https://sputniknews.com/20220106/2022-grammys-biggest-music-awards-postponed-citing-too-many-risks-amidst-rising-omicron-threat-1092056093.html

2022 Grammys: Biggest Music Awards Postponed Citing 'Too Many Risks' Amidst Rising Omicron Threat

2022 Grammys: Biggest Music Awards Postponed Citing 'Too Many Risks' Amidst Rising Omicron Threat

The 64th annual Grammy Awards Show, which was scheduled to be held on 31 January in Los Angeles, California, has been postponed indefinitely due to increasing risk from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the show's organisers said on Thursday.

2022-01-06T09:40+0000

2022-01-06T09:40+0000

2022-01-06T09:40+0000

grammy awards

society

grammy awards

music

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106113/86/1061138628_0:223:3500:2192_1920x0_80_0_0_4ace37fbf020f8ecbafdd43057f8f8cf.jpg

The 64th annual Grammy Awards Show, which was scheduled to be held on 31 January in Los Angeles, California, has been postponed indefinitely due to increasing risk from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the show's organisers said on Thursday."The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority", the organisers said in a statement.Meanwhile, jazz keyboardist Jon Batiste has the most nominations with 11, while singer- songwriters Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, and Doja Cat are all up for the main awards.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

grammy awards, society, grammy awards, music, india