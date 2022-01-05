Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20220105/worlds-first-flurona-flu-covid-case-detected-in-israel-1092046646.html
World’s First ‘Flurona’ Flu-COVID Case Detected in Israel
World’s First ‘Flurona’ Flu-COVID Case Detected in Israel
Lockdown measures imposed in many countries in 2020 against the coronavirus pandemic are believed to have also limited the spread of influenza, while the new... 05.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-05T20:37+0000
2022-01-05T20:37+0000
israel
coronavirus
covid-19
omicron covid strain
pandemic
omicron strain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092045675_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4cbf8d2fec273d7498a5e66b895be19c.jpg
The first case of a patient infected with both COVID-19 and Influenza has been detected in Israel.The Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva said the so-called 'flurona' patient was a pregnant woman who had not been vaccinated against coronavirus.The hospital said she was only displaying mild symptoms, according to the Times of Israel, although the UK's Daily Mirror reported she was experiencing breathing difficulties.The specialist stressed that the combination of the two diseases was no more dangerous than having either on its own."The disease is the same disease: they’re viral and cause difficulty breathing since both attack the upper respiratory tract," Vizhnitser added.That assessment was backed up by Dr Thomas Russo, head of infectious diseases at the University of Buffalo in New York.But the case has raised fears of a 'twindemic' as infections numbers rise again in Israel since the advent of the new Omicron variant — where the government is now offering fourth booster jabs to already triple-vaccinated citizens.“Last year, we did not witness flu cases among pregnant or birthing women,” Vizhnitser observed. “Today, we are seeing cases of both coronavirus and the flu that are starting to rear their head.”
https://sputniknews.com/20220105/hong-kong-fluey-territory-under-new-covid-19-lockdown-after-omicron-outbreak-1092037470.html
They just can't stop the con. They scare people with deaths from this stupid shot, yet people have been dying from flu every year, before covid. Just no one announced it before like they do now.
0
7 Start now earning every week more than $5,000 by doing very simple and easy home based job online. Last month i have made $19735 by doing this online job just in my part time for only 2 hrs. a day using my laptop. This job is just awesome and easy to do in part time. Everybody can now get this and start earning more dollars online just by follow instructions here just copy and paste____________ www.cash46.com
0
2
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092045675_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_88e81d6a13d63dff015111211a328370.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, coronavirus, covid-19, pandemic, omicron strain

World’s First ‘Flurona’ Flu-COVID Case Detected in Israel

20:37 GMT 05.01.2022
© REUTERS / NIR ELIASPeople receive a fourth dose of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine after Israel's Health Ministry approved a second booster for the immunocompromised, in Ramat Gan
People receive a fourth dose of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine after Israel's Health Ministry approved a second booster for the immunocompromised, in Ramat Gan - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2022
© REUTERS / NIR ELIAS
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Lockdown measures imposed in many countries in 2020 against the coronavirus pandemic are believed to have also limited the spread of influenza, while the new Omicron variant is assessed to be no more harmful than seasonal bugs. But as yet the effects of both virus at once have not been measured.
The first case of a patient infected with both COVID-19 and Influenza has been detected in Israel.
The Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva said the so-called 'flurona' patient was a pregnant woman who had not been vaccinated against coronavirus.
The hospital said she was only displaying mild symptoms, according to the Times of Israel, although the UK's Daily Mirror reported she was experiencing breathing difficulties.

“She was diagnosed with the flu and coronavirus as soon as she arrived," gyneacology department director Professor Arnon Vizhnitser told newspaper Hamodia. “Both tests came back positive, even after we checked again."

The specialist stressed that the combination of the two diseases was no more dangerous than having either on its own.
"The disease is the same disease: they’re viral and cause difficulty breathing since both attack the upper respiratory tract," Vizhnitser added.
That assessment was backed up by Dr Thomas Russo, head of infectious diseases at the University of Buffalo in New York.
People dine at tables with partition boards inside a restaurant amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Hong Kong - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2022
Omicron COVID Strain
Hong Kong Fluey: Territory Under New COVID-19 Lockdown After Omicron Outbreak
13:44 GMT
But the case has raised fears of a 'twindemic' as infections numbers rise again in Israel since the advent of the new Omicron variant — where the government is now offering fourth booster jabs to already triple-vaccinated citizens.
“Last year, we did not witness flu cases among pregnant or birthing women,” Vizhnitser observed. “Today, we are seeing cases of both coronavirus and the flu that are starting to rear their head.”
312100
Discuss
Popular comments
They just can't stop the con. They scare people with deaths from this stupid shot, yet people have been dying from flu every year, before covid. Just no one announced it before like they do now.
BBillOwens
6 January, 00:25 GMT
000000
7 Start now earning every week more than $5,000 by doing very simple and easy home based job online. Last month i have made $19735 by doing this online job just in my part time for only 2 hrs. a day using my laptop. This job is just awesome and easy to do in part time. Everybody can now get this and start earning more dollars online just by follow instructions here just copy and paste____________ www.cash46.com
Helen Herrmann
6 January, 00:50 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:48 GMTAustralia Cancels World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's Visa, Intends to Deport Him Thursday
21:17 GMTSemiconductors Supply Shortage to Further Car Prices Hike Amid Inflation in US - Report
21:05 GMTNew LSU Coach Brian Kelly Responds to Confusion After Use of Fake Southern Accent at Tigers Game
20:37 GMTWorld’s First ‘Flurona’ Flu-COVID Case Detected in Israel
20:33 GMTVideos: Kazakh Leader Asks CSTO for Assistance as Fighting Reportedly Starts in Almaty
20:06 GMTTexas Realtor Who Flew Private Jet to Storm Capitol Compares Backlash to ’Jews in Germany’
19:48 GMTJapan Reportedly Plans to Bolster Its Defences With Railguns Capable of Downing Hypersonic Missiles
18:49 GMTWATCH: Webb Space Telescope, Hubble's Replacement, Unpacks Massive Tripod Holding Second Mirror
18:30 GMTBiden Will Say in Speech Trump Has 'Singular Responsibility' for January 6 Events
18:29 GMTMysterious Structures Near Earth's Core Could Be Leftovers From Planet's Formation, Scientists Say
18:21 GMTRussian Space Company Develops Method for Effective Transfer of Solar Energy to Any Spot on Earth
17:57 GMTJohnson Slams Labour Call for More Lockdowns After Rayner Fuel Bill Attack
16:52 GMTState of Emergency Declared Across Kazakhstan Amid Ongoing Violent Protests
16:44 GMTMaxwell's Defence May File for Mistrial After Juror Admits to Suffering Sexual Abuse as Child
16:24 GMTEx-Trump Adviser Navarro Says Capitol Riot Undermined Plans to Overthrow 2020 Election Results
16:08 GMT'Bulli Bai' App Case: Mumbai Police Arrest Student for Listing Muslim Women for 'Auction'
15:58 GMTPoll: Americans Fear Repeat of 6 Jan Attack as Capitol Riot Anniversary Looms
15:40 GMTDenmark Star Christian Eriksen, Who Suffered Cardiac Arrest, Says He Wants to Play in Qatar
15:38 GMTIndia Slaps Almost $88 Million Tax Evasion Notice on Chinese Mobile Firm Xiaomi
15:28 GMTEU Angry About Not Participating in Russia’s Security Guarantee Talks With US, NATO, Report Says