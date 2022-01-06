Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220106/2022-grammys-biggest-music-awards-postponed-citing-too-many-risks-amidst-rising-omicron-threat-1092056093.html
2022 Grammys: Biggest Music Awards Postponed Citing 'Too Many Risks' Amidst Rising Omicron Threat
2022 Grammys: Biggest Music Awards Postponed Citing 'Too Many Risks' Amidst Rising Omicron Threat
The 64th annual Grammy Awards Show, which was scheduled to be held on 31 January in Los Angeles, California, has been postponed indefinitely due to increasing risk from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the show's organisers said on Thursday.
2022-01-06T09:40+0000
2022-01-06T09:40+0000
grammy awards
society
grammy awards
music
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106113/86/1061138628_0:223:3500:2192_1920x0_80_0_0_4ace37fbf020f8ecbafdd43057f8f8cf.jpg
The 64th annual Grammy Awards Show, which was scheduled to be held on 31 January in Los Angeles, California, has been postponed indefinitely due to increasing risk from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the show's organisers said on Thursday."The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority", the organisers said in a statement.Meanwhile, jazz keyboardist Jon Batiste has the most nominations with 11, while singer- songwriters Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, and Doja Cat are all up for the main awards.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106113/86/1061138628_140:0:3360:2415_1920x0_80_0_0_35e469e5d591bcb873fbf14ae4c7bab7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
grammy awards, society, grammy awards, music, india

2022 Grammys: Biggest Music Awards Postponed Citing 'Too Many Risks' Amidst Rising Omicron Threat

09:40 GMT 06.01.2022
© REUTERS / Steve MarcusGrammy
Grammy - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
© REUTERS / Steve Marcus
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
One of the world's biggest music awards, the Grammys, are presented to singers, composers, lyricists, and many others for their "outstanding achievement in the music industry".
The 64th annual Grammy Awards Show, which was scheduled to be held on 31 January in Los Angeles, California, has been postponed indefinitely due to increasing risk from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the show's organisers said on Thursday.
"The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority", the organisers said in a statement.

"We look forward to celebrating Music's Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon", the organisers said in the statement.

Meanwhile, jazz keyboardist Jon Batiste has the most nominations with 11, while singer- songwriters Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, and Doja Cat are all up for the main awards.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:58 GMTBulli Bai Case: App Creator Neeraj Bishnoi Arrested for Putting Women Up for 'Auction' in India
09:54 GMTWatch CSTO Peacekeepers From Russia Heading to Kazakhstan After Violent Riots in Almaty
09:48 GMTEx-VP Mike Pence's Team Reportedly Collaborating With 6 January House Committee
09:40 GMT2022 Grammys: Biggest Music Awards Postponed Citing 'Too Many Risks' Amidst Rising Omicron Threat
08:38 GMTOne of Italy's Most-Wanted Criminals Arrested Thanks to Google Street View
08:28 GMTHe's Being Treated Like a Criminal': Novak Djokovic's Australian Humiliation Shocks Sports World
08:23 GMTSerbian President Vucic Accuses Australia of Harassing Djokovic After Canberra Cancels His Visa
07:21 GMTUK MPs Slam Verdict in Colston Statue Case as 'Woke', Argue it Legitimises Vandalism
07:12 GMTCSTO Sends Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan to Stabilise Situation After Violent Riots
06:52 GMTOne Year Later, Trump-Dem Feud Over US Capitol Attack Rages On
06:42 GMTWest Might Not Like House Demolitions, But Israel Doesn't Have Any Other Options
06:36 GMTAt Least 6 Dead, 20 Hospitalised After Leakage of Toxic Gas Near Dyeing Factory in India's Gujarat
06:09 GMTDanish Professor Wants to 'Let Omicron Loose' Among Vaccinated, Politicians Wary
06:01 GMT'Truth Needs to Come Out': BoJo Urged to Release Secret Docs on Wars Under Tony Blair
05:20 GMTNorwegian Health Authorities Receive Threats Amid Record COVID-19 Spread
04:13 GMTKazakhstan Police Eliminate Dozens of Attackers Who Tried to Storm HQ in Almaty Amid Protests
03:46 GMTBehind Closed Doors, US Urged Israel to Hamper Chinese Investments in Country - Report
03:40 GMTWhoopi Goldberg Says Was Surprised to Test Positive for COVID-19 Despite Following All Safety Rules
02:43 GMTChris Noth Gets His Final Cameo Cut From 'And Just Like That' Finale Amid Rape Accusations - Report
02:28 GMTPhotos: Large Bird Collides With South African Aircraft in Venice, Leaving Hole in Fuselage