House Press Sec. Psaki Says Joe Biden Has No Free Time to Think, Data Suggests Otherwise