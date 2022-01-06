https://sputniknews.com/20220106/2022-grammys-biggest-music-awards-postponed-citing-too-many-risks-amidst-rising-omicron-threat-1092056093.html
2022 Grammys: Biggest Music Awards Postponed Citing 'Too Many Risks' Amidst Rising Omicron Threat
The 64th annual Grammy Awards Show, which was scheduled to be held on 31 January in Los Angeles, California, has been postponed indefinitely due to increasing risk from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the show's organisers said on Thursday.
One of the world's biggest music awards, the Grammys, are presented to singers, composers, lyricists, and many others for their "outstanding achievement in the music industry".
The 64th annual Grammy Awards Show, which was scheduled to be held on 31 January in Los Angeles, California, has been postponed indefinitely due to increasing risk from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the show's organisers said on Thursday.
"The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority", the organisers said in a statement.
"We look forward to celebrating Music's Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon", the organisers said in the statement.
Meanwhile, jazz keyboardist Jon Batiste has the most nominations with 11, while singer- songwriters Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, and Doja Cat are all up for the main awards.