At Least 6 Dead, 20 Hospitalised After Leakage of Toxic Gas Near Dyeing Factory in India's Gujarat

At least six people died and 20 others were admitted to a civil hospital after toxic gas leaked from a dyeing factory in the Surat district of the Indian state of Gujarat on Thursday morning. Gujarat State Chief Bhupendra Patel took to Twitter and expressed his condolences on the deaths."Many people have died due to [a] gas leak in Surat. May God give peace to the departed souls and give strength to the family members to bear this suffering. I pray for the health of those who have fallen ill in this incident", his tweet in Gujarati stated.Federal Minister Harsh Sanghvi also expressed his condolences and said that "he is in contact with the police department and instructed them to look into this matter on a priority basis"."At least 25 workers fell unconscious after inhaling toxic fumes from a chemical tanker parked near their factory in Sachin GIDC area. The tanker was trying to dispose of toxic chemicals illegally", Basant Pareek, head of the Chief Fire Office of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), told the Indian news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).The fire department received a call around 4:25 a.m. And, they have managed to close the valve to close the leakage of fumes, Pareek added.
સુરત ખાતે ગેસ લીક થવાથી ઘણા લોકોના દુર્ભાગ્યપૂર્ણ નિધન થયા છે. ભગવાન દિવંગત આત્માઓને શાંતિ આપે અને પરિવારના સભ્યોને આ દુઃખ સહન કરવાની શક્તિ આપે. આ ઘટનામાં જે લોકો બીમાર પડ્યા છે તેમના સ્વાસ્થ્યની કામના કરું છું.
